NASA Insourcing: How Government Contractors Can Seek Relief Through REAs, Contract Claims, and Bid Protests

NASA’s renewed focus on bringing engineering, scientific, operational, and mission-support functions in-house will create significant challenges for government contractors that have historically performed this work. For contractors supporting NASA centers and programs, insourcing may mean reduced contract scope, early contract termination, lost follow-on opportunities, or uncertainty about the future of existing work. Although agencies have discretion under circumstances to determine whether to perform work with federal employees or contractors, that discretion does not eliminate every potential avenue for contractor relief.

Contractors affected by NASA’s insourcing initiative should evaluate their contractual rights, document the financial effects of agency-directed changes, and determine whether an equitable adjustment, a formal contract claim, or a bid protest may be appropriate. The availability of relief will depend on the specific facts, the governing contract clauses, and whether NASA’s actions implicate contractual obligations or applicable procurement laws and are otherwise rational.

NASA’s Insourcing Initiative: What Government Contractors Need to Know

In February 2026, the NASA administrator issued a workforce directive intended to restore in-house engineering, operational, and scientific capabilities and reduce the agency’s reliance on contractors for core functions. According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), the directive calls for NASA centers and mission leadership to assess outsourced technical and mission-critical work, identify functions that should be brought in-house, and develop implementation plans addressing staffing, contract changes, renegotiations, terminations, timelines, and costs.

NASA’s initiative is thus more than a general workforce adjustment. It contemplates evaluating work currently performed under federal contracts and determining whether civil servants should perform some of those functions instead.

The potential scale of these changes is significant. The GAO reported in July 2026 that NASA spent more than $18 billion on contractor services in fiscal year 2024. Although that figure reflects NASA’s broader contractor-services expenditures rather than the amount targeted for insourcing, it illustrates the importance of understanding how changes in NASA’s acquisition and workforce strategies may affect contractors.

NASA’s Office of Inspector General is also examining the agency’s implementation efforts. Its active audit, NASA’s Workforce Insourcing Strategy for Center Engineering and Mission Support Services Contracts (A-26-10-00-HED), specifically addresses the transition of contractor-provided services to civil servants.

These developments warrant close attention from incumbent contractors, prospective offerors, and subcontractors whose work may be affected. Contractors should not assume that NASA can implement every transition without potential contractual or legal challenges without regard to existing contract requirements or applicable procurement statutes.

Can Government Contractors Challenge NASA’s Decision to Insource Work?

An agency’s general authority to insource under certain circumstances does not resolve every legal question that may arise during implementation. NASA must still adhere to applicable contract terms, termination provisions, and procurement requirements, and ensure that its actions are rational. Depending on the circumstances, an insourcing decision may also raise questions about whether the agency has changed the contractor’s required performance, terminated work in accordance with the contract, increased costs to the government, or improperly avoided a competition required by law.

Contractors should distinguish between challenging NASA’s policy decision to bring work in-house and seeking relief for the consequences of implementing that decision. The first may involve a bid protest challenging the legality of the agency’s procurement decision. The second may involve an equitable adjustment, a termination settlement, or a claim under the Contract Disputes Act (CDA).

These remedies serve different purposes, and a contractor may need to evaluate more than one potential avenue. A request for equitable adjustment (REA), for example, may address additional costs associated with a change to continuing contract work, while a termination settlement may address costs arising from work that NASA has formally terminated. A bid protest, by contrast, may seek to challenge the agency’s decision not to conduct a competition.

Requests for Equitable Adjustment: Recovering Costs From NASA-Directed Changes

An REA may be an appropriate starting point when NASA’s implementation of its insourcing initiative changes the contractor’s contractual obligations or otherwise gives rise to an adjustment authorized by the contract. For example, NASA may direct a contractor to transition responsibilities to government employees, accelerate knowledge transfer, revise staffing arrangements, change deliverables, perform existing work with fewer employees, or perform additional closeout activities. Depending on the contract’s terms and the circumstances, these directions could require work beyond the original scope or create additional costs that are recoverable under an applicable Changes clause or another contractual provision.

A contractor may be entitled to seek an equitable adjustment when the government directs a compensable change to the work. A constructive change may also provide a basis for relief when the government requires performance beyond the contract’s requirements without issuing a formal change order. The contractor generally must establish the necessary contractual and factual elements, including that the additional work was required by the government and that the applicable contract provides a basis for adjustment.

Contractors should examine the relevant statement of work, Changes clause, option provisions, termination clauses, and any applicable transition requirements. They should also document NASA’s directions, the work performed in response, any interference by NASA with contract performance, the costs incurred, and any resulting schedule impacts or disruptions.

An REA should explain the contractual basis for the requested adjustment and provide a supportable calculation of the additional costs. Depending on the circumstances, the contractor may seek recovery for additional labor, transition activities, subcontractor costs, schedule impacts, or other costs attributable to a compensable change.

Because an REA is generally a negotiation mechanism rather than a formal CDA claim, contractors should also consider whether to preserve their rights through a separate formal claim if negotiations stall or a statutory deadline is approaching. The wording of an REA matters: A submission that satisfies the legal requirements for a claim may be treated as one regardless of its title.

The Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) addresses equitable adjustments resulting from contract changes in FAR 43.204. The applicable contract clauses and facts will determine whether NASA’s actions support an adjustment.

Contract Terminations: Seeking a Settlement When NASA Ends Work Early

NASA may seek to implement an insourcing decision by terminating some or all of an existing contract. In that situation, contractors should review the termination notice and the applicable termination clause promptly to determine their rights and obligations.

