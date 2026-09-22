More Than Exceptions: Disclosure Schedules as a Value-Protection Tool in Transactions

In any significant transaction, whether a merger or acquisition, private equity investment, or private credit financing, a handful of documents take priority, but none more than the primary transaction agreement. Countless hours are spent drafting, revising, and negotiating its specific provisions. However, the document that underlies and supports those negotiated provisions is often left on the backburner: the disclosure schedules. Disclosure schedules do not function in isolation from the rest of the agreement; they are not simply an attachment added to the closing file. Rather, they are an integral component of transaction documentation that provide critical information to the parties and facilitate the allocation of risk, directly impacting deal valuation, indemnification exposure, and post-closing economics.

Disclosure schedules are documents that accompany a transaction agreement (such as a purchase agreement, merger agreement, credit agreement, or investment agreement) and identify exceptions to the representations and warranties made by the target company, borrower, or seller. They also supplement portions of the agreement with numbers, facts, and lists. Identifying this information early in the due diligence process produces a comprehensive document that accurately states the disclosing party’s representations, which in turn allows the counterparty to enter the deal with ample information about the business it is acquiring, investing in, or extending credit to.

Using Disclosure Schedules to Allocate Risk and Protect Investment Value

The investigation, verification, and confirmation of relevant business facts and financial information for a potential deal is completed during the due diligence period. The purpose of due diligence is to parse through documents provided by the target or borrower to ensure that any representation or warranty being agreed to is accurate and to uncover potential risks to which the investing or lending party could be exposed. For PE sponsors and institutional investors, this process is critical to validating investment thesis assumptions and identifying contingent liabilities that may affect enterprise value. Thorough disclosure schedules produced during this phase also support downstream fund reporting and co-investor communications, because the diligence record captured in the schedules provides a documented basis for the risk profile presented to limited partners and co-investors.

Throughout this process, it is useful to have a preliminary list of the schedules that will be needed from the disclosing party. If deal teams know exactly what disclosure schedules will be required during due diligence, they are better positioned to identify relevant information when reviewing documents provided by the other side. For example, if contracts have missing dates or signatures, restrictions (such as change of control provisions), or unresolved matters, deal professionals can flag that information early. The earlier an issue can be flagged and updated information provided, the smoother the closing will be for all parties.

The most significant provisions in an agreement that operate in tandem with disclosure schedules are the representations and warranties. While representations are statements made by a party that invite reliance, warranties guarantee that those statements are accurate for the agreed-upon period. This section is most significant because it can only be read accurately alongside the disclosure schedule. This pairing allows both parties, before or at closing, to evaluate the accuracy of each representation, since each schedule serves as the underlying factual support for its corresponding representation. For example, a representation may state “except as set forth on Schedule X, the Company is, and has been, in compliance with ….” This means that whatever information is included in the disclosure schedule is important for the investor to know because it could expose them to potential risk and, in the PE context, may also affect representations and warranties insurance (“RWI”) coverage or pricing.

Despite this integrated role, some may believe that because information was shared during due diligence, it does not necessarily need to be included in the disclosure schedule. This is incorrect and may expose the investing or lending party to increased risk. In transactions utilizing RWI policies, insurers conduct their own diligence on disclosure schedules, and gaps or inconsistencies can result in coverage exclusions or higher premiums. While it is vital to identify concerning information during due diligence, it is equally vital that such information be memorialized in either the final agreement or the disclosure schedules. The executed agreement is what ultimately dictates the relationship between the parties and their respective risk allocation in the deal.

