The New Era of Privacy Class Actions in Canada [Podcast]

In this episode, Shir Fulga (Toronto) and Erin Schachter (Montréal) (Toronto) discuss recent Quebec and Ontario court decisions certifying consumer class actions in data breach cases—and what these rulings mean for employers handling employee data. The discussion covers how courts are lowering the threshold for claims, allowing actions based on moral damages even in the absence of proven financial harm, and applying multiple legal frameworks, including privacy statutes, consumer protection laws, and human rights legislation.