A termination for convenience generally permits the government to end a contract when doing so serves the government’s interests, even absent contractor default. Depending on the circumstances, NASA’s decision to partially or fully terminate a contract to in-source services may provide grounds to challenge the termination. In any event, contractors may be entitled to recover allowable costs and other amounts under the applicable termination provisions.

For contracts governed by the FAR’s standard termination framework, a termination settlement may include compensation for work performed, certain costs associated with preparations for the terminated work, reasonable settlement expenses, and an appropriate profit allowance where permitted. The precise recovery depends on the contract type, the applicable clause, the work performed, and the costs that qualify for settlement.

A partial termination presents additional considerations. The contractor may need to continue performing the remaining work while seeking an adjustment to the price or other terms of that continuing work. FAR 49.208 specifically addresses equitable adjustments following partial terminations of fixed-price contracts.

Contractors should also assess the treatment of subcontractors, committed resources, inventory, and transition obligations. Prime contractors may have obligations to terminate affected subcontracts and settle subcontractor claims, subject to the applicable contract terms and government directions.

Importantly, a termination settlement is not necessarily the same as a claim challenging the legality of the termination. A contractor may be able to pursue compensation under the termination clause even when it cannot establish that NASA acted unlawfully by terminating the work.

Contractors should follow the termination notice, comply with applicable stop-work and mitigation obligations, preserve supporting records, consult with counsel, and submit a properly documented settlement proposal within the applicable deadlines. If negotiations fail, the contractor may need to pursue a formal CDA claim.

Contract Disputes Act Claims: Escalating Unresolved Contractual Disputes

When negotiations over an REA or termination settlement do not resolve a dispute, a contractor may need to submit a formal claim under the CDA. A claim can be appropriate when NASA’s actions allegedly breach the contract, constitute a compensable change, violate an applicable contractual obligation, or otherwise create a monetary entitlement.

A formal claim differs from an REA in important respects. A CDA claim must be a written demand or assertion seeking, as a matter of right, payment of money in a sum certain, an adjustment or interpretation of contract terms, or other relief arising under or relating to the contract. The claim must be submitted to the contracting officer for a decision.

For monetary claims exceeding $100,000, the CDA generally requires certification using the prescribed language. Claims generally must be submitted within six years after accrual, subject to applicable exceptions and any shorter contractual period that may govern. Contractors should evaluate accrual carefully rather than assume that the deadline begins only when all damages have been quantified or negotiations have concluded.

A contractor whose claim is denied, or that otherwise receives an appealable contracting officer’s final decision, generally has 90 days to appeal to the appropriate agency board of contract appeals or 12 months to bring an action in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. The correct forum and deadline depend on the circumstances. Contractors should promptly review any contracting officer’s decision and obtain advice from counsel about the applicable appeal period.

A CDA claim should identify the contractual provisions supporting the requested relief, describe NASA’s relevant actions, establish causation, and explain the amount sought. Depending on the facts, the claim may address costs arising from directed changes, breach of contract, or a termination settlement dispute.

Bid Protests: Challenging NASA’s Decision Not to Compete Work

In some circumstances, a bid protest may be the most appropriate avenue for challenging an agency’s insourcing decision. Unlike an REA or CDA claim, a bid protest generally focuses on the legality of a procurement decision rather than the recovery of costs under an existing contract.

A contractor might consider a protest if NASA cancels a planned follow-on procurement, declines to compete work previously performed by contractors, or decides to perform services in-house in circumstances where the contractor believes a procurement statute requires competition or the agency otherwise violated applicable law.

Contractors should carefully evaluate forum selection, standing, timeliness, and the evidentiary record before filing a protest. Contractors should also act promptly when NASA announces a cancellation, decides not to issue a follow-on solicitation, plans to transition work to civil servants, or proposes to convert contractor employees into government employees through a “badge swap.” Protest deadlines can be short, and pursuing an REA or claim does not necessarily preserve a separate bid protest.

Practical Steps for NASA Contractors Facing Insourcing

Contractors should preserve the relevant contract documents, modifications, correspondence, transition instructions, staffing records, cost data, and evidence of schedule or performance impacts. They should identify which costs arise from work NASA directed, which relate to termination or closeout, and which represent potential lost future business. These categories may be subject to different legal rules and recovery limitations. Similarly, contractors should also review the contract’s option structure and period of performance.

Finally, contractors should evaluate potential remedies early. An REA may be appropriate for a compensable change; a termination settlement may address work ended under a termination clause; a CDA claim may be necessary to resolve an unpaid contractual entitlement; and a bid protest may be warranted when the legality of the agency’s procurement decision is at issue. These remedies are not interchangeable, and pursuing one does not automatically preserve the others.

Conclusion: NASA Insourcing Requires a Contract-Specific Legal Strategy

NASA’s 2026 workforce directive signals a renewed effort to bring selected engineering, operational, scientific, and mission-support functions in-house. For contractors performing this work, the initiative may affect existing contract performance, transition obligations, termination settlements, and future procurement opportunities.

Although the government retains a certain degree of discretion to insource work, contractors should not overlook the contractual and procurement-law questions that may arise during implementation. Depending on the facts, an REA, a termination settlement, a CDA claim, or a bid protest may provide a means to protect contractual rights or seek relief.

The most effective response begins with a careful assessment of NASA’s actual actions, the governing contract provisions, the costs and competitive interests affected, and the deadlines for pursuing available remedies. Contractors that document these issues early will be better positioned to negotiate with NASA, preserve their rights, consult early with counsel, and determine whether formal legal action is warranted.

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