Counsel for the disclosing party (whether a seller, target company, or borrower) should be wary of under-disclosure and should include as much information in the schedules as possible. The more information the counterparty acknowledges having received (through its inclusion in the executed agreement), the less likely it is that the counterparty can later claim the disclosing party’s actions constitute a breach of contract, fraud, a trigger for indemnification, or a closing-condition failure. Conversely, counsel for the investing or lending party should be wary of over-disclosure, which can cause pertinent information to be buried in a volume of documents. For instance, a disclosing party might include an entire data room index as a single schedule, later arguing that the counterparty was on notice of every document listed therein. This kind of blanket disclosure can obscure genuinely material items and make it difficult for the counterparty to demonstrate that a specific risk was not adequately flagged. Counsel for the investing or lending party should ensure that information included in a disclosure schedule is tailored to avoid the disclosing party later arguing that the counterparty was on notice of a particular issue by virtue of broad disclosures. For example, if the disclosing party discloses a material contract during due diligence but it is not included in the finalized agreement schedule, and an issue later arises from that contract, the counterparty could argue it was not on notice of the contract since it was not in the finalized schedule. The disclosing party may then have difficulty proving the counterparty was aware of the contract. Ultimately, the specificity and completeness of disclosure schedules play a critical role in allocating risk, shaping the outcome of the agreement between the parties, and determining post-closing indemnification and escrow dynamics.

Drafting Disclosure Schedules: Practical Considerations for Deal Teams

Understanding the importance of a disclosure schedule is only the first step; understanding how schedules are prepared and maintained from inception to closing is equally important. As noted above, disclosure schedules go hand –in hand with the representations and warranties in an agreement. The schedules are intended to communicate sufficient information about the nature and significance of disclosed items to facilitate a transparent transaction process. Preparing them therefore requires a thorough review of the disclosing party’s documentation to qualify its representations and warranties. Common provisions that have disclosure schedules attached include intellectual property rights, material contracts, compliance with laws, litigation (including potential and pending litigation), and, in credit transactions, existing indebtedness and liens. In platform acquisitions or add-on transactions common in PE portfolio strategies, particular attention should be paid to customer concentration, key employee arrangements, and integration-related contractual restrictions.

Even before an initial draft of the disclosure schedules is created, both parties should decide whether the schedules can be updated, how updates must occur, and whether supplemental disclosures carry any legal effect. All of these decisions need to be reflected in the language of the agreement, or they may be difficult to enforce later. The importance of this issue could arise if, for example, the seller missed a document that should have been disclosed and that omission causes a breach of contract. If the agreement is silent on whether schedules can be supplemented and whether supplementation cures a breach, the seller could be left without a remedy, leaving the buyer to decide how to proceed. Had the seller negotiated for the agreement to include language permitting schedule supplements and curing a breach, the seller would be able to provide updated documentation and avoid being in breach. For PE transactions with extended periods between signing and closing, negotiating clear bring-down procedures and materiality thresholds for schedule updates is essential to avoiding eleventh-hour disputes. Well-maintained schedules and clear update mechanics also facilitate smoother exit processes, because a comprehensive disclosure record gives prospective buyers or secondary purchasers confidence in the accuracy of the portfolio company's representations.

Conclusion

Ultimately, disclosure schedules are far more than administrative documents that supplement a transaction agreement. They are a critical component of the negotiated terms and risk allocation between the parties, whether in a merger, acquisition, private equity investment, or private credit financing. By identifying exceptions to representations and warranties, documenting material information about the target company’s or borrower’s business, and providing clarity regarding the risks assumed by each party, disclosure schedules help prevent misunderstandings and mitigate disputes. For the disclosing party, this process presents an opportunity to properly identify and explain matters that could have exposed them to liability after closing. For the investing or lending party, carefully reviewing the provided documents and created schedules allows them to ensure they have negotiated the necessary protections and can finalize the transaction with insight into the associated risks and liabilities.

Accordingly, disclosure schedules should not be left to the final stages of the transaction or put on the backburner. They should be developed alongside the main agreement and given the same level of care. When thoughtfully prepared, carefully reviewed, and accurately maintained, disclosure schedules go beyond simply providing information; they help define the boundaries of each party’s obligations, determine who bears risk in specific circumstances, and ultimately serve as a key value-protection mechanism throughout the lifecycle of an investment.

This article was co-authored by Solana Roitman