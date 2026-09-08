Navigating Oregon’s New 1200-Z Industrial Stormwater Discharge General Permit: What Industrial Facilities Need to Know

Key Takeaways

What Happened? Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) reissued Oregon’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Stormwater Discharge General Permit No. 1200-Z (1200-Z General Permit), which regulates industrial stormwater discharges to waters of the state. The new 1200-Z General Permit, which took effect on July 1, 2026, reflects several significant changes from the previous 1200-Z permit issued in 2021.

Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) reissued Oregon’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Stormwater Discharge General Permit No. 1200-Z (1200-Z General Permit), which regulates industrial stormwater discharges to waters of the state. The new 1200-Z General Permit, which took effect on July 1, 2026, reflects several significant changes from the previous 1200-Z permit issued in 2021. Who is Impacted? Industrial facilities in Oregon.

Industrial facilities in Oregon. What Should I Do? Industrial facilities that have reapplied for permit coverage or may be subject to the permit in the near future should pay attention to changes in permit requirements to ensure compliance. Covered facilities must update their Stormwater Pollution Control Plan (SWPCP) to conform to the new permit by November 30, 2026.

Oregon DEQ issued the final 1200-Z permit after publishing a draft permit in April 2026, opening the public comment period from April 9 through May 15, 2026, and holding a public hearing on May 12, 2026. DEQ published responses to public comments with the reissued permit. The following sections highlight a number of the key changes made by DEQ in the finalized 2026 permit.

Background

Section 301 of the Clean Water Act (CWA) generally prohibits the discharge of a pollutant from a point source to waters of the United States without an NPDES permit. 33 U.S.C. § 1311(a). EPA exercises its authority under the CWA by limiting NPDES permitting for industrial stormwater discharges associated with specific categories of industrial activity listed in 40 C.F.R. §122.26(b)(14)(i)–(ix), (xi). EPA has authorized Oregon DEQ to administer the NPDES program in the state.

There are two types of NPDES permits: general and individual. Oregon’s 1200-Z General Permit allows eligible facilities within Oregon to apply for coverage instead of applying for an individual discharge permit. Once covered, the facilities must comply with all 1200-Z General Permit terms. Approximately 1,200 facilities are registered under the 2021 1200-Z General Permit. The permit covers a broad range of industries that discharge stormwater into over 180 rivers, streams, and other surface waters in Oregon.

Significant Changes from the 2021 1200-Z General Permit

The new 1200-Z permit differs from the 2021 permit in several respects. Key changes include:

End-result provisions . In 2025, the U.S. Supreme Court held in San Francisco v. EPA that the CWA does not allow EPA or authorized states to impose end-result water quality standards in NPDES permits. Whether a state can impose a similar obligation under separate state law authority remains in dispute. In response to San Francisco v. EPA, DEQ removed language from the 2021 permit stating that “[t]he permit registrant must not cause or contribute to an exceedance of instream water quality standards” established by the water quality regulations. DEQ further concluded that the language was unnecessary because “the remainder of the Water Quality-based Effluent Limitations ensure compliance with water quality standards by requiring corrective action if a discharge contributes to an exceedance of water quality standards.” Yet DEQ was quick to note in its response to a public comments that it had “not consider the agency’s authority to retain this provision under state law,” purportedly leaving the door on that issue cracked open for another day.

. In 2025, the U.S. Supreme Court held in San Francisco v. EPA that the CWA does not allow EPA or authorized states to impose end-result water quality standards in NPDES permits. Whether a state can impose a similar obligation under separate state law authority remains in dispute. In response to San Francisco v. EPA, DEQ removed language from the 2021 permit stating that “[t]he permit registrant must not cause or contribute to an exceedance of instream water quality standards” established by the water quality regulations. DEQ further concluded that the language was unnecessary because “the remainder of the Water Quality-based Effluent Limitations ensure compliance with water quality standards by requiring corrective action if a discharge contributes to an exceedance of water quality standards.” Yet DEQ was quick to note in its response to a public comments that it had “not consider the agency’s authority to retain this provision under state law,” purportedly leaving the door on that issue cracked open for another day. Covered Stormwater at Transportation Facilities . DEQ added language related to sources covered associated with transportation facilities. Previously, eligibility was based on certain auxiliary operations listed in Table 1. Now, “once covered under the permit, all stormwater associated with industrial activities (See Schedule D.3, Definition) are regulated activities.” Industrial activities are generally defined as “categories of industrial activities included in the definition of ‘stormwater discharges associated with industrial activities’ as defined in 40 CFR 122.26(b)(14)(i)-(ix) and (xi) or activities identified by DEQ as a significant contributor of pollutants.” This addition results in the entire footprint of a defined transportation facility to be subject to the requirements of the permit. A similar approach in Washington State was a source of extensive litigation, previously covered by B&D here and here.

