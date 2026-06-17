Navigating Technology License Grants: A Practitioner’s Series—Part 1: The Conditional License Trap
Wednesday, June 17, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On the technology, sourcing and complex contracting team, we regularly counsel clients on the licensing and negotiation of software, SaaS, and other technology. The license grant is the essence of these engagements, yet we find that it is frequently overlooked. Over the coming weeks, we will be publishing a series of posts examining common license grant concepts and the risks they create. We begin with one of the more problematic constructs that we encounter: the conditional license grant.

Is Your License Grant “Subject to” Something?

Many software, SaaS, and other technology agreements contain license grants that are expressly conditioned on the licensee’s ongoing compliance with the agreement—including, for example, the timely payment of fees. While such conditions may seem reasonable on their face, in practice, however, they create serious and underappreciated legal exposure.

When a license grant is made “subject to” a licensee’s compliance with the terms of the agreement, any breach of the agreement, even if it is technical or immaterial in nature, or a single late payment, can automatically revoke the license. That revocation can occur without any notice from the licensor and without any opportunity to cure the alleged breach. The consequences are significant: continued use of the solution during the revocation period may expose the licensee to copyright infringement claims.

This structure creates unnecessary uncertainty for any business that depends on software, SaaS, or other technology to operate. A licensee should not face the prospect of an inadvertent revocation of its license grant and copyright liability simply because an invoice was processed a day late or a minor contractual obligation went unmet. Well-drafted agreements instead remove the “subject to” conditional language and clarify that the licensee is granted the right to use the software, SaaS, or other technology “in accordance with the [agreement].” This preserves the licensor’s ability to enforce the agreement’s terms while eliminating the risk of automatic license revocation. In our experience, when presented with the concerns created by a conditional license grant, licensors typically agree to this alternative.

Have you ever had a software vendor threaten to terminate or suspend your license? Knowing what you now know about conditional license grants, how might you have approached that situation differently?

Copyright © 2026, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP. All Rights Reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Navarro Farms MO, LLC and Navarro Farms Vandalia, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Premium Alcohol Seltzer Beverage Category
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: SCOTTSDALE MHP, LLC, MR PROPERTY GROUP, LTD n/k/a PATCH PLACE MHC, LLC, BRITTANY COURT MHP, LLC and TOPPOS, LLC.
Published: 13 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Madewell Concrete, LLC and Madewell Home Services, Inc.
Published: 12 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Variant Alternative Income Fund
Published: 8 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wrapify, Inc
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RL Eastpoint LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Membership Interest in C-5 Investors Mezz, LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Western Cattle Company, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTIC OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Personal Property of John Michael Allan
Published: 22 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Paterson Plank RD J-C, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Hunton Andrews Kurth

State Self-Checkout Bills Gain Traction Across the Country
by: Hannah Flint
NHTSA Initiates the Process for a Contextual Driver Monitoring System Study
by: Brian T. Stansbury , Sadie Mapstone
Campus Risk Playbook Series: The Coverage Gap No One Is Talking About—Federal Government Investigations
by: Latosha M. Ellis , Casey L. Coffey
Hurricane-Proof Your Coverage- Essential Tips for Homes and Businesses as the 2026 Hurricane Season Approaches
by: Michael S. Levine , Andrea DeField
Retail Employers and Immigration Compliance: Operational Challenges Today and Risks on the Horizon
by: Adam J. Rosser
USCIS Elevates Discretion in Adjustment of Status Adjudications. Clarifications Follow, but Uncertainty Remains
by: Immigration & Nationality Law Practice
Massachusetts SJC Expands Sexual Harassment Exposure in the Academic Context by Allowing Direct Claims Against Individuals
by: Amy Fabiano , Brigid Harrington
Delay Matters: Florida’s Fourth DCA Reverses Hurricane Irma Dismissal
by: Andrea DeField , Machaella Reisman
PSA Accounting Procedures: Getting Both Sides to Do It Right
by: David Hesse , Philip Mace
Anatomy of a Joint Operating Agreement
by: Simon Collier , Scott Loader
Force Majeure and Business Continuity in the Middle East
by: Martin Skehill
AI-Generated Advertising: Key Legal Considerations for Retailers
by: Jeremy S. Boczko , Andre Earls
Leveraging D&O Insurance for Shareholder Derivative Claims
by: Geoffrey B. Fehling , Charlotte Leszinske

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 