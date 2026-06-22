New Delaware Corporate Litigation Podcast–Inaugural Broadcast [Podcast]

Our new podcast series by Wilmington Managing Partner Francis G.X. Pileggi, Esq. and Partner Chauna Abner, offers practical insights on fiduciary duties, shareholder disputes, corporate governance issues, and other high-stakes business litigation matters arising in the State of Delaware and beyond.

In our inaugural episode, Francis and Chauna welcome veteran trial lawyer Jonathan Blank of McGuireWoods LLP to the show for a discussion on what every non-Delaware attorney needs to know about litigating in the Delaware Court of Chancery. From the unique role of Delaware counsel to the importance of collaboration in high-stakes corporate disputes, this episode offers practical insights from lawyers who have navigated some of the nation’s most complex corporate and commercial litigation.