. DEQ added language related to sources covered associated with transportation facilities. Previously, eligibility was based on certain auxiliary operations listed in Table 1. Now, “once covered under the permit, all stormwater associated with industrial activities (See Schedule D.3, Definition) are regulated activities.” Industrial activities are generally defined as “categories of industrial activities included in the definition of ‘stormwater discharges associated with industrial activities’ as defined in 40 CFR 122.26(b)(14)(i)-(ix) and (xi) or activities identified by DEQ as a significant contributor of pollutants.” This addition results in the entire footprint of a defined transportation facility to be subject to the requirements of the permit. A similar approach in Washington State was a source of extensive litigation, previously covered by B&D here and here. Mass reduction certification . The 1200-Z General Permit revises and clarifies requirements for voluntary installation of mass reduction measures. For example, permit registrants planning to install a voluntary mass reduction measure during the 2026–2031 cycle must submit a stamped certification prior to construction, and the design or post-certification must be prepared and stamped by an Oregon registered professional engineer or certified engineering geologist. Permit registrants who have an approved mass reduction certificate from the prior permit cycle do not need to recertify during this permit cycle. But under a new provision, DEQ shall require corrective action or recertification if: The permittee fails to meet all maintenance schedules specified in the stamped certification; The mass reduction measure starts releasing stormwater during storms that are below the required design capacity; The mass reduction measure does not meet the design specifications; or Visual observations show signs of pollution in discharge from the mass reduction measures.

. The 1200-Z General Permit revises and clarifies requirements for voluntary installation of mass reduction measures. For example, permit registrants planning to install a voluntary mass reduction measure during the 2026–2031 cycle must submit a stamped certification prior to construction, and the design or post-certification must be prepared and stamped by an Oregon registered professional engineer or certified engineering geologist. Permit registrants who have an approved mass reduction certificate from the prior permit cycle do not need to recertify during this permit cycle. But under a new provision, DEQ shall require corrective action or recertification if:

Although permit registrants with an approved mass reduction certification from the previous permit cycle generally do not need to recertify, the new permit imposes continuing compliance obligations. Additionally, stamped mass reduction measure certifications, except for the previous permit cycle, are due by December 31, 2026, unless a later date is approved by DEQ.

Employee education .The 2026 1200-Z General Permit includes multiple modifications to the employee training requirements. Employee training must cover visual observations and sampling procedures, in addition to the existing requirements for inspection, reporting, and documentation training. Training must also cover the “[p]urpose, installation, and maintenance requirements” of site-specific control measures to achieve effluent limits. Spill prevention and response procedures are also now a required (rather than suggested) component of employee training. The new permit also adds a category of employees that permit registrants must train: “Personnel who are trained to respond to a spill or leak.”

.The 2026 1200-Z General Permit includes multiple modifications to the employee training requirements. Employee training must cover visual observations and sampling procedures, in addition to the existing requirements for inspection, reporting, and documentation training. Training must also cover the “[p]urpose, installation, and maintenance requirements” of site-specific control measures to achieve effluent limits. Spill prevention and response procedures are also now a required (rather than suggested) component of employee training. The new permit also adds a category of employees that permit registrants must train: “Personnel who are trained to respond to a spill or leak.” Bacteria triggering events . DEQ added fecal coliform and enterococcus to Category 5 303(d) impaired water conditions for new and existing discharges. DEQ derived impairment concentrations for triggering events for fecal coliform and enterococcus from DEQ’s water quality standards. For E. coli, no single sample may exceed 406 organisms per 100 milliliters. For fecal coliforms in shellfish harvesting waters, the designation is either a median concentration of 14 organisms per 100 milliliters, or no more than ten percent of the samples may exceed the criterion.

. DEQ added fecal coliform and enterococcus to Category 5 303(d) impaired water conditions for new and existing discharges. DEQ derived impairment concentrations for triggering events for fecal coliform and enterococcus from DEQ’s water quality standards. For E. coli, no single sample may exceed 406 organisms per 100 milliliters. For fecal coliforms in shellfish harvesting waters, the designation is either a median concentration of 14 organisms per 100 milliliters, or no more than ten percent of the samples may exceed the criterion. Visual observations . In an effort to increase compliance with visual observation requirements, DEQ relocated the requirements and created a separate section. Permit registrants are still required to perform visual observations at all discharge points once a month during a discharge event. The new permit clarifies that visual observations are not required if there is not a discharge event during scheduled operating hours in the month (i.e., during a period of dry weather). DEQ also considered adding a requirement to document visual observations by photograph, but it was removed after significant public comment on the issue.

. In an effort to increase compliance with visual observation requirements, DEQ relocated the requirements and created a separate section. Permit registrants are still required to perform visual observations at all discharge points once a month during a discharge event. The new permit clarifies that visual observations are not required if there is not a discharge event during scheduled operating hours in the month (i.e., during a period of dry weather). DEQ also considered adding a requirement to document visual observations by photograph, but it was removed after significant public comment on the issue. Corrective action timing . DEQ considered modifying the language about the timing of corrective actions. However, after public comment, DEQ decided to keep the 2021 language that allows permit registrants who fail to complete the corrective action within the specified timeframe to document an explanation in their Tier 1 report and complete the corrective actions as soon as practicable. Permit registrants are otherwise required to complete the corrective action before the next storm event or no later than 30 calendar days after receiving the monitoring results or completing the monthly visual inspection, whatever comes first.

