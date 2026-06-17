More Time: Public Comment Period Extended for Allegheny County Paid Parental Leave Proposal

In response to residents’ requests for more time, the Allegheny County Department of Health has extended the public comment period on Paid Parental Leave and Expanded Paid Sick Days. The original 30-day period has been extended to 60 days and will now expire at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2026. Instructions on how to submit comments can be found in this link: DOH announcement.

After public comment, the matter will go to County Council for consideration. If County Council approves the proposal, it would not be effective until 180 days after passage. With the extension of the comment period means early 2027 (maybe). Concerned about what the Paid Parental Leave proposal means for your business? Contact Jean Novak at jnovak@smgglaw.com to discuss your situation.