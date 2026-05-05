Nasdaq Announces Higher Listing Thresholds for Special Purpose Acquisition Companies
Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On April 15, 2026, the Nasdaq Stock Market announced new rules to raise listing standards for special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) seeking listing on the Nasdaq Global and Capital Markets. On April 22, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission published the new rules in the Federal Register for public comment. Unless the SEC acts to delay their implementation, the new rules will become effective May 15, 2026.

Under the new rules, SPACs seeking to list on the Nasdaq Global Market will be subject to the following change in initial listing standards:
 

Listing Standards Current Rules New Rules Effective 5/15/26
Market Value Standard Market Value of Listing Securities: $75 million Market Value of Listing Securities: $100 million
Unrestricted Publicly Held Shares: 1.1 million No change
Market Value of Unrestricted Publicly Held Shares: $20 million No change
Bid Price: $4 No change
Unrestricted Round Lot Shareholders: 400 No change
Market Makers: 4 No change

The new rules do not seek changes to other listing qualification standards, because SPACs generally cannot qualify for listing under Nasdaq’s other initial listing criteria. The new rules also do not modify the Nasdaq Global Market’s alternative listing requirements for SPACs.1

In addition to changes to the listing criteria for the Nasdaq Global Market, the new rules create a separate, new market value listing standard for SPACs seeking to list on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Under the new rules, SPACs will no longer be able to seek Nasdaq Capital Market listing under the existing market value standard for operating companies. Rather, the new standard requires:
 

Existing Market Value Standard New Market Value Standard for SPACs
Market Value of Listed Securities: $50 million Market Value of Listing Securities: $75 million
Stockholders’ Equity: $4 million No change
Unrestricted Publicly Held Shares: 1 million No change
Market Value of Unrestricted Publicly Held Shares: $15 million Market Value of Unrestricted Publicly Held Shares: $20 million
Bid Price: $4, or Closing Price: $2 No change
Unrestricted Round Lot Shareholders: 300 Unrestricted Round Lot Shareholders: 400
Market Makers: 3 Market Makers: 4

The new rules, once effective, would align the initial listing rules between the Nasdaq Capital Market and NYSE American for SPACs.2

Nasdaq’s proposed new rules reflect the exchange’s continuous focus to tighten listing standards for SPACs and operating companies alike,3 as it seeks to address trading risks associated with small- and mid-sized companies by raising the quantitative requirements for both initial and continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market and the Nasdaq Capital Market.

1 Under the alternative listing requirements under Nasdaq Rule 5406 and 5225(a)(1)(A), Nasdaq requires a SPAC seeking listing to have $100 million in market value of listed securities; 1.1 million of publicly held shares; $80 million in market value of publicly held shares; $4 in bid price; and (x) have 300 round lot holders, (y) 2,200 total shareholders and average monthly trading volume of 100,000 shares (for the most recent 6 months), or (z) at least 500 total stockholders and average monthly trading volume of 1,000,000 shares (for the most recent 12 months). Once a SPAC is approved to list under the alternative standard, failure to comply with the alternative standard may result in immediate delisting proceedings. See Nasdaq Initial Listing Guide, January 2026 Version.
2 See SEC Release No. 34-105291, footnote 11.
3 In September 2025, Nasdaq proposed to increase the minimum Market Value of Unrestricted Publicly Held Shares (“MVUPHS”) requirement for companies listing under the net income standard on the Nasdaq Global and Capital Markets, respectively, to $15 million: SEC Release No. 34-103982. In January 2026, it also has proposed a new Market Value of Listed Securities continued listing requirement of at least $5 million: SEC Release No. 34-105333.pdf.
©2026 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: B2B Cloud Software Business
Published: 5 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Sunshine Enclosures, LLC
Published: 30 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Full Scale, LLC
Published: 30 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Turn Biotechnologies, Inc.
Published: 24 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: All American Roofing & Waterproofing, Inc
Published: 21 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CRESTON PARK HOLDINGS LLC & OUR HOME INVESTMENTS LLC
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Ambrosia, LLC
Published: 14 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: PBMC Investors, LLC
Published: 9 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, Episode 88: Ownership Issues [Podcast]
by: Jordan D. Grotzinger
FinCEN Proposes Reforms to AML/CFT Program Requirements
by: Marina Olman-Pal , Shirin Afsous
An Assessment of EPA’s Progress in Deploying Artificial Intelligence in Regulatory Decision-Making
by: Seth Goldberg , Kaitlyn R. Maxwell
Immigration Insights Episode 24 | U.S. Tax Planning Essentials for High-Net-Worth Foreign Nationals [Podcast]
by: Kate Kalmykov , Gennette E. Faust
UK Businesses, Take Note: The UK Consumer Law Regulator Exercises New Consumer Enforcement Powers for the First Time
by: Robert Turner , Manish Das
Trump Administration Issues Executive Order to Strengthen Enforcement of ‘Made in America’ Claims
by: Timothy A. Butler , Matthew M. White
U.S. Consular Operations in Israel Resume
by: Kate Kalmykov
Employment Law Beyond Earth: Emerging Trends in the Space Workforce
by: Charles O. Thompson
Good-Faith Dispute on Coverage Shields Insurer from Chapter 93A Exposure
by: David G. Thomas , Angela C. Bunnell
The Proposed Ban on Upwards-Only Rent Reviews in UK Commercial Leases: Retrospective Effect on Renewal Options
by: John J. Elliott
Late-Discovered Emails Open the Door to Chapter 93A Counterclaim
by: David G. Thomas , Angela C. Bunnell
Texas AG Issues Proposed Rules Implementing SB 17 Restrictions on Foreign Ownership of Texas Real Property
by: Richard A. Crow , Jennica J. Garcia
How the US Supreme Court’s Invalidation of IEEPA Tariffs May Impact European Companies
by: Georg von Wallis , Dr. Lucas Wüsthof

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 