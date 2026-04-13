Navigating the New EAD Landscape: What HR Professionals Need to Know About Automatic Extension Changes, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, and I-9 Compliance

If you manage a workforce that includes foreign national employees, you are likely aware that the employment authorization document (EAD) compliance landscape has changed fundamentally over the past year. This article focuses on what those changes mean for your I-9 obligations and day-to-day workforce management.

Key Legal Changes

On October 30, 2025, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published an interim final rule ending automatic EAD extensions for timely filed renewals.[1] Anyone who filed or files to renew on or after October 30, 2025, gets no automatic extension of work authorization.[3] Employees who filed to extend work authorization before October 30, 2025, remain eligible for 540 days of automatic extension as they awaits issuance of the new EAD.[4][5]

Separately, U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS) reduced maximum EAD validity from five years to 18 months for refugees (EAD category: A03), asylees (EAD category: A05), withholding of removal (EADS category: A10), pending asylum applicants (EAD category: C08), adjustment of status applicants (EAD category: C09), and cancellation of removal/NACARA applicants (EAD category: C10).[7][8]

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (H.R. 1), signed July 4, 2025, caps Temporary Protected Status (TPS) EADs at shorter of one year or the TPS designation period.[14][12] USCIS interpretive guidance, issued March 13, 2026, applies this cap partially retroactively: even pre-July 22, 2025, TPS filers get no more than one year of automatic extension after July 22, 2025.[23] For those filers, the extension ends at the earliest of: 540 days after the previous EAD’s expiration, July 21, 2026, or the end of the country’s TPS designation.[22][24] We recommend not relying on the receipt notice and instead calculating the date yourself.

Finally, USCIS Policy Memorandum PM-602-0194 — which is an internal agency policy, not statute or regulation — places an adjudicative hold on pending benefit applications for nationals of 39 countries identified in Presidential Proclamations 10949 and 10998.[51][53] Pending EAD applications for affected nationals will not be approved while the hold is in place.[59] Combined with the elimination of automatic extensions, employees from these countries face potential loss of work authorization with no regulatory backstop.[61] See the full country list in the reference table below.

How Each Category of Employee Is Affected

The following table summarizes where things stand for each major category of EAD dependent employee.

I-9 Compliance: How Each Scenario Plays Out

All of these changes converge on a single obligation that has not changed: complete Form I-9 within three business days of a new hire’s start date, and reverify employment authorization when it expires.[62]

Pre-October 30, 2025, filers: Accept the facially expired EAD plus I-797C receipt notice.[6] Enter the auto extended expiration date in Section 2 (540 days from the “Card Expires” date, or 365 days for TPS categories under H.R. 1) and note “EAD EXT” in Additional Information.[63] For H-4, L-2, and E spouse employees (A17, A18, C26), the extension cannot exceed the I-94 end date… use whichever date is earlier.[64]

TPS renewals filed on or after July 22, 2025: The expiration date is the shorter of one year from the “Card Expires” date or the TPS designation end date.[65] Check the USCIS TPS page for country specific court orders that may extend validity.[66]

Post-October 30, 2025, filers (all other categories): No automatic extension. If the EAD expires while the renewal is pending, the employee must present different acceptable documentation, or they cannot continue working.[67][68] No grace period. No workaround.

Employees from PM-602-0194 countries: Pending EAD applications may be held indefinitely.[69] You cannot continue employing someone whose authorization has lapsed, regardless of the reason for the delay.

Cuba, Haiti Nicaragua and Venezuela (CHNV) parole EADs (EAD category: C11): Even facially valid C11 EADs may have been revoked.[70] E-Verify employers should monitor the status change report.

Reverification: Required when any automatic extension or EAD validity period ends, using Supplement B of Form I-9.[71] Do not use E-Verify for reverification.

Anti-discrimination: Under INA § 274B, you cannot request specific documents or refuse valid, unexpired documents because of national origin or citizenship status. Employees from PM-602-0194 countries may still hold perfectly valid work authorization.

What HR Teams Should Do Now

References