Navigating Lateral Moves in the Legal Industry

In today’s legal hiring market, most lateral commentary amounts to a few things. It’s competitive, candidates want flexibility, firms should adapt. All true. All not particularly useful.

However, by understanding the three dynamics shaping Associate movement right now, the data that supports each and relying on the expertise that comes from placing Associates across litigation and transactional practices every week, employers can easily overcome the uncertainties that surround lateral shifts in this market.

Adapting to a Shrinking Retention Window

The NALP Foundation’s 2025 report puts one number front and center: 83 percent of departing Associates left within five years of hire. That is a record, up from 80 percent the year before. What is worth noting is that this change is not a YoY fluke, but rather a broader trend that has continued to move in one direction since 2022.

Traditionally, firms have operated under the assumption that they will have about five years to develop an Associate before they become a flight risk. That window now looks closer to three or four years. Associates are now evaluating their trajectory and taking stock of their situation earlier. Those Associates with focused experience who deem it worthwhile to explore their alternatives are finding a receptive market when they look around.

In 2025, lateral hires outpaced entry-level hires for the first time since the post-pandemic hiring surge of 2021 and 2022. This is, in part, driven by the fact that when a practice group needs a specific skill set at a specific level on a realistic timeline, the answer is almost always a lateral hire.

That compressed window raises the stakes on every placement. An Associate who arrives and discovers the work doesn’t match what was described during the interview process will be gone inside eighteen months. Getting the match right on the front end (practice, cultural, and trajectory fit) is the difference between a hire that sticks and an expensive do-over. That is where an entrusted and embedded search partner earns their fee.

Practice Specificity Determines Leverage

The lateral market has always favored candidates who can articulate what they do. What has shifted is how granular that articulation needs to be.

On the litigation side, firms are hiring against specific case profiles, not headcount targets. The question is not "do you litigate" but "what kind of matters, at what stage, with what level of autonomy." On the transactional side, the same applies. The difference between borrower-side and lender-side finance experience, or between company-side and fund-side venture work, is not a footnote; this is the foundation of the entire conversation.

In technical practices (structured finance, fund formation, tax), the talent pool is small enough that experienced Associates tend to have leverage whenever they test the market. In larger, more general practices, supply runs deeper, and the Associates who stand out are the ones whose experience is defined enough to match a specific need that firms are looking for.

For firms, a vague search brief generates a long candidate list and a slow process. A specific one generates the right five names and conversations worth having. For Associates, the lesson is the same: the more clearly you can define your practice, the stronger your position within the market.

The recruiter’s job here is pattern matching at a level of detail that takes time in the market to develop. Knowing the taxonomy well enough to distinguish between two candidates who look similar on paper but are functionally different in what really matters: role-specific fit.

Compensation Is Less Uniform Than the Published Scale Suggests

The Cravath scale creates an appearance of parity at the top. First-year base at $225,000, year eight at $435,000, and year-end bonuses from $20,000 to $115,000. At the roughly fifty firms that match the full scale, everyone looks the same on paper.

In practice, even among those fifty firms, total compensation has started to pull apart. Cahill Gordon now offers performance bonuses up to $315,000. Morrison Foerster introduced a four-tier bonus grid that can push a senior Associate roughly $78,000 above the standard benchmark. The direction is toward rewarding output over seniority, and it is creating real variance between Associates who nominally sit on the same scale.

Step outside the Cravath-aligned firms and the gap widens. According to our 2026 Salary Guide, by year eight, an Associate at a mid-tier AmLaw 100 to 200 firm earns approximately $300,000 in base, a structural gap of over $135,000. Factor in bonus realization, and the total annual divergence can approach $200,000. This gap, however, only tells part of the story. For some Associates, the AmLaw 100 to 200 band can be the better long-term bet: clearer partnership tracks, earlier client contact, and more transparent origination credit. A fourth-year running their own matters at a strong regional firm may be building faster than a peer billing more hours with less autonomy at a larger platform.

Boutiques add another layer to this market dynamic. Litigation specialists Susman Godfrey pay at or above scale. Smaller transactional shops may not match on base but can offer deal economics, equity participation, or partnership timelines that change the math over a longer horizon.

The point is that "compensation" is really three or four different conversations, depending on where an Associate sits and what they are optimizing for. Money matters. We still find that fit holds more weight in the current market.

The Next Steps

So all this said, what’s most important as we watch the lateral market evolve? Shorter retention windows, more specialized talent demand, and a compensation landscape with more variation than it appears, all raise the stakes on process. Get the match right and the hire sticks. Get it wrong and you are back at square one in a year. At Larson Maddox, getting it right the first time for our candidates and clients alike is what we do best.