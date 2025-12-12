New EPA Webpage Compiles Clean Air Act Resources for Data Center & AI Projects

In response to President Trump’s Executive Order 14179, “Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence (AI),” EPA announced this week a new EPA webpage dedicated to compiling agency resources related to the Clean Air Act requirements potentially applicable to the development of data centers and AI facilities across the United States. The webpage, Clean Air Act Resources for Data Centers, is intended to promote transparency by aiding developers and other interested parties in locating various agency resources, including Clean Air Act regulations, interpretative guidance, and technical tools, that may assist with Clean Air Act permitting and air quality modeling during project development.

In addition to linking to potentially applicable EPA regulations, the webpage provides in one place various historical EPA guidance documents relating to the federal New Source Review (“NSR”) and Title V permitting programs. These guidance documents include interpretation letters and memoranda related to calculating and limiting a source’s potential to emit, assessing whether multiple projects must be aggregated for purposes of determining major NSR applicability, and determining when an operator may initiate construction activities of a major NSR source prior to obtaining a construction permit. The webpage also includes a News and Updates section that houses recent EPA announcements relating to data center and AI facility development.

Notably, the webpage explains that in an effort to advance cooperative federalism, EPA’s Office of Air and Radiation (“OAR”) staff are “available to consult with permit reviewing authorities and individual sources on a case-by-case basis to identify existing data, models, and tools to demonstrate compliance and, as appropriate, exercise discretion and flexibilities in the permitting processes.” The webpage encourages both permitting authorities and permit applicants to contact their EPA Regional Offices and EPA’s Data Centers Team to engage OAR staff members on projects.

EPA notes it is continuing to advance rulemakings to streamline permitting and end burdensome requirements inhibiting the development of data centers and AI facilities.