. DEQ considered modifying the language about the timing of corrective actions. However, after public comment, DEQ decided to keep the 2021 language that allows permit registrants who fail to complete the corrective action within the specified timeframe to document an explanation in their Tier 1 report and complete the corrective actions as soon as practicable. Permit registrants are otherwise required to complete the corrective action before the next storm event or no later than 30 calendar days after receiving the monitoring results or completing the monthly visual inspection, whatever comes first. Corrective action reporting . DEQ clarified that Tier 1 corrective response investigations should include source control or source removal, in addition to pollutant source tracing. DEQ added that Tier 2 reports must include a proposal for active or passive treatment measures, while source removal and control measures remain optional. DEQ also added that Tier 2 reports must include operations and maintenance specifications, if known at the time of design.

. DEQ clarified that Tier 1 corrective response investigations should include source control or source removal, in addition to pollutant source tracing. DEQ added that Tier 2 reports must include a proposal for active or passive treatment measures, while source removal and control measures remain optional. DEQ also added that Tier 2 reports must include operations and maintenance specifications, if known at the time of design. Vehicle Wash Water. DEQ clarified the definition of authorized non-stormwater discharges from washing vehicles. Previously, non-stormwater discharges included “exterior vehicle wash water that does not use hot water or detergent; restricted to less than eight per week” and “pavement wash water that does not use hot water, detergent or other cleaning products, . . . .” In the new 2026 permit, DEQ added that the water must be from washing vehicle exteriors (no engines or undercarriages) and may not use high pressure, solvents, chemicals, or soaps, while keeping the exclusion of hot water and detergent from the 2021 language. Additionally, for large trucks, the tractor and trailer are now counted as separate pieces.

Other Changes to Note:

Impairment monitoring . The permit added new language clarifying DEQ’s position that “impairment monitoring is based on the first receiving water body stormwater discharge (directly or indirectly) enters for each monitoring point.”

. The permit added new language clarifying DEQ’s position that “impairment monitoring is based on the first receiving water body stormwater discharge (directly or indirectly) enters for each monitoring point.” Benchmark language .DEQ removed the following language from the permit: “Benchmarks are screening concentrations, not numeric effluent limits. A benchmark exceedance, therefore, is not a permit violation, but failing to take the required corrective action is a permit violation.” In response to comments, DEQ explained that this is still its view, but thought this language was “better suited for the Permit Evaluation Report.” Elsewhere, the permit still confirms that benchmark exceedances are not in and of themselves permit violations.

.DEQ removed the following language from the permit: “Benchmarks are screening concentrations, not numeric effluent limits. A benchmark exceedance, therefore, is not a permit violation, but failing to take the required corrective action is a permit violation.” In response to comments, DEQ explained that this is still its view, but thought this language was “better suited for the Permit Evaluation Report.” Elsewhere, the permit still confirms that benchmark exceedances are not in and of themselves permit violations. SWPCP. DEQ added new SWPCP revision requirements including “revisions must be chronicled by date and content in a log” and “new discharge points and monitoring points must use a distinct three-digit identification number.” The SWPCP elements must also now include a log that includes past revision sections and dates, and site maps must now include “a title, legend or key, a north arrow, date and indicate scale.” Spill kits must also be placed near likely spill areas or positioned in a manner that rapid spill response can occur.

Notably, DEQ declined to add sampling requirements for PFAS or 6PPDQ, emerging contaminants that are the subject of limited requirements in Washington’s 2025 Industrial Stormwater General Permit, proposed requirements in EPA’s draft 2026 MSGP, and potential changes in Washington’s forthcoming 2028 interim reissuance. Oregon DEQ cited a lack of data regarding PFAS and 6PPDQ sampling, and ongoing developments into “standardized monitoring methods, regulatory criteria, standardized analytical methods, and nationally consistent implementation approaches suitable for routine permit implementation.” Industrial facilities can expect these requirements will be forthcoming once DEQ has made further progress in these areas.

In response to public comments, DEQ also retained the 2021 permit language on tarps and removed proposed requirements for facilities in flood-prone areas. Public comments pushed back on DEQ’s proposal to eliminate tarps as an acceptable covering measure, citing the practical problems of having no temporary covering solution at industrial facilities. DEQ agreed and retained the 2021 permit language. For flood-prone sites, DEQ removed a newly proposed section that would have provided them authority to “require modification of infrastructure” for “flood-prone sites.” Public comments highlighted the lack of clarity in this section and the broad authority it provided DEQ. This addition will be reconsidered in the reissued 2031 permit.

Implementation

The permit took effect on July 1, 2026, and expires on June 30, 2031. Facilities previously covered under the 2021 1200-Z General Permit had to reapply for coverage by June 30, 2026. Covered facilities must update their Stormwater Pollution Control Plan (SWPCP) by November 30, 2026 unless approved for a later date. Stamped re-certification of mass reduction measures is due by December 31, 2026, unless a later date is approved by DEQ.

Natalie Silver contributed to this article