New Copyright Rule Streamlines Registration of Visual Works

Effective February 17, 2026, the U.S. Copyright Office’s new Group Registration for Two-Dimensional Works of the Visual Arts (GR2D) is designed to make registration more efficient for creators and organizations that publish high volumes of two-dimensional visual works, such as illustrations, graphic designs, paintings, sketches, and logos.

For businesses managing large image portfolios across multiple projects or campaigns, registering each work individually can be time-consuming and expensive. GR2D addresses this by allowing eligible applicants to register multiple qualifying 2D works in a single group application, provided the program’s requirements are met.

From an enforcement standpoint, a consistent group-registration workflow can also help rights holders maintain a clear registration record for their visual content while reducing administrative burden.

GR2D eligibility requirements

Eligible subject matter (2D visual works only). The works must be two-dimensional works of visual art (e.g., illustrations, paintings, sketches, logos, fabric designs, collages, character artwork). Three-dimensional works (e.g., sculptures, architectural works, technical drawings, works comprised of multiple pictorial or graphic images) and other categories such as audiovisual works and sound recordings are not eligible. Common authorship. All works must be created by the same author or the same joint authors, including works made for hire. Common claimant. The claimant must be the same for every work in the group. Same publication year. The works must be published in the same calendar year. Numerical limit. Each GR2D application may include up to 20 works. Complete deposit submission. The applicant must upload a deposit that includes a copy of each work and comply with the Copyright Office’s formatting and organization instructions. Separate works (not a single combined work). The submission must consist of multiple distinct 2D works, not multiple pages, layers, or components of one work presented as a “group.”

Takeaway

GR2D can be a practical tool for securing U.S. registrations for high-volume published 2D visual content, but only if applicants stay within the program’s guardrails: eligible 2D works, common author and claimant, same-calendar-year publication, 20-work cap, and a complete, properly organized deposit that clearly identifies each work being registered.