New CPSC eFiling Requirements Reflect a Growing Commitment to Consumer Product Safety

When most people think about product safety, they think about recalls, warning labels, or news reports describing injuries after a dangerous product has already reached consumers.

But one of the most effective ways to protect the public happens much earlier—before a product ever enters the United States.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recently announced the implementation of mandatory electronic filing (eFiling) for Certificates of Compliance on many imported consumer products. While this may sound like an administrative change, it represents an important step toward strengthening consumer protection and improving the government’s ability to identify products that may not meet U.S. safety standards.

For those of us who follow lithium-ion battery safety and product liability issues, this development is encouraging.

It reflects a broader commitment to ensuring that products entering the marketplace comply with established safety requirements before they reach American homes.

Why Product Safety Begins Before a Product Is Sold

Consumers generally assume that products available for purchase in the United States have already met applicable safety standards.

Most of the time, that assumption is correct.

However, the modern supply chain is increasingly global. Millions of consumer products are imported into the United States every year from manufacturers around the world.

Those products include:

E-bikes

Electric scooters

Lithium-ion batteries

Power banks

Cell phones

Laptop computers

Power tools

Children’s products

Household appliances

Smart home devices

Given the sheer volume of imports, identifying products that fail to meet U.S. safety requirements has become a significant challenge.

The CPSC’s new electronic filing system is designed to improve that process.

What Is a Certificate of Compliance?

Many consumer products sold in the United States must comply with federal safety regulations.

Manufacturers and importers are often required to certify that their products meet applicable standards through a Certificate of Compliance.

Traditionally, much of that information was reviewed through documentation provided during importation.

The new eFiling system modernizes that process by allowing compliance information to be submitted electronically, helping regulators review products more efficiently and identify potential concerns earlier.

Although consumers may never see these filings, they represent an important layer of protection.

Why This Matters for Lithium-Ion Battery Products

Lithium-ion batteries have become one of the fastest-growing categories of consumer products.

Today they power:

Electric bicycles

Electric scooters

Electric vehicles

Cell phones

Laptops

Portable chargers

Security cameras

Cordless power tools

Medical devices

Smart home products

For the overwhelming majority of consumers, these products perform safely every day.

However, when battery failures occur, the consequences can be severe.

Lithium-ion battery fires have caused:

Serious burn injuries

Smoke inhalation

Extensive property damage

Apartment fires

Business losses

Wrongful death

Because so many battery-powered products are imported into the United States, strengthening oversight before those products enter the marketplace has the potential to improve consumer safety.

Prevention Is Better Than Reaction

One of the themes that continues to emerge in product safety is that prevention is far more effective than responding after injuries occur.

Every recalled product represents a situation where a potentially dangerous item has already reached consumers.

Every product-related lawsuit represents an injury that has already happened.

Ideally, dangerous products should never make it onto store shelves in the first place.

That is why stronger import oversight matters.

If regulators can identify products that fail to meet safety requirements before they are distributed, consumers are less likely to be exposed to unnecessary risks.

Consumer Confidence Depends on Product Safety

Consumers should not have to wonder whether a product purchased from a retailer complies with basic safety standards.

Confidence in the marketplace depends on strong quality control, responsible manufacturing, and effective oversight.

Manufacturers benefit when consumers trust the products they purchase.

Retailers benefit when they can confidently sell products that meet recognized safety standards.

Consumers benefit when fewer defective products reach the marketplace.

Everyone shares the same goal: safer products.

Product Safety Is a Shared Responsibility

Government oversight alone cannot eliminate every risk.

Manufacturers remain responsible for designing and producing safe products.

Importers must ensure that products comply with applicable standards.

Retailers should work with reputable suppliers.

Consumers should:

Register products whenever possible.

Follow recall notices promptly.

Use manufacturer-approved chargers.

Replace damaged batteries.

Purchase products from reputable sources.

Safety improves when every participant in the supply chain fulfills its role.

Not Every Product Failure Is Preventable

Despite advances in testing and regulation, some defective products will still reach consumers.

Investigations into lithium-ion battery fires have identified issues involving:

Manufacturing defects

Design defects

Internal short circuits

Battery management system failures

Charging system defects

Quality control failures

When those defects cause injuries, understanding exactly what happened requires careful investigation.

Preserving the product, battery, charger, and purchase records can be critical to determining the cause of a failure.

Why Continued Oversight Matters

Technology evolves rapidly.

Every year, manufacturers introduce new battery chemistries, charging systems, and consumer products.

Regulatory oversight must evolve as well.

The CPSC’s electronic filing initiative demonstrates an effort to modernize consumer protection by improving the flow of information between manufacturers, importers, customs officials, and regulators.

While no regulatory system can prevent every defective product from entering the marketplace, better information helps regulators identify potential problems earlier.

That ultimately benefits consumers.

Looking Toward the Future

The future of rechargeable technology is incredibly promising.

Lithium-ion batteries continue to improve transportation, communication, healthcare, renewable energy, and countless aspects of everyday life.

The objective should never be to slow innovation.

Instead, innovation should be supported by equally strong commitments to safety, transparency, and accountability.

The CPSC’s new eFiling requirements represent one more step toward that goal.

Helping Families After Product Failures

As attorneys handling lithium-ion battery fire, injury, and wrongful death cases throughout the country, we have seen firsthand how devastating defective products can be.

Our commitment extends beyond representing clients after serious incidents occur.

We believe that education, stronger safety standards, responsible manufacturing, and effective regulatory oversight all contribute to preventing future injuries.

If you or someone you know has been injured by a defective lithium-ion battery or another unsafe consumer product, preserving the product and seeking experienced legal guidance as early as possible can be critical. A thorough investigation may determine whether a defect, manufacturing issue, or failure to comply with safety standards contributed to the incident.

The CPSC’s move toward mandatory electronic compliance filing may not generate the same headlines as a major recall or battery fire, but its impact could be just as significant. Every improvement that helps identify unsafe products before they reach consumers is another step toward safer homes, safer communities, and fewer preventable injuries.

Ultimately, the strongest consumer protection is prevention. When manufacturers, importers, regulators, retailers, and consumers all work together to prioritize safety, everyone benefits.