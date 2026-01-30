The National Law Review’s Delaware Corporate and Commercial Law Monitor
Friday, January 30, 2026
This week, Volume 2, Edition 1 of the National Law Review‘s Delaware Corporate and Commercial Law Monitor was published, beginning its second year. I’m the Editor-in-Chief. It is published monthly and emailed to a select few from the mailing lists the NLR has for their 25 other newsletters, as well as the existing subscribers of this blog who read these pages from all 50 states and over 90 countries. To be clear: this blog will continue unabated.

Delaware Supreme Court Reinstates Musk’s Tesla Compensation Package
by: Francis G.X. Pileggi
Chancery Strikes Affirmative Defense of Fraudulent Inducement
by: Francis G.X. Pileggi
Chancery Bars Derivative Suit Against Officer Found Liable for Harassment by NY Court
by: Frank Reynolds
District of Delaware Addresses Statute that Allows U.S. Courts to Order Discovery in Aid of Foreign Litigation
by: Francis G.X. Pileggi
Chancery Finds Waiver of Privilege Despite Inadvertent Disclosure
by: Francis G.X. Pileggi
Chancery Determines Proper Board Membership in the Context of Company Counsel Playing Key Role in Attempted Ouster
by: Francis G.X. Pileggi
Chancery Imposes Fees for Lack of Candor Causing Discovery Abuses—A Cautionary Tale
by: Francis G.X. Pileggi
Chancellor Rules Bank Directors Who Didn’t Act on Illegal Overdraft Issue Face Liability, Bars Quick Appeal
by: Frank Reynolds
Chancery Addresses Issue of First Impression- Role of Counsel for a Two-Member Deadlocked Board
by: Francis G.X. Pileggi
Chancery Dismisses Complaint Based on False Allegations
by: Francis G.X. Pileggi
Chancery Explains Required Notice in Summary Proceeding to Determine LLC Managers
by: Francis G.X. Pileggi
Chancery Interprets Delaware Rapid Arbitration Act
by: Francis G.X. Pileggi
Chancery Court Lets Bankruptcy Admin Press Suit Against Ex-Pharma D&Os
by: Frank Reynolds

