Multistage Notices Under Colorado’s Revamped AI Act

Quick Hits

SB 26-189, Colorado’s new law “concerning the use of automated decision-making technology in consequential decisions,” mandates that employers disclose the use of “automated decision-making technology” (ADMT) when making adverse employment decisions.

The law replaces the original Colorado Artificial Intelligence Act with a focus on specific notice and recordkeeping obligations for employers starting January 1, 2027.

Employers must provide a clear pre-use notice of ADMT’s application and provide a disclosure to employees or job applicants following an adverse outcome.

On May 14, 2026, Governor Jared Polis signed Senate Bill (SB) 26-189 into law, days after the state legislature passed it on May 9, 2026. The law repeals and reenacts provisions of the “Colorado Artificial Intelligence Act” (SB 24-205), which was enacted in May 2024 and was set to take effect on June 30, 2026, after having its initial effective date delayed.

SB 26-189 regulates employers’ use of ADMT in employment-related decisions, starting January 1, 2027, with specific notice, recordkeeping, and obligations with respect to employee/applicant rights when the technology materially influences an adverse employment outcome. Notably, the law directs Colorado’s attorney general to adopt rules on or before January 1, 2027, to clarify and implement the law’s requirements.

SB 26-189’s Multistage Notice Framework

The most significant aspect of the new law for employers is likely to be its two-step notice framework. Effective January 2027, employers using covered technology within the scope of the law must provide staged notices and potentially reconsider certain decisions.

Stage 1 (Before the Decision), Pre-Use Notice

Before using a covered ADMT to materially influence a “consequential decision”—such as a hiring or promotion decision about an employee or job applicant or a decision that will affect an employee’s compensation—an employer-deployer must “provide a clear and conspicuous notice” that the employer will use a covered ADMT affecting a “consumer” (i.e., an employee or job applicant). In addition, employers must also provide “instructions and a simple-to-follow process to request additional information” about the covered ADMT and the “types, categories, and sources of personal data used” to the extent employers receive the information from ADMT developers.

Employers may comply with the notice obligation by “maintaining a prominent public notice” that is reasonably accessible to employees and applicants close to the interaction in which a consequential decision may be made. Rulemaking from the Colorado attorney general may help clarify this compliance pathway by answering questions such as where the notice needs to appear—for example, whether a career page is sufficient or whether it would also be necessary to post the notice on an intranet to capture internal applicants for lateral roles or promotions.

Stage 2 (After Adverse Outcome), Post-Use Notice

Within thirty days after making a consequential decision, employers must deliver an additional individualized disclosure to those for whom the ADMT resulted in an adverse outcome. Such “adverse outcome[s]” include a non-selection for an employment opportunity, an employment termination/discharge, or any other decision that “materially reduces or restricts” an employee’s compensation or selection for promotion or other opportunity. In other words, adverse outcome notices are required for more situations than when an employer makes hiring or termination decisions.

As written, the law also covers demotions, pay cuts, pay increases, bonus determinations, and possibly performance improvement plans that could result in terminations of employment or other unfavorable outcomes. The notice obligation appears to be triggered by the date that the decision is made, but it is possible that future regulations could clarify that the obligation is triggered when the decision is communicated to an applicant or employee.

The post–adverse-outcome disclosure must contain three specific elements: (1) a plain language description of the consequential decision and the role the covered ADMT played in it; (2) instructions for requesting additional information about the ADMT, including the tool’s name, version number if applicable, the developer’s identity, and the types, categories, and sources of personal data used (to the extent the employer received this information from the ADMT developer); and (3) an explanation of the employee’s or applicant’s rights under the law and how to exercise them. The criteria for the “plain language description” of the ADMT’s role is likely to be a primary focus of the Colorado attorney general’s rulemaking, as the statute directs the attorney general to adopt standards for describing the ADMT’s role in a manner “reasonably understandable to a consumer.”

Employee Rights Following an Adverse Outcome

Among the rights that must be explained in the post–adverse-outcome notice is that employees and applicants may also request (1) instructions for accessing and correcting factually incorrect or materially inaccurate personal data used in the decision, and (2) “meaningful human review and reconsideration of the consequential decision, to the extent commercially reasonable.”

Hopefully, guidance from the Colorado attorney general will explain what “commercially reasonable” means, as employers have many unanswered questions about the new law. For example, in circumstances where employers have high-volume hiring needs in the state with hundreds or thousands of rejected applicants, would it be commercially reasonable to implement reconsideration of each and every consequential decision? What about, by contrast, fifteen applicants screened out by a resume-sorting tool—is individualized human review commercially reasonable there? What if employers discipline some employees using a productivity-monitoring algorithm, while others are disciplined using non-automated tools? Can differential levels of review be justified as commercially reasonable?

Next Steps

The enactment of SB 26-189 is a significant development for Colorado’s regulation of employers’ use of AI to make employment decisions and reflects the broader approach of state laws, which are coalescing around transparency obligations. Still, more clarification on post–adverse-outcome disclosure obligations, consumer rights, and responses to requests for human review of ADMT-aided employment decisions is warranted and expected through rulemaking by the attorney general. Employers may wish to monitor these developments and begin evaluating how to modify internal processes to satisfy the notice obligations imposed by SB 26-189.