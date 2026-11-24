We are pleased to present our third-quarter 2026 update to the New England and First Circuit Class Action Tracker, which tracks class action filings in state and federal courts within the boundaries of the First Circuit in New England.

Key Takeaways

New England recorded 465 class action filings through September , surpassing the full-year total for 2024 and putting the 2025 record within reach.

, surpassing the full-year total for 2024 and putting the 2025 record within reach. Federal filings already match the 2024 full-year total. The District of Massachusetts accounted for nearly three-quarters of the region’s federal filings in the third quarter.

The District of Massachusetts accounted for nearly three-quarters of the region’s federal filings in the third quarter. Individual data breaches continue to generate multiple class actions, in some instances across jurisdictions. In Maine state courts, every third-quarter class action arose from a data breach.

Class Action Filings Exceed 2024 Levels

Plaintiffs filed 179 class actions in New England state and federal courts in the third quarter, a 23% increase over the 146 filed in the second quarter. That brings the year-to-date total to 465, above the full-year totals for 2019 (419), 2023 (413), and 2024 (444).

At the end of June, filings were on pace to finish below the 2025 record of 604. Following the increase in the third quarter, just 139 additional filings in the fourth quarter would tie that record. If third-quarter filing levels continue through year-end, 2026 would establish a new high.

The District of Massachusetts Continues to Lead Federal Filings

Plaintiffs filed 91 federal class actions in the third quarter, bringing the year-to-date total to 273, equal to the full-year federal total for 2024. The District of Massachusetts accounted for 67 of the 91 federal filings in the third quarter. In Massachusetts state court, plaintiffs continued to bring Wage Act and worker misclassification claims alongside data breach suits.

Individual Data Breaches Prompt Multiple Class Actions

Several data incidents generated multiple complaints raising similar allegations. Plaintiffs filed separate clusters of suits involving healthcare and technology defendants in the District of Massachusetts and a hospital defendant in the District of New Hampshire. Litigation involving a physician group spanned Massachusetts state court and the District of Rhode Island.

Data breach litigation also accounted for all 10 class actions filed in Maine state courts in the third quarter. Each asserted professional negligence, and most were brought against healthcare institutions. Maine recorded 13 state court class action filings in all of 2025.

What This Data Means for Businesses

The third-quarter figures show that class action activity has remained elevated following the record set in 2025. For businesses that maintain consumer, patient, or employee information, the filing patterns underscore the value of planning for litigation as part of incident response. A single breach can prompt multiple complaints, including parallel suits in state and federal courts. For Massachusetts employers, Wage Act and worker classification claims remain sources of class action exposure.