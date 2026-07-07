A New Era for Clean Energy Permitting in Massachusetts
Tuesday, July 7, 2026
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On July 1, 2026, Massachusetts began accepting applications under a fundamentally redesigned permitting framework for clean energy infrastructure, including solar, wind, and other specified technologies. These reforms stem from the 2024 Climate Act, formally titled “An Act Promoting a Clean Energy Grid, Advancing Energy Equity, and Protecting Ratepayers,” which became law in November 2024. Implementing regulations were finalized March 1, 2026. The Energy Facilities Siting Board (EFSB) began accepting applications under the new framework on July 1 which allows municipalities to offer the consolidated local permitting pathway and requires that municipalities offer such permitting by October 1.

Why Was Permitting Reform Necessary?

Under the previous system, a single energy project could require approval from as many as twelve state and local agencies, each operating on its own timeline. Average permitting duration for solar and wind projects was approximately 250 days, with more recent projects trending longer. Individual permits were subject to separate appeals; projects could take years to permit and build, increasing costs to ratepayers, and slowing progress toward the Commonwealth’s 2050 climate goals.

The Consolidated Permit: One Application, One Decision

The centerpiece of the reform is the consolidated permit: a single application yielding a single decision that incorporates all necessary state, regional, and local approvals. The framework establishes two tracks:

Large projects are handled by the Energy Facilities Siting Board (EFSB). These include (i) wind and solar generation projects over 25 megawatts, (ii) solar or wind energy storage projects over 100 megawatt hours, and (iii) large scale transmission and distribution infrastructure. The EFSB is required to issue a consolidated permit decision within fifteen months of receiving a complete application.

Small projects are handled at the local level. These include generation projects under 25 megawatts and storage projects under 100 megawatt hours. Local governments are required to issue a decision within twelve months.

If the applicable decision-making body does not act within the required timeframe, the application receives automatic constructive approval. However, the legislature has tasked the Department of Energy Resources to compare applications and automative construction approvals quarterly. If more than 50% of small projects receive constructive approval within a two year period, the Commonwealth can make recommendations to local governments to reduce the rate of constructive approvals.

Community and Environmental Protections Under the New Framework

Developers are required to engage with host communities prior to submitting applications. Small projects require at least one public meeting, while large projects require two, along with translated materials, written comment summaries, and discussion of community benefits agreements. Municipalities receive automatic intervenor status in EFSB proceedings and can access a new Intervenor Support Fund, financed by assessments on electric and gas company revenue, for legal representation and expert analysis. Community organizations and individuals may also apply for fund grants.

Most projects require a Site Suitability Assessment using a scoring tool developed by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs. Sites are scored on agricultural resources, biodiversity, carbon storage, climate resilience, and social and environmental burdens. Previously developed land such as landfills and parking lots scores favorably, while protected open space scores as high impact. Higher-impact scores may trigger requirements to preserve wildlife corridors, plant replacement trees, or take other minimization and mitigation steps. One of the five scoring criteria, social and environmental burdens, overlaps with a separate requirement: the Cumulative Impact Analysis, which is triggered when a large project is proposed for an area that faces significant health, environmental, or climate burdens. Unlike the site suitability score, which evaluates land characteristics and may be addressed through mitigation, the Cumulative Impact Analysis requires the permitting authority to consider the full range of human health and socioeconomic factors affecting the host community before approving the project. It is designed to guide developers away from overburdened communities and to support those communities in negotiating community benefits agreements if a project does proceed. A new Office of Environmental Justice and Equity will help individuals and communities participate in these proceedings.

Appeals of local consolidated permit decisions go to the EFSB Director for de novo adjudication within six months. Appeals of EFSB decisions proceed directly to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, bypassing intermediate courts.

Key Takeaways by Stakeholder Group

Developers:

  • One application, one decision, on a guaranteed 12-month (local) or 15-month (EFSB) timeline.
  • Use the site suitability tool early to target lower-impact sites.
  • Complete pre-filing engagement and submit “ready to review” applications to avoid delays.
  • Brownfields and parking lots score favorably; protected open space triggers heightened review.

Municipalities:

  • Local governments retain oversight over roughly 97% of projects.
  • Consolidated local permitting must be offered by October 1, 2026.
  • Model bylaws and better-vetted proposals support local decisions.
  • Automatic intervenor status and Intervenor Support Fund access apply for large projects.

Lenders:

  • Fixed 12- or 15-month decision timelines reduce schedule risk in project finance underwriting.
  • Automatic approval on deadline expiration backstops against indefinite permitting delays.
  • One consolidated permit replaces multi-agency tracking in due diligence.
  • Direct appeal to the Supreme Judicial Court shortens post-permit litigation.

Communities:

  • Mandatory public meetings and outreach before any application is filed.
  • Intervenor Support Fund grants cover legal and expert costs for under-resourced participants.
  • Cumulative impact protections guard overburdened neighborhoods from further concentration.

All regulations are finalized and mapping tools were fully operational on July 1. Massachusetts now offers a real-time test case for whether streamlined permitting and robust community protections can coexist and accelerate the clean energy transition.

© 2026 SHERIN AND LODGEN LLP

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