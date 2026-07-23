New DROP Requirements Raise the Stakes for Data Brokers Handling Californians’ Personal Information

California’s SB 361 expands California’s Delete Act and will soon require registered data brokers to regularly check California’s data deletion database, known as DROP, to determine whether a California consumer has requested deletion of their personal information. Beginning August 1, 2026, data brokers must access DROP at least every 45 days and, when a request appears, delete the consumer’s personal information within 45 days and direct applicable service providers and contractors to do the same. Once the information is deleted, the data broker generally may not sell or share new personal information about that consumer unless the consumer indicates otherwise.

Companies that collect, buy, sell, or share Californians’ personal information should carefully evaluate whether they fall under California’s broad definition of a “data broker.” In general, a data broker is a business that knowingly collects and sells personal information to third parties about consumers with whom tit does not have a direct relationship. This can include businesses outside California, and the analysis may be more complicated for companies using third-party tracking technologies, purchasing personal information from others, or selling data collected indirectly. Data brokers also must register annually with the California Privacy Protection Agency between January 1 and January 31 and provide detailed disclosures, including categories of personal information collected and whether personal information is sold or shared with certain recipients, such as generative AI developers.

The penalties are significant: failures to register can trigger $200-per-day penalties, and failures to honor deletion requests can result in $200 per deletion request for each day the information is not deleted. Companies that may fall under California’s definition of a “data broker” should prepare now by confirming whether registration is required, mapping California personal information flows, identifying vendors and contractors that may need deletion instructions, and building a documented process to check DROP at least every 45 days. Even companies that do not intend to collect information from California consumers should revisit their data sources and screening practices, as the CPPA has already shown interest in out-of-state businesses that handle Californians’ personal information.