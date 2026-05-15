The Most Powerful Whistleblower Law Ever Passed is at Risk – You Can Help Save It
Tuesday, May 19, 2026
The public comment period on FinCEN's proposed rules for the Anti-Money Laundering Whistleblower Improvement Act closes June 1, 2026 — and what's at stake is significant.
Congress designed the AML WIA to extend the proven Dodd-Frank whistleblower model (more than $6.3 billion in sanctions recovered since 2010) to combat money laundering, terrorist financing, drug-cartel networks, and sanctions evasion. Advocates have called it the most comprehensive award program ever passed.
But FinCEN's proposed rules — published April 1 — depart from congressional intent in three critical ways:
- Technical traps that punish good-faith whistleblowers
- No real protection for international whistleblowers, who face the highest risks
- Exclusions Congress never authorized
Current Public Notices
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
Published: 18 May, 2026
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Published: 12 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
Published: 11 May, 2026
Published: 11 May, 2026
Published: 11 May, 2026
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