More Than a Critical Minerals Order: What Defense Contractors Should Know About the New Supply Chain Executive Order

On July 20, 2026, President Trump signed Executive Order 14415 titled “Securing America’s Defense Supply Chains and Ensuring Domestic Acquisition of Critical Materials.” While the order initially focuses on critical minerals and other covered materials used in defense systems, its most consequential provisions extend well beyond those materials.

Instead, the executive order signals a broader shift in how the Department of Defense (DoD) intends to evaluate supply chain risk. If implemented as written, contractors can expect significantly greater scrutiny of lower-tier suppliers, increased documentation obligations, fewer statutory waivers, and heightened expectations regarding domestic and allied sourcing. In many respects, the executive order represents the next step in DoD’s supply chain security efforts rather than the creation of an entirely new compliance regime.

The Executive Order Is About Much More Than Critical Minerals

At first glance, the executive order appears to focus primarily on critical materials covered by 10 U.S.C. § 4872. It sharply restricts future waivers for covered materials beginning January 1, 2027, requires contractors seeking waivers to submit formal mitigation plans, and directs DoD to identify and qualify alternative domestic or allied sources whenever possible. Specifically, the executive order states that, except as provided therein, “the Secretary of War (Secretary) and the Secretaries of the military departments shall cease to issue waivers under 10 U.S.C. 4872(c)(1) for the acquisition of covered materials under 10 U.S.C. 4872.”

But Sections 3 and 4 arguably contain the order’s most significant provisions. These provisions direct DoD to develop regulations requiring contractors at any tier “to map and illuminate” critical supply chains from raw materials through finished products for designated national security acquisitions. They also direct DoD to accelerate supplier qualification while identifying regulations that unnecessarily delay approval of new domestic sources.

Together, these provisions suggest that the administration is focused less on isolated sourcing violations and more on obtaining greater visibility into the entire defense industrial base.

Existing Domestic Preference Rules Are About to Become Much More Important

Although the executive order introduces new requirements, many of its objectives build upon an extensive body of existing procurement law.

Defense contractors are already familiar with statutory domestic sourcing requirements such as the Buy American Act, the Berry Amendment, and specialty metals restrictions implemented through the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS). Likewise, contractors performing defense work already encounter country-of-origin restrictions applicable to certain electronic components, magnets, and other sensitive materials.

What changes under the executive order is not necessarily what is prohibited, but how aggressively those existing requirements are expected to be enforced.

The executive order also directs DoD to consider contractual remedies, including declining to exercise options, suspending or terminating task orders, and terminating contracts, when contractors fail to qualify required alternative sources for materials or components supplied by unreliable foreign suppliers.

For contractors, this means domestic sourcing compliance may increasingly become a performance issue and not just a certification issue.

Supply Chain Visibility May Become the Next Major Compliance Burden

Perhaps the most consequential aspect of the executive order is its emphasis on comprehensive supply chain mapping.

The order directs DoD to require contractors and subcontractors to illuminate supply chains “from raw materials to the end use products” and introduces a new concept: the “indentured Bill of Materials,” which is intended to trace components back to their raw material origins.

Many large defense contractors already conduct sophisticated supply chain risk management, but these efforts often focus on immediate suppliers rather than every lower-tier participant.

If forthcoming regulations resemble the executive order’s language, contractors may need to:

Develop substantially greater visibility into second-, third-, and even fourth-tier suppliers;

Improve documentation regarding material origins;

Expand supplier questionnaires and certifications;

Increase and reevaluate subcontractor flow-down requirements; and

Reconsider supplier auditing practices.

These requirements may prove particularly challenging for small businesses that rely heavily on commercial distributors or complex global supply chains.

Recognizing this concern, the executive order specifically directs DoD to avoid imposing unnecessary burdens on small businesses while drafting implementing regulations. Whether those safeguards meaningfully reduce compliance costs remains to be seen.

Contractors Should Expect Rulemaking, Not Immediate Compliance Changes

Importantly, the executive order does not immediately impose many of these new obligations.

Under Section 3, DoD must develop policy and implementation guidance within 180 days (or before January 16, 2027) and promulgate implementing regulations within 90 days thereafter.

Section 4 separately directs DoD to “initiate regulatory action” concerning alternative-source qualification within 180 days of the order. It also requires DoD to create a strategy for accelerating qualification of alternative suppliers and to review existing regulations that may unnecessarily delay domestic production. Additionally, the contemplated regulations also would require contractors to notify DoD of “significant supply chain risks” within 15 days after completing supplier vetting, submit a corrective-action plan within 45 days, and provide a “closeout report” after mitigation is completed.

Accordingly, contractors should resist the temptation to overhaul existing compliance programs overnight.

Instead, now is an appropriate time to begin assessing organizational readiness. Companies may wish to identify products dependent upon foreign critical materials, evaluate the maturity of their supply chain mapping capabilities, review existing subcontractor certifications, and determine whether alternative domestic or allied suppliers are realistically available. Contractors that begin this assessment before formal regulations are issued will likely be better positioned once new DFARS requirements eventually emerge.

The President’s Broader Message Is Clear: Supply Chain Security Is Critical to Performance

Perhaps the most important takeaway from this executive order is not the waiver restrictions or the critical minerals provisions themselves. Rather, it is the administration’s apparent view that supply chain resilience has become an element of national security equivalent to cybersecurity, counterfeit part prevention, or industrial base protection.

For years, contractors have invested heavily in cybersecurity compliance through initiatives such as CMMC because protecting information became a prerequisite to receiving defense contracts. This executive order suggests that supply chain transparency may be following a similar trajectory.

Whether future regulations ultimately require detailed “indentured Bills of Materials,” expanded supplier reporting, or more sourcing certifications, contractors should expect DoD to place increasing emphasis on understanding not just who builds defense systems, but where every critical component originates.

For government contractors, the message is straightforward: Supply chain management is no longer merely a procurement function. It is rapidly becoming a core compliance function — and one that will likely receive increasing attention from contracting officers, auditors, and acquisition officials over the next several years.