Net Working Capital (NWC) in M&A: The Quiet Concept That Moves the Purchase Price

In almost every middle-market deal, net working capital (“NWC”) is the quiet line item that can swing real dollars at closing and months later—yet it’s also one of the least intuitive concepts for founder-owned and closely held businesses encountering a sale process for the first time.

For buyers acquiring a business on a cash-free, debt-free basis, NWC is the mechanism that helps ensure the company is delivered with enough day-to-day liquidity to operate without an immediate post-closing cash infusion. For sellers, the same construct can feel like a moving target unless the definitions, accounting methodology, and true-up process are clearly understood (and carefully drafted). This article provides a practical overview of NWC in the M&A context, including what it is, how it functions as a purchase price adjustment, the key definitions that underpin the mechanism, and how post-closing disputes are typically resolved.

Why this matters: NWC is one of the most common sources of friction after closing, when the parties work through the post-closing true-up and any disagreements over definitions, methodology, and ordinary-course balance sheet movements translate into real purchase price dollars—sometimes escalating into an independent accountant process.

What is Net Working Capital?

At its core, NWC is generally understood as “current assets” minus “current liabilities.” Said differently, NWC is a snapshot of the cash a company expects to generate or consume within the next twelve months. It is a measure of a company’s operational liquidity and its ability to meet near-term obligations. Positive NWC generally indicates that a company has sufficient funds for current operations, can pay short-term liabilities, and retains the capacity to invest in future growth. Conversely, negative NWC can signal that a company may face difficulties meeting short-term obligations, potentially limiting its ability to grow.

It is worth noting, however, that you cannot and should not judge a target company simply by virtue of whether it has positive or negative NWC. A company with positive NWC may, for example, be carrying more inventory than it needs, thereby inflating the figure. Similarly, a company with negative NWC may simply be an early-stage business in a capital-intensive industry that has not yet built-up significant receivables – though clearly has the momentum to do so. For these reasons, the NWC analysis in an M&A context requires careful examination and, where appropriate, normalization of the underlying data.

Because NWC is derived from assets and liabilities, the focal point of this exercise is the company’s balance sheet. Though somewhat of an oversimplification, one can think of the NWC exercise as the examination and projection of a company’s balance sheet figures as of the closing date.

Key Definitions

A clear understanding of the key defined terms that drive the NWC mechanism is essential to navigating this area of a purchase agreement or merger agreement. While the specific definitions vary from deal to deal, the following are the foundational concepts.

Net Working Capital – This is a heavily negotiated definition. In most cash-free, debt-free transactions, cash, cash equivalents, debt, and interest-bearing liabilities will be excluded from the definition and, therefore, the calculation. The basic components generally include, (i) on the asset side, accounts receivable, inventory, and prepaid expenses, and (ii) on the liability side, accounts payable and accrued expenses such as wages, rent, and utilities.

Peg or Target Net Working Capital – This figure represents the normalized and/or adjusted NWC over an agreed-upon period. “Normalized” means adjusting the data inputs to account for items such as non-operating entries, non-recurring revenue, seasonality, cyclicality, one-time consulting or professional fees, transaction-related expenses, bad debt or aged receivables, and deferred revenue. The period of analysis is most commonly the trailing twelve months, though it may be shorter or longer depending on the nature of the business, the timing of the closing, and other relevant factors agreed upon by the parties.

Estimated Net Working Capital – This is the seller’s good-faith estimate of NWC as of the closing. It is typically delivered prior to closing in a written statement setting forth the estimate in reasonable detail, prepared from the seller’s books and records in accordance with agreed-upon accounting principles.

Actual Net Working Capital – This is the agreed-upon final NWC figure used for the post-closing true-up (see below).

Indebtedness – While the subject of a separate discussion, the definition of indebtedness works hand-in-hand with NWC, and care must be taken to ensure that there is no “double-dipping” between the two concepts. For example, items such as capital lease obligations, accrued interest, or deferred purchase price obligations may arguably fall within both the definition of indebtedness and the NWC calculation. If such items are deducted as indebtedness and also reflected as a current liability in the NWC calculation, the seller is effectively penalized twice for the same obligation. To avoid this, the purchase agreement typically includes express carve-outs or cross-references between the NWC and indebtedness definitions, clearly specifying that any item captured in one definition will be excluded from the other. The negotiation of these boundary lines often requires close collaboration between legal counsel and the parties’ respective accounting advisors, as the classification of certain items – such as earn-out obligations, seller notes, or unfunded pension liabilities – may not be self-evident.

