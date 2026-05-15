The Most Powerful Whistleblower Law Ever Passed is at Risk – You Can Help Save It
Tuesday, May 19, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The public comment period on FinCEN's proposed rules for the Anti-Money Laundering Whistleblower Improvement Act closes June 1, 2026 — and what's at stake is significant.

Congress designed the AML WIA to extend the proven Dodd-Frank whistleblower model (more than $6.3 billion in sanctions recovered since 2010) to combat money laundering, terrorist financing, drug-cartel networks, and sanctions evasion. Advocates have called it the most comprehensive award program ever passed.

But FinCEN's proposed rules — published April 1 — depart from congressional intent in three critical ways:

  • Technical traps that punish good-faith whistleblowers
  • No real protection for international whistleblowers, who face the highest risks
  • Exclusions Congress never authorized
Copyright Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto, LLP 2026. All Rights Reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Paterson Plank RD J-C, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: Colorado Property Management Company
Published: 13 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Scope Technologies US Inc.
Published: 12 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Jamp Stokesbury, LP
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: GSPP Bristol, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 777 Partners LLC
Published: 6 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: All American Roofing & Waterproofing, Inc
Published: 21 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto

Help Save the AML Whistleblower Program: Submit Your Comment to FinCEN Before June 1
by: Joseph Orr
FinCEN’s Proposed Rule: Implementing the Anti-Money Laundering Whistleblower Improvement Act
by: Allison Nguyen
Government Agencies Report Whistleblowers Increase Efficiency and Deter Fraud
by: Amanda Sadoudi
SEC Office of Inspector General Announces New Cash Awards Program to Reduce Fraud and Waste
by: Allison Nguyen
Recent SEC Whistleblower Award Denial Unnecessarily Risks Agency’s Ability to Compensate Harmed Investors
by: Andrew Feller
How Whistleblower Rewards Could Combat Environmental Crime
by: Greta Leeb
How to Build a Successful Anti-Corruption and Whistleblower Program
by: Stephen M. Kohn
OECD Report Reveals Deficiencies in South Africa’s Anti-Corruption Efforts
by: Jaiden Wick
HMRC Launches Strengthened Tax Whistleblower Reward Scheme- A New Era for UK Tax Compliance
by: Whistleblower Law at Kohn Kohn Colapinto
IRS Failures Stall Efforts to Curb Offshore Tax Evasion
by: Agnes Jonsson
Key Tenets of Whistleblower Rewards Programs for UK to Follow
by: Benjamin Calitri
Spain’s Wavering Commitment to Anti-Corruption Enforcement
by: Whistleblower Law at Kohn Kohn Colapinto
Supreme Court Brief Warns That Expanded Removal Power Endangers Federal Whistleblowers
by: Jaiden Wick

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 