New Data Reveals How Severely Drowsy Driving Goes Unreported

A recent report from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) highlights the growing concern of drowsy driving on U.S. roads. While most people are aware of drunk and distracted driving, fatigue can be just as fatal, slowing reaction times, impairing judgement, and causing drivers to fall asleep behind the wheel.

The Real Toll of Drowsy Driving

According to the GHSA, more than 6,300 people died in crashes involving a drowsy driver in 2023. Yet federal crash data records only about 600 drowsy driving deaths annually.

One key reason for this gap is that fatigue can be difficult to identify after a crash. Unlike alcohol or drugs, there is no roadside test for tiredness. As a result, thousands of fatigue-related accidents are not recorded as drowsy driving incidents.

Who Is Most at Risk?

Driving while tired is more common than many people realize. GHSA survey data shows that nearly 1 in 5 drivers reported driving while drowsy at least once in the past month. While anyone can be affected, certain groups face a higher risk:

Young drivers

Parents of young children

Night-shift workers

People who work long hours or multiple jobs

These drivers often have irregular schedules or do not get enough sleep before getting on the road.

Why Fatigue Makes Driving So Dangerous

When a driver is severely sleep-deprived, their ability to safely operate a vehicle can be seriously affected. Fatigue can cause:

Slower reaction times

Difficulty focusing on the road

Poor decision-making

Lane drifting

Falling asleep without warning

Research has shown that staying awake for extended periods of time can affect driving ability in ways similar to alcohol impairment. Drowsy driving accidents tend to happen late at night, early in the morning, or in the mid-afternoon.

Common Injuries in Drowsy Driving Accidents

Because exhausted drivers often fail to brake or react before impact, these crashes are generally severe. Victims can suffer life-altering injuries, including:

Many victims face months or years of rehabilitation, ongoing medical care, and long-term complications.

How to Prevent Drowsy Driving

The most important step is recognizing when you are too exhausted to drive. Before a long trip, get enough sleep, plan for regular breaks, and share driving duties when possible. If you feel yourself getting drowsy on the road, pull over safely and rest before continuing.

Holding a Fatigued Driving Accountable

Drivers have a legal duty to operate their vehicles safely. If a drowsy driver causes a crash and injures someone, they may be held legally responsible for the harm they caused.

Victims of drowsy driving accidents may be entitled to compensation for medical bills, lost income, pain and suffering, and other losses. Building a case requires gathering evidence quickly, such as police reports, witness statements, medical records, and even data from the driver’s phone or vehicle.

Protecting Your Rights After an Accident

Drowsy driving is a serious but preventable danger. When drivers do not get the rest they need before getting behind the wheel, the consequences can be devastating.