Accounting Methodology and Principles

A critical but often underappreciated element of the NWC mechanism is the specification of the accounting methodology used to calculate NWC at each stage of the process – from the establishment of the Peg, to the seller’s preparation of the Estimated Net Working Capital, to the buyer’s post-closing determination of the Actual Net Working Capital. Purchase agreements typically address this through an “accounting principles” definition or comparable provision that prescribes how NWC is to be calculated. Getting this right is essential, as even small differences in methodology can produce materially different NWC figures.

There is generally a hierarchy of accounting approaches that the parties may adopt. The most common formulation requires that NWC be calculated in accordance with GAAP, applied consistently with the target company’s historical accounting practices, policies, and procedures as used in the preparation of its most recent audited or reviewed financial statements. This “GAAP consistently applied” standard is favored because it ties the calculation to an objective and verifiable framework while preserving the target’s historical treatment of specific items. However, the parties may also agree to depart from GAAP where appropriate – for example, by specifying that certain items be treated in a particular manner regardless of GAAP treatment, or by adopting a bespoke methodology for items that are unique to the target’s business.

The phrase “consistently applied” is itself a frequent source of dispute. A seller may argue that the buyer’s post-closing NWC calculation departs from the target’s historical practices, while the buyer may contend that those practices were not in conformity with GAAP or were applied inconsistently even prior to closing. To mitigate this risk, many purchase agreements include a detailed illustrative or sample NWC calculation as an exhibit, which serves as a concrete reference point for how the parties intend the methodology to be applied. Additionally, some agreements establish an explicit hierarchy – providing, for example, that in the event of a conflict between GAAP and the target’s historical practices, the historical practices will control (or vice versa).

NWC True-Up Processes

Though it is not the intention to “use NWC as a purchase price adjustment,” the fact remains that it is, indeed, a purchase price adjustment. This function of NWC is commonly referred to as a “true-up.” There are typically two true-ups associated with NWC in a transaction:

The first occurs at closing and reflects the difference between the “Peg” or “Target Net Working Capital” and the seller’s Estimated Net Working Capital at closing.

The second occurs at a specified period after closing – typically anywhere from 30 to 120 days – and reflects the difference between the Estimated Net Working Capital at closing and the Actual Net Working Capital at closing.

The post-closing true-up typically follows a structured timeline. The buyer is generally required to deliver a post-closing statement within a specified number of days after closing – commonly 90 days – setting forth its determination of the Actual Net Working Capital as of the closing date. This statement is prepared in accordance with the agreed-upon accounting principles and, in many cases, must substantially conform to the illustrative or sample NWC calculation attached to the purchase agreement. The seller and its representatives are customarily afforded reasonable access to the buyer’s books, records, and work papers in connection with their review of the post-closing statement.

Once delivered, the post-closing statement becomes final and binding unless the seller provides written notice of objection within a specified period – often 30 days. Objections are generally limited to good-faith assertions that the calculations were not made in the manner required by the purchase agreement, and any items not timely objected to will be deemed final.

The logic behind this two-step process is straightforward. It is not practical to know the exact state of a company’s balance sheet on the day of closing. Accordingly, the seller is required to provide an estimate of NWC at closing, which is then reconciled against the actual figures once they become available. This ensures that each party ultimately receives the benefit of the bargain it struck.

Positive adjustments – where the delivered NWC exceeds the Peg – favor the seller, as the business was delivered in a stronger financial position than anticipated. Conversely, negative adjustments favor the buyer.

Collar and Threshold Mechanisms

In many transactions, the parties negotiate a collar, deadband, or de minimis threshold around the Peg to avoid triggering a true-up payment for immaterial deviations. Under a typical collar mechanism, no adjustment is made unless the difference between the Actual Net Working Capital and the Peg exceeds a specified dollar amount or percentage (e.g., $100,000 or 1-2% of the Peg). If the deviation falls within the collar, neither party owes the other any adjustment. If the deviation exceeds the collar, the adjustment may apply only to the excess amount (a “tipping basket” approach) or, alternatively, may apply dollar-for-dollar from the first dollar of deviation once the threshold is breached (a “deductible” approach).

