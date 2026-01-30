This week, Volume 2, Edition 1 of the National Law Review‘s Delaware Corporate and Commercial Law Monitor was published, beginning its second year. I’m the Editor-in-Chief. It is published monthly and emailed to a select few from the mailing lists the NLR has for their 25 other newsletters, as well as the existing subscribers of this blog who read these pages from all 50 states and over 90 countries. To be clear: this blog will continue unabated.