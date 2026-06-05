A Moving Target: Litigating Medical Malpractice Under Nevada's Increasing Caps (AB 404)

For almost two decades, litigating medical malpractice in Nevada has been suffocated by a hard ceiling. The state's antiquated $350,000 cap on non-economic damages made it nearly impossible to pursue complex malpractice claims. The math simply didn't work. The staggering costs of retaining medical experts routinely eclipsed the potential recovery, effectively locking injured patients out of the courtroom and away from proper compensation.

Assembly Bill 404 has now shattered that ceiling. Passed during the 82nd legislative session, it fundamentally altered the risk calculus for defense firms and insurance carriers. We are no longer dealing with a static cap. We are dealing with a moving target. If an attorney is negotiating a malpractice settlement today and applying outdated valuation metrics, they are effectively leaving their client's money on the table.

The 2026 Valuation Reality

Let's look at the current numbers. As of 2026, the maximum amount of non-economic damages a plaintiff can recover for professional negligence is exactly $590,000.

However, that number comes with a built-in escalator. Under AB 404, the cap increases by a mandatory $80,000 every single year until it tops out at $750,000 in 2028.

This rolling increase changes everything about case pacing. In the past, defense counsel relied on the old limit to force early, lowball settlements. The threat of trial held very little financial weight when the worst-case scenario for non-economic damages was capped so low. Now, defense teams face an escalating financial threat. Stalling a case through endless discovery disputes suddenly carries a tangible penalty.

Economic vs. Non-Economic Damages

It’s important to remember what this cap actually covers. The $590,000 limit for 2026 strictly applies to non-economic damages. We are talking about the subjective, human toll of medical malpractice. Pain and suffering. Loss of consortium. The devastating reality of living with a botched spinal surgery or an undiagnosed malignancy, for example.

There is still no cap on economic damages. Past and future medical bills, lost earning capacity, and lifetime care plans remain entirely uncapped.

When you combine a catastrophic economic damage model with the newly expanded $590,000 non-economic ceiling, the exposure for medical providers suddenly enters the seven-figure territory that defense carriers used to laugh at in Nevada.

The Evidentiary Shift

The higher cap demands a much more aggressive evidentiary approach from plaintiff's counsel.

When the cap was rigidly fixed at $350,000, investing heavily in day-in-the-life videos or bringing in specialized grief experts was often an economic gamble. The return on investment just wasn't there. With the 2026 cap sitting at nearly $600,000, proving the profound depth of human suffering is no longer just a sympathetic play for the jury. It is a necessary tactical requirement to maximize the statutory allowance. You have to compel the defense to recognize that a jury will absolutely award the maximum amount if given the chance.

Medical malpractice defense in Nevada is scrambling to adjust to this new reality. They can no longer hide behind old rules and minimal recoveries. Litigating under AB 404 requires pushing the defense into corners they aren't used to defending and leveraging the escalating cap to secure the recoveries injured patients have always rightfully deserved.

Endnotes

Nevada Legislature. "A.B. 404 - Revises provisions governing civil actions against a provider of health care for professional negligence." 2023.

Nevada Appellate Courts. "Limitations of noneconomic damages against health care providers NRS 41A.035."

Shouse Law Group. "Nevada Personal Injury Damage Caps (2026 Limits)." 2026.