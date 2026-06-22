Navigating Nuclear- Updates in New York
Monday, June 22, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Building on our recent Navigating Nuclear client alert on New York and New Jersey,1 we return to New York to highlight two recent developments. On 11 June 2026, the Public Service Commission (PSC) issued an Order Establishing a Nuclear Reliability Backbone Process.2 Building on the Order, on 12 June 2026, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and New York State Department of Public Service (DPS) jointly issued an Advanced Nuclear Policy Options Paper.3

The Order provides an overview of New York’s plans to deploy advanced nuclear capacity, as part of New York’s “all-of-the-above approach” to meeting the state’s future energy needs, including the potential deployment of “one to two new gigawatt [GW]-sized nuclear plants” by 2040.4 The Order outlines two new processes, led by the DPS, to facilitate a pathway to add 4 GW of new “advanced nuclear”5 These two projects, when combined with New York’s existing nuclear capacity, would result in a total 8.4 GW Nuclear Reliability Backbone to provide a stable foundation of reliable, baseload power for New York’s future economic growth.

The Options Paper builds on the Order and evaluates the policy mechanisms available to support new grid-scale advanced nuclear projects in New York. It identifies three key challenges confronting the deployment of advanced reactors: (1) pre-final investment decision funding, which can total “hundreds of millions of dollars for a gigawatt-scale project”;6 (2) private construction financing, which is a challenge due, at least in part, to cost overrun risk;7 and (3) operating revenue sufficiency for commercial viability, which, at the current levels, would likely require “a need for a level of public support.”8 While recommendations will be offered in a staff white paper expected to be issued in November 2026, the Options Paper favors pipeline deployment of multiple units of the same mature technology to capture learning-rate cost reductions, with built-in flexibility through opt-in/opt-out provisions.9

Interested stakeholders are requested to provide comments and responses to issues raised in the Options Paper and to the questions in the Order by 10 August 2026.10 A technical stakeholder conference will be convened before 31 October 2026, and a DPS Staff White Paper with recommendations to PSC is due by 13 November 2026. The full Advanced Nuclear Master Plan is expected to be issued by the end of 2026.11

Copyright 2026 K & L Gates

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF ABC SALE: Certain Assets of a Confidential Apparel Business
Published: 17 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Quantum IR Technologies, LLC
Published: 17 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Navarro Farms MO, LLC and Navarro Farms Vandalia, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Premium Alcohol Seltzer Beverage Category
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: SCOTTSDALE MHP, LLC, MR PROPERTY GROUP, LTD n/k/a PATCH PLACE MHC, LLC, BRITTANY COURT MHP, LLC and TOPPOS, LLC.
Published: 13 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Madewell Concrete, LLC and Madewell Home Services, Inc.
Published: 12 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Variant Alternative Income Fund
Published: 8 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wrapify, Inc
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RL Eastpoint LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Membership Interest in C-5 Investors Mezz, LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Western Cattle Company, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTIC OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Personal Property of John Michael Allan
Published: 22 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from K&L Gates LLP

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Releases Revised National Enforcement Plan for Fiscal Years 2025–2029
by: Erinn L. Rigney
The “Showgirl” Showdown- What the Taylor Swift Lawsuit Reveals About Creative Expression, Trademarks, and Commercial Identity
by: RiKaleigh Omosheyin
Victorian Work from Home Bill Introduced
by: John Monroe , Michaela Moloney
The Expanding False Claims Act: DOJ's New Enforcement Theories and What Federal Contractors Must Know
by: Nora E. Becerra , Michael H. Phillips
An AFS Licensee First- Receiving an Order to Pay AU$2.5 Million for Cybersecurity Failures
by: Cameron Abbott , Daniel Knight
Environmental Groups Challenge California's Extended Producer Responsibility Regulations for Being Too Lenient
by: Maureen O'dea Brill , Robert M. Smith
European Commission Opens Consultation on CS3D Implementation Guidelines
by: Giovanni Campi
New Transparency Requirements for Contractual Control Arrangements Over Land
by: Bonny Hedderly , Steven D. Cox
Rewriting the Rulebook: The CFTC's Public Interest Determination Proposal for Prediction Markets
by: Sarah V. Riddell , Thoreau A. Bartmann
Navigating Nuclear: New York and New Jersey
by: Tison A. Campbell , Michael S. Heard Snow
United States—Supreme Court Scissors up Saba’s Rescission Argument under Section 47(b) of the 1940 Act
by: Thoreau A. Bartmann , Varu Chilakamarri
United States- Show Me the Money- SEC Risk Alert Highlights Advisers’ Economic Conflict
by: Thoreau A. Bartmann , Jennifer Klass
United States: Supreme Court Holds SEC Does Not Need to Prove Pecuniary Loss in Disgorgement
by: Thoreau A. Bartmann , Lauren M. Flynn

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 