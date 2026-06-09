Muellenberg v. Bikon Corp.: The Landmark New Jersey Minority Oppression Case Every Closely Held Business Owner Should Understand
by: Scott I. Unger, Stark & Stark  Stark & Stark Newsroom
Tuesday, June 9, 2026
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Few New Jersey cases have had a greater impact on minority shareholder oppression law than the New Jersey Supreme Court’s decision in Muellenberg v. Bikon Corp., 143 N.J. 168 (1996).

The case is one of the foundational decisions interpreting New Jersey’s minority oppression statutes and remains critically important to owners of closely held corporations and LLCs today. The opinion explains how New Jersey courts evaluate oppression claims, what “reasonable expectations” mean in the context of closely held businesses, and the broad equitable powers courts possess when relationships among business owners deteriorate beyond repair.

Most importantly, the case demonstrates that oppression claims are not limited to situations involving outright theft or fraud. In New Jersey, oppression frequently centers on whether the majority owners have frustrated the minority owner’s reasonable expectations concerning employment, management participation, and continued involvement in the business.

The dispute arose from the formation and operation of Bikon Corporation (“BNJ”), a closely held New Jersey corporation formed to market and distribute specialized industrial locking devices in North America. The business was created by three individuals: Ralph Muellenberg, a German engineer and inventor who owned valuable patents and trademarks relating to the products; Dario Passerini, an Italian business owner involved in manufacturing the products; and Kurt Burg, a mechanical engineer who came to the United States from Germany and became responsible for running the day-to-day operations of the business in America. Each of the three owners ultimately held one-third ownership interests in the company. Burg did not contribute cash to acquire his shares. Instead, his ownership interest was granted in exchange for his expertise, industry knowledge, and efforts in building the business.

Although Muellenberg remained president and controlled the intellectual property associated with the products, Burg became the operational face of the company in the United States. He handled the day-to-day management of the business, developed customer relationships, secured sales, managed operations, and helped grow North American revenues to more than $2 million annually.

Over time, disputes arose among the owners concerning management decisions, suppliers, finances, royalties, and control of the company. Eventually, Muellenberg filed an action seeking dissolution of the corporation. Burg responded by seeking relief under New Jersey’s minority oppression statute and requested that the court compel the majority owners to sell their interests to him. The oppression claim largely centered on actions taken by the majority owners during a shareholders’ meeting in January 1993. The trial court found that Muellenberg and Passerini had begun efforts to “freeze out” Burg from the business. Specifically, the majority owners: declared a substantial dividend that threatened to impair company operations; restricted Burg’s authority over company bank accounts; imposed new operational controls limiting his ability to manage the business; and intended to remove him as a director, terminate him as general manager, and eliminate him from the company altogether.

The Chancery Division concluded that this conduct constituted shareholder oppression under N.J.S.A. 14A:12-7(1)(c). The court then ordered an unusual remedy: rather than forcing the minority shareholder to sell his interest to the majority, the court ordered the majority shareholders to sell their interests to Burg. The Appellate Division reversed, reasoning that the alleged oppression was “premature” because the freeze-out had not yet fully occurred. The New Jersey Supreme Court disagreed and reinstated the trial court’s ruling.

The Supreme Court’s Importance to New Jersey Minority Oppression Law

The Supreme Court’s opinion is significant because it became one of New Jersey’s leading explanations of what constitutes oppression in a closely held business. The Court emphasized that oppression is not limited to fraud or outright theft. Instead, oppressive conduct includes conduct that frustrates the “reasonable expectations” of minority owners. The Court explained that owners of closely held companies are fundamentally different from passive investors in publicly traded corporations. Individuals who join closely held businesses often expect: long-term employment, participation in management, a voice in company operations, financial returns, and continued involvement in the enterprise they helped build. The Court recognized that Burg devoted years of his life to building the company and reasonably expected he would continue to play a meaningful management role in the business.

Accordingly, efforts to remove him from management and terminate his role in the company threatened those reasonable expectations and therefore constituted oppression. This “reasonable expectations” analysis remains central to New Jersey minority oppression law today.

One of the most unusual aspects of Muellenberg was the remedy. Typically, oppression cases involve the majority buying out the minority owner. Here, however, the Court approved the opposite result: a minority shareholder buying out the majority owners.

The Supreme Court held that New Jersey’s oppression statute authorized that remedy where equitable circumstances justified it. The Court found several factors important: Burg was deeply involved in daily operations; he was responsible for much of the company’s success in North America; he was willing and financially able to purchase the majority’s shares; and he was best positioned to continue operating the business successfully. The Court also recognized that closely held business disputes often involve personal relationships, trust, and reliance that resemble partnerships more than traditional corporate structures. That recognition helped shape New Jersey’s modern approach to closely held business disputes.

Why This Case Still Matters for LLCs and Closely Held Companies

Although Muellenberg involved a corporation rather than an LLC, the principles discussed in the decision remain highly relevant under New Jersey’s modern LLC oppression statutes, including N.J.S.A. 42:2C-48. Today, New Jersey courts routinely apply the same “reasonable expectations” framework in LLC member oppression cases. The decision is important because it illustrates several realities about closely held businesses:

  1. Ownership Interests Often Include Employment Expectations

Many owners of closely held companies are not passive investors. They work inside the business, depend on it for income, and expect to remain involved in management. When majority owners abruptly terminate a minority owner’s role or exclude them from management, courts may view that conduct as oppressive.

  1. Courts Look Beyond Corporate Formalities

The Supreme Court emphasized that courts must evaluate the actual understandings and relationships among the parties — not merely the formal corporate structure. That principle remains critically important in modern LLC disputes where informal understandings frequently govern day-to-day operations.

  1. Freeze-Out Tactics Create Significant Risk

The case highlights how majority owners can create oppression exposure through actions such as terminating employment, removing management authority, restricting access to company information, cutting off compensation, or otherwise marginalizing minority owners. Even if technically authorized under governance documents, such conduct may still create oppression liability if it defeats reasonable expectations.

  1. New Jersey Courts Possess Broad Equitable Powers

Perhaps most importantly, Muellenberg demonstrates the enormous discretion New Jersey courts possess in fashioning remedies. Courts are not limited to dissolution. Depending on the circumstances, courts may order: buyouts, forced sales, appointment of custodians, equitable restructuring, or other remedies necessary to protect minority owners. In rare cases, courts may even order majority owners to sell control of the company to the minority owner.

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