The rationale for including a collar is straightforward: NWC fluctuates in the ordinary course of business, and minor variations from the Peg should not result in post-closing payments that are disproportionate to the cost and effort of the true-up process. From the seller’s perspective, a collar provides certainty that small, routine fluctuations will not erode the purchase price. From the buyer’s perspective, it eliminates the administrative burden of pursuing nominal adjustments. The size of the collar is typically negotiated based on the volatility of the target’s historical working capital, the overall transaction size, and the parties’ relative bargaining positions.

Locked-Box Alternative

The true-up mechanism described above reflects the “completion accounts” approach to purchase price adjustments, which remains the dominant structure in U.S. private M&A transactions. However, an alternative approach – the “locked-box” mechanism – has gained increasing traction, particularly in cross-border transactions, private equity exits, and auction processes.

Under a locked-box structure, the economic transfer of risk occurs at an agreed-upon date prior to closing – the “locked-box date” – rather than at closing itself. The purchase price is fixed based on a balance sheet prepared as of the locked-box date, and no post-closing NWC adjustment or true-up occurs. Instead, the seller provides warranties that no “leakage” (i.e., unauthorized value extraction such as dividends, management fees, or intercompany payments to the seller) has occurred between the locked-box date and closing. Permitted leakage – ordinary course items agreed upon in advance – is typically carved out from this prohibition.

The locked-box approach offers several advantages. For sellers, it provides price certainty at signing – there is no risk of a post-closing adjustment reducing the purchase price. For buyers in competitive auction processes, it simplifies the bid and eliminates the cost and complexity of a post-closing true-up. However, the locked-box approach also presents risks, particularly for buyers, who bear the risk that the target’s working capital deteriorates between the locked-box date and closing without any recourse through an adjustment mechanism. For this reason, locked-box structures are most common where the gap between the locked-box date and closing is expected to be short and the target’s working capital is relatively stable and predictable.

Resolving Disputes

As mentioned above, the seller and its representatives are customarily afforded time to review the post-closing statement and object to the calculations therein. To the extent the parties are unable to resolve their disagreements through negotiation within a defined resolution period, the disputed items are typically submitted to an independent, nationally or regionally recognized accounting firm, which has been mutually agreed to between the buyer and seller or determined pursuant to the selection process set forth in the purchase agreement, for resolution. The accountant’s review is typically limited to the specific items in dispute, and its determination is generally final, conclusive, and binding on both parties, absent manifest error. The costs of the independent accountant are customarily allocated between the buyer and seller in inverse proportion to the extent each party prevails on the disputed items.

Upon final determination – and assuming no collar or threshold mechanism applies (as discussed above) – the purchase price is adjusted accordingly. If the actual closing payment amount exceeds the estimated amount, the buyer pays the excess to the seller, as the higher actual figure indicates that the business was delivered with more working capital than originally estimated and the buyer received a correspondingly greater value. Conversely, if the estimated amount exceeds the actual amount, the shortfall is typically satisfied first from an escrow established for that purpose, with any remaining deficiency owed directly by the seller.

Conclusion

NWC is a critical component of most M&A transactions, and its proper negotiation and implementation can have a meaningful impact on the economics of a deal.

Buyers are well-served by working closely with their legal and financial advisors throughout the financial diligence process to identify potential NWC issues early, evaluate the appropriateness of the target’s historical working capital levels, and develop a well-supported position on the Peg and the related definitional framework.

Sellers, for their part, should consider engaging experienced financial advisors – if they have not already done so – to prepare a quality of earnings report in advance of negotiations. A sell-side quality of earnings analysis not only provides the seller with a clear-eyed view of the target’s normalized working capital but also positions the seller to anticipate and respond to the buyer’s diligence findings, defend its proposed Peg, and negotiate the NWC mechanism from a position of strength.

Because the NWC construct involves a blend of accounting judgment, legal drafting, and commercial negotiation, early and coordinated engagement of experienced advisors on both sides of the transaction remains essential to achieving an outcome that is fair, well-documented, and reflective of the parties’ commercial intent.