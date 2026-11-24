After a crash in a school zone, winning an injury claim often comes down to tiny details—like the exact minute the crash happened, whether yellow lights were flashing, or what a nearby street sign actually said. Under Nevada’s new Assembly Bill 6 (AB 6), those details matter more than ever.

In the past, when a child, pedestrian, or cyclist was hit near a school, insurance companies and defense lawyers used loopholes to dodge blame. They would argue that a child crossed outside the painted lines or claim the school zone speed limit wasn't active at the exact moment of the crash.

Effective July 1, 2026, Nevada’s new school zone law (AB 6) changed the rules. The law rolled out stricter penalties for dangerous driving in active school zones and made the rules around when those zones are active much clearer. For injured pedestrians, cyclists, and their families, connecting what the driver did wrong to the exact rules posted at that intersection is the key to building a strong case.

Double Penalties and License Points for Reckless Drivers

Under AB 6 (codified under NRS 484B.370), drivers who speed or break specific traffic laws inside an active school zone or school crossing zone face steep consequences. The law allows courts to double the standard penalty:

Standard traffic tickets: Up to an extra $250 on top of the normal fine.

Up to an extra on top of the normal fine. Criminal traffic offenses: Up to an extra $1,000 fine, six months in jail, or 120 hours of community service.

Up to an extra fine, in jail, or of community service. Double demerit points: Anyone hit with this extra penalty automatically gets twice the usual demerit points added to their driver’s license.

While these stiff fines punish bad drivers, a traffic ticket alone doesn't automatically win a civil injury lawsuit. Under Nevada law (NRS 41.133 and the Nevada Supreme Court’s ruling in Langon v. Matamoros), a minor traffic conviction isn't automatic proof of financial liability in civil court. To win compensation for medical bills and pain and suffering, your legal team still has to prove how the driver’s careless actions actually caused the crash.

Figuring Out When a School Zone Is "Active"

AB 6 also cleared up confusion over when school zone rules apply (NRS 484B.363 and NRS 484B.370):

Mandatory buffer times: City, county, or state transportation officials can set specific hours when school zone restrictions (like reduced speeds, no U-turns, and no passing) are turned off—except during the 30 minutes right before school starts and the 30 minutes right after school lets out. During those windows, the restrictions must stay in place.

City, county, or state transportation officials can set specific hours when school zone restrictions (like reduced speeds, no U-turns, and no passing) are turned off—except during the 30 minutes right before school starts and the 30 minutes right after school lets out. During those windows, the restrictions must stay in place. Zones with flashing beacons: If the school zone has flashing yellow lights, the double-penalty rule applies when students are in class and the beacons are actively flashing.

If the school zone has flashing yellow lights, the double-penalty rule applies when students are in class and the beacons are actively flashing. Zones without flashing beacons: If there are no flashing lights, the times posted on the street sign control when the lower speed limit is active.

How this looks in real life: Suppose a student riding a bike is hit at 4:15 p.m. on a school day in a zone without flashing lights. If the posted street sign says the school speed limit applies until 4:30 p.m., that sign helps prove the driver was legally required to slow down—making it much harder for the driver’s insurance company to claim the school zone was "off."

Proving the Driver Was Legally at Fault

When a pedestrian or cyclist—especially a child—is badly hurt, you can count on the driver’s insurance company to try to shift the blame. Adjusters routinely argue that a child "darted into traffic" or a cyclist "failed to yield" so they can reduce or deny a payout under Nevada’s comparative negligence rules (NRS 41.141).

However, when a driver breaks a safety law designed to protect people in a school zone, Nevada law uses a rule called negligence per se. In plain English, this means that if a driver violates a traffic law meant to keep students and pedestrians safe, the law already treats their behavior as careless. Your legal team simply needs to show that this carelessness caused the crash and the resulting injuries. While getting a double-penalty ticket doesn't automatically mean the driver was "grossly negligent," a citation for speeding, illegal U-turns, or failing to yield gives your attorney a clear roadmap of what to investigate.

How to Protect a School Zone Injury Claim

For any school zone crash happening on or after July 1, 2026, preserving evidence right away is critical:

Lock down the exact time and spot. Document the precise moment of the collision and the exact intersection or location where it happened. Photograph the signs. Take clear photos of every speed limit, school zone, and crossing sign in the area as they appeared at the time of the crash. Verify flashing beacon logs. Have your attorney request municipal or school district records showing whether the yellow warning lights were flashing at that exact minute.

Putting those pieces together—proving which rule was active, showing how the driver broke it, and connecting that mistake directly to your family’s injuries—is how you hold careless drivers accountable under Nevada's updated school zone laws.

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