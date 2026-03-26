Navigating Distress in the Renewable Market - Preserving Value & Capturing Opportunity: Key Takeaways from Infocast’s Solar + Wind Finance & Investment Summit
Thursday, March 26, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Last week, Sheppard hosted a panel at the Infocast Solar + Wind Finance and Investment Summit in Phoenix, Arizona on the topic “Navigating Distress in the Market.” The panel featured Sheppard partners, Benjamin Huffman (moderator) and Edward H. Tillinghast III (panelist) — co-leaders of the firm’s Energy and Infrastructure Team and Finance and Bankruptcy Practice Group, respectively — who were joined by Rob Sternthal* of Expedition Infrastructure Partners. Although the weather was sunny and bright, the panelists provided a more realistic forecast of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act’s (OBBBA) potential impacts on portions of the renewable industry. The panelists urged the industry to proactively address today the potential for capital shortfall in the next 12-18 months stemming from impacts of the OBBBA on project pipeline values. Below is a summary of the key takeaways from the discussion. 

1. Policy & Valuation Shifts and the State of Distress

Recent changes by the OBBBA in tax incentives have affected the value of project development pipelines relative to the value they had prior to the legislation. Projects capable of meeting the safe-harbor deadlines are being prioritized, but projects in a post-tax credit world will need higher power prices and changes in how capital is sourced before they will be financially viable. Maintaining those development assets requires spending capital today on projects that have unknown future value; based on today’s power prices, they have no value. A short time ago, when these projects had access to tax credits, developers and investors attributed significant value to those long-term development assets. Now, it is difficult for developers to source capital to spend on the post-tax credit projects they will need to build to keep their platforms going in the future. Rob Sternthal noted that there are a number of utility scale companies that are vulnerable to distress because of the evaporation in value of long-term development pipelines, but that the industry does not appear to be openly discussing this possibility. He also cautioned that lenders could find themselves having to exercise remedies or take ownership positions in assets – an outcome that is rarely beneficial to any stakeholder. Reiterating the general sentiment of the panel, Ed Tillinghast described the sector’s current mood as one of “incurable optimism”, noting that few are developing potential contingency plans to address the effects of the OBBBA. Ed counseled market participants to consider modeling contingency plans to assist with their decision making, emphasizing that while there is no one-size-fits-all contingency plan, the creation of such plans (even if never used) could help companies respond to and meet the changing landscape.

2. Facing Reality, Warning Signs and Potential Solutions

The panel also discussed how the industry’s growth-era mindset – one captured by “we can defer this until next quarter” or “build our way out” – now needs to address the reality of a time when it can’t “defer this until next quarter.” Tillinghast urged companies (particularly officers and directors) to stress-test their financial models and address future revenue and expense realities. He noted that such modeling would enable companies to plan their future when they still have optionality and can decide whether they should begin considering cost reductions or restructuring.

Sternthal agreed and further mentioned that private equity funds, developers and limited partnerships are likely receiving differing perspectives from their advisors about the future of the industry. He underscored that parties need to begin engaging in direct conversations about how they will address future changes and that engaging an outside advisor not just looking to sell the company or its assets could provide greater clarity on value.

3. Value Preservation and Opportunities

The discussion was not entirely pessimistic. Huffman noted that the renewable energy sector is maturing, and as with any maturing sector, the growth-oriented mindset previously held will need to be replaced by one focused on long-term sustainability. Companies will need to reassess time horizons and consider how they want to best maximize and utilize their assets in this changing regulatory environment.

While discussing the tough decisions participants will need to make regarding the future of the sector, the panelists agreed on a core theme: distressed assets will be discounted by the market. Sternthal suggested that one way to address such a dynamic could be for companies to consider selling their best assets before they face further distress or are seen by the market as distressed. As with any distressed market, well positioned participants may find opportunities to acquire assets or platforms while others remain under pressure.

4. Final Takeaway

The panelists expressed confidence that the renewable energy industry will remain significant beyond 2030, but they emphasized the need to address the near-term realities and plan for a post-phaseout environment. An indication of where the market may head is where capital continues to flow. The panel noted that larger independent power producers may be better positioned to benefit from this changing landscape, but that only time will show who is best prepared for the upcoming changes.

 

*This post was co-authored by Rob Sternthal, Managing Partner, Expedition Infrastructure Partners.

Copyright © 2026 Sheppard

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Arc Burger, LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ILFM LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ARC Burger, LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY MEZZ LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Nu Style Landscape & Development, LLC
Published: 20 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: KDW REALTY, LLC
Published: 19 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Simpler Postage, Inc. aka EasyPost
Published: 17 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Pilgrim House, LLC
Published: 16 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: ONYX SWNG TIC 1 LLC
Published: 9 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CCBC West, LLC –Certain Craft Brewery and Taproom Assets
Published: 3 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

The AI Knows Too Much: When Employees Feed Trade Secrets into Generative AI Tools
by: Kazim A. Naqvi , John J. Mysliwiec
DEI Duel: EEOC Signals Intensified Scrutiny of Employer Policies as Former Officials Sound the Alarm
by: Jonathan E. Clark
CMS Considers New Ownership and Identity Verification Requirements for Medicare-Enrolled Providers and Suppliers
by: Adam Herbst
Texas Attorney General Takes on Pharma Again
by: Dominick DiSabatino , Audrey Mercer
Banksy Unveiled: Exit Through the Auction House
by: Robert A. Darwell
Expanding, Yet Under Fire: Takeaways on The False Claims Act in 2026 from the ABA White Collar Crime Institute
by: Jennifer N. Le , Krista Landis
Data Flows Easier Between Brazil and EU
by: Liisa M. Thomas , Kathryn Smith
China Raises the Stakes on Trade Secret Protection: What Companies and Counsel Need to Know About the New Rules
by: Yuanmei Lu , Zhenye Wang
Cookies, “Significant Risk,” and 2026 CCPA Assessments
by: Liisa M. Thomas , Kathryn Smith
Meaningful Changes in the Certificate of Need (CON) Landscape: Health Equity Impact Assessments
by: Madeline Cunnion , Krysten Thomas
California Court Orders CFPB to Continue Requesting Federal Reserve Funding
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Indiana Establishes Digital Asset Framework and Requires Cryptocurrency Options in Public Retirement Plans
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Swiss Federal Supreme Court Grants Jordan Chiles Request for Review of CAS Award
by: Neil A.F. Popović

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 