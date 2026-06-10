Need a U.S. Visa Faster? New $750 Expedited Interview Option Launches on July 1
Wednesday, June 10, 2026

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For international travelers hoping to visit the United States, securing a visitor visa interview appointment often presents one of the biggest hurdles in the travel planning process. Beginning on July 1, 2026, the U.S. Department of State will offer a new, expedited interview option designed to help business and tourist visa applicants obtain appointments much more quickly.

Quick Hits

  • Starting on July 1, 2026, B-1 and B-2 visitor visa applicants can pay a $750 fee to secure a consular interview appointment within ten business days at select U.S. embassies and consulates.
  • The expedited option aims to help business and tourist travelers who need faster access to visa appointments due to short-notice travel needs.
  • The State Department will announce participating consular posts before the program takes effect on July 1, 2026.

The New Program

Under a temporary final rule, applicants seeking B-1 business visitor and B-2 tourist visas will be able to pay a $750 fee to secure interview appointments within ten business days at participating U.S. consular posts. The service will initially operate only at select consulates and embassies, with the State Department planning to announce participating locations in the coming weeks.

For many travelers, the new option could provide greater flexibility when unexpected opportunities or personal circumstances arise. Business professionals may need to travel on short notice for meetings, conferences, contract negotiations, or client visits. Families may be looking to attend weddings, graduations, milestone celebrations, or reunions with relatives living in the United States. Tourists planning vacations, cruises, national park visits, or major cultural events may also benefit from a faster path to obtaining interviews.

The timing of the new program coincides with a period of heightened international travel demand. As FIFA World Cup 2026 (June 11, 2026–July 19, 2026) gets underway, bringing millions of visitors to North America, the United States is also preparing for a range of other large-scale events and travel opportunities that typically drive visa demand. International trade shows, industry conferences, university visits, cultural festivals, and holiday travel periods all contribute to increased demand for visitor visas.

The expedited interview option represents another step in the State Department’s efforts to manage visa processing and address backlogs that have affected travelers in many parts of the world since the pandemic.

At the same time, the State Department continues to pursue other measures aimed at reducing visa overstays and strengthening compliance. Last year, the State Department launched a pilot program requiring certain visitor visa applicants to post bonds of up to $15,000 before receiving visas. The program has since grown to fifty countries, most of them in Africa.

Next Steps

While the new, expedited appointment service will not eliminate standard visa processing requirements, it offers travelers who are willing to pay an additional fee a way to access interview appointments significantly sooner than they might otherwise find in some locations.

Additional details, including which consular posts will participate and how applicants can request expedited appointments, should emerge before the program takes effect on July 1, 2026.

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