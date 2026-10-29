Mortgage Warehouse Lenders and the Risk of Rising Interest Rates

Rising interest rates are top of mind for mortgage lenders, and for good reason: the 30-year fixed rate has increased by 25% since the first quarter of 2026.[1] While originators look for ways to keep loan volume up, warehouse lenders face more immediate credit and liquidity risks in a rising interest rate environment.

Warehouse lenders provide originators with short-term credit secured by newly originated mortgage loans. Originators use the funds to close loans, hold them on the warehouse line for weeks or months, then sell them to a take-out investor, such as Fannie Mae. The sale proceeds repay the warehouse advance and free up capacity for new loans.

This model works smoothly when rates are stable and loans trade at or above par. But when rates rise after funding, investors will pay less for loans carrying below-market rates. A loan’s value can then fall below the outstanding warehouse advance. If the decline eats through the initial collateral cushion, the lender faces a shortfall: selling the loan will not bring in enough cash proceeds to repay the advance.

Putting It Into Practice: Warehouse lenders have weathered significant interest rate swings, but that resilience is no accident. Over decades, they have refined their contracts to address these risks. Key protections include advance rates that adjust borrowing availability as collateral values change and collateral packages that reflect the originator’s net economic exposure, not just the gross value of mortgage loans.

One approach is to require originators to keep forward sale commitments or TBA hedges in place at all times, covering at least a specified percentage of the total market value of warehoused loans. Lenders may also require regular reports showing each hedge’s notional amount, price and counterparty.

Warehouse lenders should also take a close look at their loan and security agreements. Their security interests should cover all of the originator’s rights in TBA trades and MBS forward contracts related to warehoused loans, including proceeds, and be properly perfected. For cash-settled contracts, that may mean putting control agreements in place with the relevant broker-dealers to perfect security interests in settlement accounts. But there’s a practical catch: a perfected security interest does not guarantee cash when a margin call or repayment comes due. Lenders should check settlement timing, restrictions on access to proceeds, counterparty netting and setoff rights, and conditions for releasing or applying settlement funds. The question is whether those funds will be available when needed.

Counting eligible hedge value alongside mortgage loans can bring collateral coverage closer to the originator’s economic position. That may ease liquidity pressure from rising rates, but only if the value can be accessed when needed. What might that look like? The borrowing base could equal (i) the market value of eligible mortgage loans pledged to the warehouse lender multiplied by the applicable advance rate, plus (ii) the mark-to-market value of related hedging instruments, less applicable haircuts and reserves. Those reserves should account for negative hedge values and related margin, settlement and other obligations not already reflected in the calculation. The agreed hedge eligibility criteria should address whether the lender can turn that value into cash in time to meet repayment and margin obligations. All collateral should be valued daily using approved pricing sources.

The takeaway: managing rising-rate risk takes more than a collateral cushion. Warehouse lenders should pair market-based advance rates with clear hedging requirements, regular valuations and properly perfected security interests in hedge rights and proceeds. Just as important, they should confirm that any hedge value counted toward borrowing availability can be turned into cash when repayment or margin obligations come due.

Footnotes