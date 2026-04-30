NCUA Proposes Deregulatory Changes to Credit Union Merger Rules

On April 21, the NCUA announced a proposed rule to amend regulations governing mergers of insured credit unions into banks under the Federal Credit Union Act. The proposal seeks to eliminate prescriptive procedural, disclosure, and communication requirements, with the stated goal of reducing regulatory burden and providing credit union boards greater flexibility in exercising business judgment.

The proposal would revise existing merger requirements while maintaining core member notice and approval protections. Specifically, the proposal would:

Remove rigid disclosure formatting. The proposal would eliminate the definition of “clear and conspicuous” and remove certain formatting requirements for member disclosures.

Modernize member notice. Credit unions would post pre-board-vote notices in branches and online, rather than publish notice in a newspaper.

Streamline NCUA submissions. Credit unions would no longer need to describe how they identified a merger partner or negotiated the merger agreement.

Simplify member communications. The proposal would remove redundant plain-language requirements while retaining the expectation that communications are clear and understandable.

Remove voting guidance. The proposal would eliminate non-binding voting guidelines from the regulation.

Putting It Into Practice: Federal regulators continue to revisit existing compliance frameworks with an eye toward reducing unnecessary regulatory burden (previously discussed here and here). Credit unions considering mergers into banks should evaluate how these proposed revisions may affect disclosure practices, board processes, and member communications. If finalized, the rule would provide greater flexibility while preserving core member notice and approval requirements.