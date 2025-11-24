Navigating Website Privacy Risks in California- CIPA Tracker Claims, TCPA Marketing, CCPA Compliance, and Why Arbitration in Your Terms Matter
Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

As privacy litigation intensifies in California, companies operating websites and engaging in online marketing must be aware of the major legal risks and compliance strategies shaping digital business today. Below, I examine:

  • The surge in California Invasion of Privacy Act (CIPA) lawsuits targeting website tracking technologies;
  • Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) risks in digital marketing;
  • Key California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) compliance and litigation trends; and
  • The vital role of arbitration clauses and class action waivers in website Terms of Use.

CIPA and Website Tracker Claims

CIPA (Cal. Penal Code §§ 630-638) prohibits certain forms of wiretapping and eavesdropping on “confidential communications” without the consent of all parties. Recently, plaintiffs’ law firms have targeted website operators for:

  • Use of session replay tools that record user interactions for analytics;
  • Chatbots and third-party customer service widgets embedding code on websites; and
  • Allegedly “intercepting” or “eavesdropping” on website visitors’ communications.

CIPA permits statutory damages of $5,000 per violation, making claims lucrative for class actions. Multiple federal courts have declined to dismiss claims stemming from websites using third-party tracking scripts that record or transmit user communications. Companies should:

  • Assess all scripts and tracking tools on their sites, especially those relaying data to third parties;
  • Update privacy disclosures and obtain explicit user consent where required; and
  • Consider disabling or modifying session replay technologies for California visitors.

TCPA Risks in Digital Marketing

The TCPA, 47 U.S.C. § 227, restricts telemarketing and the use of automated technologies (including text messages and pre-recorded voice messages) to contact consumers.

Website operators face TCPA risks when:

  • Collecting contact information for promotional texting, call, or robodialing; and
  • Using pre-checked boxes or ambiguous consent language in lead forms.

The TCPA imposes statutory damages of $500 to $1,500 per violation, encouraging class-action litigation. To reduce risk:

  • Collect prior express written consent using clear, conspicuous language;
  • Maintain robust records of consent; and
  • Regularly review marketing workflows for TCPA compliance.

CCPA: Compliance and Litigation

The CCPA and its amendment (the California Privacy Rights Act) have created sweeping privacy rights for California residents, including:

  • The right to know, delete, and opt-out of the sale/sharing of personal information; and
  • Strict notice and transparency requirements for data practices.

Recent CCPA class actions have focused on alleged “sales” or “sharing” of personal data via analytics/ad tech scripts, and on disclosures deemed incomplete.

Best practices for CCPA compliance:

  • Implement and maintain Do Not Sell/Share links or toggles on websites;
  • Provide accurate, up-to-date privacy notices;
  • Carefully vet all service provider- and third-party data-sharing relationships;and
  • Promptly respond to access and deletion requests.

Including Arbitration and Class Action Waiver in Website Terms

Given the surge of privacy-related class actions, it is crucial to implement arbitration agreements and class action waivers in your website’s Terms of Use:

  • Arbitration clauses require disputes to be resolved in private arbitration which is  typically quicker and less costly than court; and
  • Class action waivers prevent users from aggregating claims into costly class actions.

California’s evolving privacy landscape poses major compliance and litigation risks for digital businesses. Proactive steps such as auditing website tracking, securing proper marketing consents, ensuring airtight CCPA compliance, and embedding robust dispute resolution clauses, are critical defenses against costly class actions.

Copyright © 2025 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: JAIAJ Winding Way, LLC
Published: 21 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Microplastics Inc
Published: 19 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 20 Constitution BSD LLC
Published: 17 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Contractor Sales & Services, LLC
Published: 17 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN 348PINEVILLERD LLC AND ENERPRISE MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN SKJ, LLC AND TRYON & GORMAN, LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Tekton Artesian Springs LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 JENNIFER LANE CORP.
Published: 12 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN WESTERN CATTLE COMPANY LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Robinson & Cole LLP

North Carolina + Utah Governors Launch Bipartisan AI Task Force
by: Linn F. Freedman
Website Tracking Lawsuits- What Restaurants and Hospitality Businesses Need to Know
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
DOJ Subpoena for Patient Records from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Blocked by Federal Court
by: Linn F. Freedman
$1.4 Million Settlement for California Privacy Violation- What the Jam City Settlement Means for CCPA Enforcement
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
Compromised Credentials Responsible for 50% of Ransomware Attacks
by: Linn F. Freedman
EPA Proposes New Clean Water Act Definition of “Waters of the United States”
by: Robert S. Melvin , Emily C. Deans
CMS Adds New Requirements to Hospital Price Transparency Reporting
by: Nathaniel T. Arden
Update on Processing of Telehealth Claims Impacted During the Government Shutdown
by: Danielle H. Tangorre
Ninth Circuit Says Post-Removal Amendment Deleting Class Allegations Destroys Federal Jurisdiction Under CAFA
by: Wystan M. Ackerman
Privacy Tip #468 – KnowBe4 Detects Phishing Campaign Targeting Microsoft 365 Users
by: Linn F. Freedman
HHS Aligns Part 2 Program Confidentiality Rules with HIPAA Standards
by: Roma Patel
Cole v. Quest Diagnostics: The Third Circuit Weighs in on Pixels, Privacy, and Medical Data
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
Akira Ransomware Continues to Hit Hard
by: Linn F. Freedman

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 