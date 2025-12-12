New EPA Webpage Compiles Clean Air Act Resources for Data Center & AI Projects
Friday, December 12, 2025
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

In response to President Trump’s Executive Order 14179, “Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence (AI),” EPA announced this week a new EPA webpage dedicated to compiling agency resources related to the Clean Air Act requirements potentially applicable to the development of data centers and AI facilities across the United States. The webpage, Clean Air Act Resources for Data Centers, is intended to promote transparency by aiding developers and other interested parties in locating various agency resources, including Clean Air Act regulations, interpretative guidance, and technical tools, that may assist with Clean Air Act permitting and air quality modeling during project development.

In addition to linking to potentially applicable EPA regulations, the webpage provides in one place various historical EPA guidance documents relating to the federal New Source Review (“NSR”) and Title V permitting programs. These guidance documents include interpretation letters and memoranda related to calculating and limiting a source’s potential to emit, assessing whether multiple projects must be aggregated for purposes of determining major NSR applicability, and determining when an operator may initiate construction activities of a major NSR source prior to obtaining a construction permit. The webpage also includes a News and Updates section that houses recent EPA announcements relating to data center and AI facility development.

Notably, the webpage explains that in an effort to advance cooperative federalism, EPA’s Office of Air and Radiation (“OAR”) staff are “available to consult with permit reviewing authorities and individual sources on a case-by-case basis to identify existing data, models, and tools to demonstrate compliance and, as appropriate, exercise discretion and flexibilities in the permitting processes.” The webpage encourages both permitting authorities and permit applicants to contact their EPA Regional Offices and EPA’s Data Centers Team to engage OAR staff members on projects.

EPA notes it is continuing to advance rulemakings to streamline permitting and end burdensome requirements inhibiting the development of data centers and AI facilities.

© Copyright Babst, Calland, Clements and Zomnir, P.C.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

NOTICE OF DISTRIBUTION BY FUND.COM INC. (FNDM)
Published: 12 December, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ZenniHome
Published: 11 December, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Ellis Geothermal Inc
Published: 30 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ACRETO CLOUD CORP.
Published: 30 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: JAIAJ Winding Way, LLC
Published: 21 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 20 Constitution BSD LLC
Published: 17 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN 348PINEVILLERD LLC AND ENERPRISE MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN SKJ, LLC AND TRYON & GORMAN, LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Tekton Artesian Springs LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 JENNIFER LANE CORP.
Published: 12 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN WESTERN CATTLE COMPANY LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Babst, Calland, Clements & Zomnir, P.C.

EPA Proposes to Scale Back WOTUS Definition
by: Lisa M. Bruderly , Ethan F. Johnson
Fiscal Code of 2025 Abrogates RGGI, Expedites Permitting Procedures, and Gives the PUC Oversight of PJM Load Forecasts
by: Kevin J. Garber , Alexandra N. Graf
EPA Proposes to Scale Back PFAS Reporting Requirements Under TSCA
by: Sloane Anders Wildman , Ethan F. Johnson
Pipeliners Podcast - PHMSA Rulemaking Update with Jim Curry [Podcast]
by: James Curry
Court Enforces CLCPA Compliance - NY DEC Ordered to Adopt Emission Reduction Regulations
by: Priscilla (Polly) E. Hampton , Gina Falaschi Buchman
The 7 Most Common Mistakes Employers Make as to Non-Competes
by: Steven B. Silverman
Prove It: Department of Transportation’s DBE Program Ceases Presumption of Disadvantaged Status for Women- and Minority-Owned Businesses
by: Alexandra G. Farone , Janet K. Meub
Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s Ruling in Tranter Clarifies Standard for Intrastate Venue Transfers
by: Joseph V. Schaeffer
EPA Will Retain PFOA and PFOS CERCLA Hazardous Substance Designation
by: Sloane Anders Wildman , Alexandra N. Graf
D.C. Circuit Reinstates Clean Air Act Affirmative Defense for Emergency Exceedances
by: Joseph V. Schaeffer , Gina Falaschi Buchman
WVDEP Proposes Clean Water Act Section 401 Certification for New Corps of Engineers Expedited Permitting Mechanisms for Energy-Related Projects
by: Christopher B. (Kip) Power , Mackenzie M. Moyer
Federal Office of Surface Mining Proposes to Restore Coal Mine Regulatory Oversight Rules
by: Christopher B. (Kip) Power , Robert M. Stonestreet
EPA Extends Certain Compliance Deadlines for Oil and Natural Gas Clean Air Act Requirements
by: Gary E. Steinbauer , Gina Falaschi Buchman

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 