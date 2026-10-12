Netlist v. Micron Shows Why PTAB Appeals Turn on the Record, Not Just the Error

A procedural error in a patent case can look significant without being outcome-determinative. For companies deciding whether to pursue or defend an appeal from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), that distinction can affect litigation strategy, patent value, and the resources committed to preserving or attacking intellectual property rights.

The Federal Circuit’s precedential decision in Netlist, Inc. v. Micron Technology, Inc., No. 24-1707 (Fed. Cir. Sept. 2, 2026), illustrates the point. Netlist argued that the PTAB had relied on prior art outside the obviousness ground presented in the inter partes review petition. The argument implicated an important limit on PTAB authority, but the Federal Circuit did not decide whether the Board had crossed that line. Instead, it affirmed because the petitioned prior art independently supported the same finding. Any potential error was therefore harmless.

The decision offers a broader strategic lesson for patent disputes: an appellate challenge must do more than identify questionable reasoning. It must reach the reasoning necessary to sustain the result.

A Potentially Significant Error That Could Not Change the Outcome

Netlist owns U.S. Patent No. 10,949,339, directed to computer-memory systems using dual in-line memory modules, or DIMMs. The claims concern an architecture in which byte-wise buffers sit between a memory controller and DDR DRAM devices, with data paths selectively enabled for data transfers.

Samsung challenged claims 1 through 35 in inter partes review, asserting obviousness under 35 U.S.C. § 103 based on a combination of the Ellsberry and Halbert references. Micron challenged the same claims on the same grounds and was joined to the proceeding. Samsung later settled with Netlist and withdrew from the appeal, leaving Micron to defend the Board’s determination that all challenged claims were unpatentable.

The most consequential appellate issue arose because the Board also cited another Netlist patent, U.S. Patent No. 7,532,537, for a teaching concerning propagation delay through a data buffer. That patent was not part of Samsung’s asserted obviousness ground. Netlist argued that the Board had effectively used an unasserted reference to fill a gap in the petitioner’s case. That argument went to the structure of inter partes review itself.

The Petition Still Defines the Invalidity Case

The Supreme Court’s decision in SAS Institute Inc. v. Iancu established that inter partes review is a party-directed adversarial proceeding in which the petitioner defines the challenge presented to the Board. The Federal Circuit subsequently applied that principle in Koninklijke Philips N.V. v. Google LLC, distinguishing between permissible reliance on a skilled artisan’s general knowledge and an impermissible new obviousness combination assembled by the Board from references the petitioner did not assert.

More recently, International Business Machines Corp. v. Zillow Group, Inc. reinforced the same boundary: the PTAB may not hold a claim unpatentable on a ground absent from the petition. Those precedents gave Netlist a substantial doctrinal basis for questioning the Board’s use of the ’537 patent.

But Netlist adds an important appellate qualification. A potentially improper component of the Board’s reasoning does not necessarily require reversal if another properly presented basis independently supports the same factual finding.

The Board had separately found that Ellsberry itself disclosed the relevant timing adjustment. Samsung’s expert explained why a person of ordinary skill would understand Ellsberry’s notation as accounting for propagation delay through the buffer. Because that petition-grounded finding was supported by substantial evidence, the Federal Circuit concluded that any possible error involving the ’537 patent could not have affected the result.

The court therefore left the petition-boundary question unresolved. Netlist does not expand the PTAB’s authority to repair a deficient petition with new prior art. It instead demonstrates that the existence of an error and the consequences of that error are separate appellate questions.

Multiple Evidentiary Paths Can Make a PTAB Decision Harder to Dislodge

That distinction gives the case significance beyond the particular memory technology at issue.

On the disputed latency limitation, the Board did not rely on a single isolated proposition. Ellsberry disclosed initialization commands and a Posted CAS_n parameter stored in the memory bank switch. It also described memory modules compatible with JEDEC standards. Those standards linked the relevant concepts of read and write latency with additive latency, while expert testimony explained how a skilled artisan would understand the disclosures together.

Similarly, on the question of whether the prior art disclosed enabling and disabling the claimed data paths, the Board relied on Ellsberry’s figures and description of components within the switch ASIC. Halbert supplied an additional basis involving bidirectional buffers and data registers represented by symbols understood as tristate buffers.

These alternative findings matter strategically because the Federal Circuit reviews the PTAB’s underlying factual findings, including what prior art teaches, for substantial evidence. An appellant does not prevail merely by presenting another plausible interpretation of the technical record. If a reasonable factfinder could reach the Board’s conclusion based on properly presented evidence, the finding may survive.

For petitioners, this creates a reason to build important propositions on complete, petition-grounded evidentiary support rather than assume that the Board can cure weaknesses later. Multiple legitimate evidentiary routes are not simply repetition. They can provide resilience if one portion of the Board’s analysis later becomes vulnerable.

For patent owners, the inverse is equally important. Before making a procedural defect the centerpiece of an appeal, counsel should identify every independent factual and legal basis supporting the challenged conclusion. A strong argument against one portion of the Board’s reasoning may have limited value if another portion independently reaches the same destination.

Technical Context Is Evidence, but It Is Not a Substitute for the Petition

Netlist also highlights a recurring issue in patent disputes involving standardized and technically complex products: determining what a prior-art reference teaches often requires more than reading individual sentences in isolation.

The Federal Circuit accepted the Board’s consideration of Ellsberry’s text and figures together with JEDEC standards and expert testimony to determine how a person of ordinary skill would understand the reference. That evidence supplied technical context for the asserted prior art rather than replacing the petitioned ground with a different invalidity theory.

The distinction can be commercially significant in industries built around technical standards, interoperability requirements, and layered engineering conventions. Patent validity may turn not only on the words appearing in an earlier publication, but on what those words and diagrams would have communicated to engineers operating within the relevant technological environment.

At the same time, contextual evidence has limits. Standards, expert testimony, and background knowledge may illuminate what an asserted reference teaches. They do not automatically permit the Board to introduce a substantive prior-art basis that the petitioner never placed in dispute.

The Strategic Lesson from Netlist

For technology businesses, patent owners, and companies facing infringement claims, PTAB proceedings can affect more than litigation outcomes. Patent validity can influence competitive positioning, licensing leverage, investment decisions, and the practical value of an intellectual property portfolio. That makes the architecture of the administrative record important well beyond the briefing itself.

Netlist v. Micron therefore suggests a disciplined approach to appellate strategy. The question is not simply whether the PTAB committed an error. It is whether correcting that error would change the result.

Petitioners benefit from developing independent evidentiary support within the grounds they actually assert. Patent owners evaluating an appeal should map the Board’s reasoning carefully enough to determine whether the challenged proposition is indispensable or merely one of several routes to the same conclusion. And both sides should distinguish between evidence that explains an asserted prior-art theory and evidence that effectively creates a new one.

The Federal Circuit left the precise boundary of permissible extra-petition evidence for another case. Its more immediate message is practical: in PTAB appeals, the strength of an error often depends on what remains after that error is removed.