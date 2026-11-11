National Organic Standards Board Votes to Recommend Delisting of Carrageenan
Wednesday, November 11, 2026

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  • At an October meeting, the National Organic Standards Board (NOSB) voted to recommend the delisting of carrageenan from the National List of Allowed and Prohibited Substances (National List) for organic production. Carrageenan is a natural polysaccharide derived from seaweed and currently included in the National List as a permitted nonsynthetic nonagricultural substance (7 CFR 205.605).
  • Carrageenan is used for a variety of purposes, including as a thickener, gelling agent, and stabilizer, across a variety of food products, including dairy products, plant-based alternative products, and processed meats. Advocates for its delisting point to what they allege are potential gut inflammatory health concerns. Numerous food safety authorities, including FDA, EFSA, and Health Canada have found that the use of food-grade carrageenan is safe.
  • It has been reported that USDA will move forward with NOSB’s recommendation and begin drafting a proposed rule to remove carrageenan from the National List, although USDA has not made any announcement concerning this development.
  • The organic listing for carrageenan has a history of controversy. NOSB voted to recommend removal of carrageenan in 2016, but USDA overruled the decision and renewed carrageenan’s organic listing until 2023. In 2021, USDA again renewed the carrageenan listing until 2028. 
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