New Copyright Rule Streamlines Registration of Visual Works

Effective February 17, 2026, the U.S. Copyright Office’s new Group Registration for Two-Dimensional Works of the Visual Arts (GR2D) is designed to make registration more efficient for creators and organizations that publish high volumes of two-dimensional visual works, such as illustrations, graphic designs, paintings, sketches, and logos.
For businesses managing large image portfolios across multiple projects or campaigns, registering each work individually can be time-consuming and expensive. GR2D addresses this by allowing eligible applicants to register multiple qualifying 2D works in a single group application, provided the program’s requirements are met.
From an enforcement standpoint, a consistent group-registration workflow can also help rights holders maintain a clear registration record for their visual content while reducing administrative burden.
GR2D eligibility requirements
- Eligible subject matter (2D visual works only). The works must be two-dimensional works of visual art (e.g., illustrations, paintings, sketches, logos, fabric designs, collages, character artwork). Three-dimensional works (e.g., sculptures, architectural works, technical drawings, works comprised of multiple pictorial or graphic images) and other categories such as audiovisual works and sound recordings are not eligible.
- Common authorship. All works must be created by the same author or the same joint authors, including works made for hire.
- Common claimant. The claimant must be the same for every work in the group.
- Same publication year. The works must be published in the same calendar year.
- Numerical limit. Each GR2D application may include up to 20 works.
- Complete deposit submission. The applicant must upload a deposit that includes a copy of each work and comply with the Copyright Office’s formatting and organization instructions.
- Separate works (not a single combined work). The submission must consist of multiple distinct 2D works, not multiple pages, layers, or components of one work presented as a “group.”
Takeaway
GR2D can be a practical tool for securing U.S. registrations for high-volume published 2D visual content, but only if applicants stay within the program’s guardrails: eligible 2D works, common author and claimant, same-calendar-year publication, 20-work cap, and a complete, properly organized deposit that clearly identifies each work being registered.