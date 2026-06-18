New Connecticut Law Expedites Claim Disputes Between Health Care Providers and Insurers
Thursday, June 18, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On May 27, 2026, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont signed “An Act Concerning Return of Health Care Provider Payments” (PA 26-56). As of January 1, 2027, PA 26-56 shortens the time period during which commercial health insurers can look to cancel, deny, or recoup certain payments to providers, and creates statutory timeframes in which health insurers must respond to provider appeals of such cancelations, denials, or recoupments.

As industry trends, federal policy changes, and financial pressures increase the frequency of disputes between health care providers and commercial health insurers (payors), PA 26-56 seeks to address areas of contention between providers and payors involving the timing and process of recoupment demands and appeals. The changes are as follows:

  • Currently, a managed care organization or preferred provider network is prohibited from canceling, denying, or demanding the return of payment for authorized covered services, due to an administrative or eligibility error, more than 18 months after receiving the clean claim, and Connecticut laws are silent as to the applicable timeline for such cancellations, denials or demands when made by other payor types issuing individual or group health insurance policies. The Act shortens that timeframe to 12 months for managed care organizations and preferred provider networks and also creates an analogous prohibition on any insurer, health care center, fraternal benefit society, hospital service corporation, medical service corporation, or other entity delivering, issuing for delivery, renewing, amending or continuing, an individual or group health insurance policy from canceling, denying, or demanding the return of payment for an authorized covered services due to an administrative or eligibility error, more than 12 months after receiving the clean claim.
  • In the event a provider appeals such a demand from a payor, current law does not specify a modality for the appeal. Under PA 26-56, a payor must establish and offer an electronic appeals process, but can also offer additional methods. This Act requires payors to respond to an appeal and issue a determination within 30 business days of receipt, and establishes that the failure to meet this deadline results in the appeal being construed in the provider’s favor.
  • PA 26-56 clarifies that the existing 30-day advanced notice of payment cancellation requirement must be sent by either certified mail return receipt requested, email to an address specifically designated by the provider, or through a secure electronic provider portal or clearing house used for claims communication.

While the changes are limited, they address an area of common contention in the negotiation of commercial health insurance reimbursement agreements and will offer both providers and payors a degree of increased certainty in the timeframes around recoupments and appeals.

Copyright © 2026 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF ABC SALE: Certain Assets of a Confidential Apparel Business
Published: 17 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Quantum IR Technologies, LLC
Published: 17 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Navarro Farms MO, LLC and Navarro Farms Vandalia, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Premium Alcohol Seltzer Beverage Category
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: SCOTTSDALE MHP, LLC, MR PROPERTY GROUP, LTD n/k/a PATCH PLACE MHC, LLC, BRITTANY COURT MHP, LLC and TOPPOS, LLC.
Published: 13 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Madewell Concrete, LLC and Madewell Home Services, Inc.
Published: 12 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Variant Alternative Income Fund
Published: 8 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wrapify, Inc
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RL Eastpoint LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Membership Interest in C-5 Investors Mezz, LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Western Cattle Company, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTIC OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Personal Property of John Michael Allan
Published: 22 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Robinson & Cole LLP

AI Governance Is Not Just a Policy Problem – Your Contracts Matter
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
Privacy Tip #495 – What We Can Learn from The Worst Breaches of 2026
by: Linn F. Freedman
Privacy Tip #494 – Signal Users Targeted with Phishing Scam
by: Linn F. Freedman
Senate Bill 5 and the New Compliance Frontier for AI in Connecticut
by: Roma Patel , Linn F. Freedman
Big Win for Companies Facing CIPA Website Tracking Lawsuits
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
Stolen Hotel Reservation Data Used in Targeted Phishing Scams
by: Linn F. Freedman
Connecticut Governor Signs Public Health Bill- What Health Care Organizations Need to Know
by: Victoria C. Larson , Conor O. Duffy
Privacy Tip #493 – Stop Using Shadow AI!
by: Linn F. Freedman
Colorado Rewrites Its AI Law Before It Takes Effect
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
Shadow AI Continues to Expose Company IP
by: Linn F. Freedman
A Strong Defense Ruling for Companies Facing CIPA Website Tracking Claims
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
Verification Texts Are Not Automatically TCPA Ads, New Jersey Court Holds
by: Roma Patel
Verizon’s 2026 Data Breach Investigations Report Highlights
by: Linn F. Freedman

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 