Negotiating AI Agreements with Vendors

Does your company need to install AI functionality into its systems?

Are you receiving AI models from vendors without knowing about it?

Companies are confronted with both procurement of a new technology and a changing governance expectation for AI models. This outline and checklist can help your company effectively implement vendor-produced AI into your processes.

Is Your Own House in Order?

Determine your own AI governance priorities Impose those priorities on your vendors Create specific procurement documents and procedures for AI models

Decide what you want from an AI model/product/service If you have specific needs from the AI model, highly specific SLAs may be necessary If you are testing to see how it can help you, then negotiate broad license



When Should You Buy or Build the AI Model?

Purchase use of an AI model from a vendor Huge company/generalized AI versions The more expensive option may meet your needs Customized versions offered by companies aiming for your vertical market Design accurate specs for best results

Develop a custom model to suit your purposes Custom development could be entirely in-house production or involved a third-party AI developer. If you engage a third-party AI developer . . . Negotiate for full rights and ownership of model and outputs or Allow vendor to use AI model base on the market Consider excluding your industry Consider negotiating for royalties on revenue from AI model



Traditional Tech Acquisition Matters: Questions to Ask

How does your company want to use the technology?

What are you paying for? Can you find a result-oriented description of the AI product/service built into the contract? Does the contract have realistic service levels for the role of the AI product in your business? Do you have exit ramps if the product is not working for your business? What are they?

Will vendor stand behind it? Does the vendor provide any representations and warranties? Are they full of exceptions? Do they cover your company’s AI priorities? Does the vendor offer an IP infringement indemnity? What’s the scope? Is it capped?

Will vendor advance development? Look for language around continuous performance improvement and/or build in conformity assessments Does the vendor offer to provide access to next generation models?



AI-Specific Concerns: Key Topics to Cover in AI Vendor Agreements and Addenda

Use of the model Can you do everything you want with the AI model? What rights does the vendor retain?

Customer-led risk allocation Risks from training, IP, and other development should be on vendor Limit customer responsibility for risks of use

How accurate do you need it to be? Responsibility for generative AI hallucinations How do you know if the AI model is working as required Specifications, ongoing vendor/customer reviews, and audits

Human oversight requirements Do you really need visibility into process or additional human process management? Will you be asked to justify how results were reached? How do humans fit in the loop?

Ownership of IP and Data, and Restrictions on Vendor’s Use Step beyond copyright considerations by specifying data use rights between the parties Between the parties, who owns inputs/outputs? RAG GenAI content and outputs

Privacy, Security and Privilege -Where does your data go? Will your inputs/outputs be fed back into the model? Is that model accessible to other vendor customers or just to your company? What security steps are built into the product?

Bias and Discrimination Look for vendor representations Ask for specific tests and results If your company needs to prove bias testing, then push for documentation of vendor’s bias testing process and results

Inner workings need not be a mystery Disclosure of technical documentation

Regulator Guidance of AI acquisition and use – do you comply? What does your company’s regulator say? EU AI Act Algorithmic decision-making California and Colorado



Vendor Concerns in the Age of AI