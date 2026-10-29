The New Client Expectation: Lawyers Who Know How to Use AI

Corporate legal departments are increasingly looking to see how outside counsel use artificial intelligence (AI). At a recent DRI, Association of Lawyers Defending Business conference, legal leaders from Bayer, Fifth Third Bank, and Progressive discussed how AI is entering outside-counsel guidelines and requests for proposals. One panelist captured the competitive shift: outside counsel who learn to use AI may replace those who do not.

This shift is part of a broader change in the work of in-house legal teams. The panelists described spending more time on emerging technology, including how to advise businesses on AI and how to incorporate it into internal operations. They also emphasized the value of adaptability as organizations respond to new demands. For clients, the question is not simply whether their lawyers use AI, but whether they can help make its use practical, thoughtful, and aligned with the business. Working with clients on the legal and governance considerations that arise as they adopt and use AI helps connect the technology’s potential with the responsibilities that come with it. As AI becomes part of the client-counsel conversation, that combination of practical experience and sound judgment will matter more and more.