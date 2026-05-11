New Criteria for Tax Audits and Refunds: Greater Tax Certainty for Your Business

Recently, Mexico’s Ministry of Finance (SHCP) published the “Agreement Establishing General Criteria and Operational Guidelines of an Advisory Nature to Promote Productive Investment and Tax Compliance.” In practice, this instrument aims to foster a clear and predictable tax environment, streamline administrative procedures, encourage investment, and provide greater certainty in tax audits and refund processes. This is particularly significant in light of the upcoming review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and the growing interest in attracting both domestic and foreign capital to operate in Mexico. Below are the key points that may have the greatest impact on your operations and compliance strategy: – Single and Comprehensive Tax Audit. The goal is to consolidate audits into a single review per fiscal year and per taxpayer, based on representative information samples. In principle, parallel audits covering multiple fiscal years would be avoided, except in justified cases. – No Retroactive Application of Audit Criteria. Audits must adhere to applicable regulations in effect at the relevant time and observe statute-of-limitations periods, providing greater predictability regarding the scope and timeframe of reviews. – Digital Seal Restrictions as a Last Resort. The temporary restriction of digital certificates (required to issue electronic invoices or CFDI) and the cancellation of tax registrations should be used only as measures of last resort. The approach would prioritize previous preventive actions, due process protections, and expedited resolution mechanisms to regularize affected taxpayers, thereby reducing operational and financial disruption. – Faster Tax Refunds. Improvements are proposed to optimize refund processing times for tax credit balances, which could result in better cash flow and reduced uncertainty in recurring tax recovery processes. – Administrative Simplification. Measures are anticipated to streamline taxpayer registration with the Mexican Federal Taxpayer Registry (RFC) and the issuance of advanced electronic signatures, facilitating registrations, regularizations, and other key procedures for operating in Mexico. – Adherence to Double Tax Treaties. Compliance with international tax treaties to avoid double taxation is reaffirmed, which may provide greater certainty for cross-border structures and transactions of both domestic and foreign groups. – Protection Against Institutional System Failures. It is established that taxpayers will not be fined when official system failures prevent the timely fulfillment of tax obligations. – Strengthening of Prodecon. Efforts will be made to strengthen the institutional capacity of the Taxpayer Ombudsman (Prodecon), including mechanisms to enhance its functional and administrative coordination with other government authorities. If these criteria are consistently applied, they could significantly reduce the risk of facing unexpected or duplicative audit proceedings—which often translate into additional legal costs, administrative burdens, and uncertainty regarding the viability of operations in Mexico. Notably, the proposal to treat digital certificate restrictions as a last measure is a significant update, as in recent years this measure has been one of the SAT’s most disruptive enforcement tools, immediately impacting business transactions by preventing the issuance of electronic invoices. Additionally, the emphasis on honoring double tax treaties may strengthen certainty for investors and groups with international operations, by providing greater clarity on the application of tax benefits and rules in cross-border structures. It is vital to consider that these guidelines are advisory in nature for the Tax Administration Service (SAT) and do not, by themselves, create enforceable rights for taxpayers or formally limit the legal powers of the tax authority. However, they do represent a public institutional commitment by the SHCP and the SAT, which may serve as a persuasive argument in administrative and judicial remedies when the authority acts contrary to these guidelines and which also provides a practical reference for anticipating how future audits may be conducted. At Foley Mexico, we can help you design a comprehensive compliance and audit response strategy, and assist you with tax refunds, regularizations, and administrative and judicial remedies. Nuevos criterios para auditorías