New Delaware Corporate Litigation Podcast–Inaugural Broadcast [Podcast]
Monday, June 22, 2026
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Our new podcast series by Wilmington Managing Partner Francis G.X. Pileggi, Esq. and Partner Chauna Abner, offers practical insights on fiduciary duties, shareholder disputes, corporate governance issues, and other high-stakes business litigation matters arising in the State of Delaware and beyond.

In our inaugural episode, Francis and Chauna welcome veteran trial lawyer Jonathan Blank of McGuireWoods LLP to the show for a discussion on what every non-Delaware attorney needs to know about litigating in the Delaware Court of Chancery. From the unique role of Delaware counsel to the importance of collaboration in high-stakes corporate disputes, this episode offers practical insights from lawyers who have navigated some of the nation’s most complex corporate and commercial litigation.

 

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Current Legal Analysis

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Investor who Controlled Blockholder Director, Not Subject to Delaware Jurisdiction
by: Francis G.X. Pileggi
Court of Chancery Clarifies Its Equitable Role and Discretion in Determining Post-Judgment Interest
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Court of Chancery Invalidates Founder/Executive Chairman’s Unilateral Attempt to Remove the Only Other Members of the Company’s Managing Board
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Chancery Addresses Claims Based on Overlapping LLC Agreement and Employment Agreement
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Deadlock and Dissolution of LLCs Addressed by Delaware Court of Chancery
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by: Francis G.X. Pileggi
Court of Chancery Publishes Guidelines for Civility and Emphasizes Delaware Tradition of Collegiality and Professionalism
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