y devoluciones: mayor certidumbre fiscal para su empresa Recientemente, la Secretaría de Hacienda y Crédito Público (SHCP) publicó el “Acuerdo por el que se emiten criterios generales y lineamientos operativos de carácter orientador para el fomento a la inversión productiva y el cumplimiento fiscal”. En la práctica, este documento busca impulsar un entorno fiscal claro y predecible, simplificar trámites, promover inversión y dar mayor certidumbre en procesos de fiscalización y devolución de impuestos. Lo anterior cobra especial relevancia de cara a la próxima revisión del Tratado entre México, Estados Unidos y Canadá (USMCA) y al interés creciente de atraer capital nacional y extranjero para operar en México. A continuación, compartimos los puntos que, en nuestra experiencia, pueden tener mayor impacto para su operación y su estrategia de cumplimiento: – Revisión fiscal única e integral. Se buscará concentrar la auditoría en una sola revisión por ejercicio fiscal y por contribuyente, con base en muestras representativas de información. En principio, se evitarían revisiones paralelas de distintos ejercicios, salvo casos justificados. – No retroactividad en criterios de revisión. Las auditorías deberán apegarse a las disposiciones vigentes aplicables y respetar los plazos de caducidad, brindando mayor previsibilidad sobre el alcance y la temporalidad de las revisiones. – Restricción de sellos digitales como última medida. La restricción temporal de certificados de sellos digitales (para emitir CFDI) y la cancelación de registros deberán utilizarse como mecanismos de última instancia. El enfoque privilegiaría acciones preventivas, el respeto al derecho de audiencia y esquemas de atención expedita para regularizar a contribuyentes afectados, reduciendo el impacto operativo y económico. – Devoluciones de impuestos más ágiles. Se plantean mejoras para optimizar los tiempos de devolución de saldos a favor, lo que podría traducirse en un mejor flujo de efectivo y menor incertidumbre en procesos recurrentes de recuperación de impuestos. – Simplificación administrativa. Se prevén acciones para agilizar la inscripción al Registro Federal de Contribuyentes (RFC), así como la obtención de la firma electrónica avanzada, facilitando altas, regularizaciones y trámites clave para operar en México. – Respeto a tratados para evitar doble tributación. Se reafirma el cumplimiento de los tratados fiscales internacionales para evitar doble tributación, lo que puede aportar certidumbre a estructuras y operaciones transfronterizas de grupos nacionales y extranjeros. – Protección ante fallas de sistemas institucionales. Se establece que no se sancionará a los contribuyentes cuando existan fallas en los sistemas institucionales que impidan el cumplimiento oportuno de obligaciones fiscales. – Fortalecimiento de la Prodecon. Se impulsará el fortalecimiento institucional de la Procuraduría de la Defensa del Contribuyente (Prodecon), incluyendo mecanismos para mejorar su coordinación funcional y administrativa con otras autoridades. Si estos criterios se aplican de forma consistente, podrían reducir de manera relevante el riesgo de enfrentar procesos de fiscalización sorpresivos o duplicados, que suelen traducirse en costos legales adicionales, cargas administrativas y dudas sobre la viabilidad de operaciones en México. En particular, que la restricción de sellos digitales se plantee como última instancia es una señal importante, ya que, en años recientes, esta medida ha sido una de las herramientas más disruptivas del SAT, que afecta de forma inmediata las operaciones al impedir la emisión de facturas CFDI. Adicionalmente, el énfasis en respetar los tratados para evitar la doble tributación puede fortalecer la certidumbre para inversionistas y grupos con operaciones internacionales, al dar mayor claridad sobre la aplicación de beneficios y reglas fiscales en estructuras transfronterizas. Es importante considerar que estos criterios tienen un carácter orientador para el SAT, no crean, por sí mismos, derechos exigibles para los contribuyentes ni limitan formalmente las facultades legales de la autoridad. Sin embargo, sí representan un compromiso público institucional de la SHCP y del SAT, que puede fortalecerse como argumento en medios de defensa cuando la autoridad actúe en sentido contrario, y que también sirve como referencia práctica para anticipar la forma en que podrían conducirse futuras revisiones. En Foley México podemos ayudarle a diseñar una estrategia de cumplimiento y atención de auditorías, y acompañarle en devoluciones, regularizaciones y medios de defensa.