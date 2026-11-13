More than 30 Percent of Reports on Products Containing Intentionally Added PFAS Are Now Available in Minnesota’s Database

According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s (MPCA) November 10, 2026, Daily Digest Bulletin, more than 30 percent of the reports submitted to the Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Reporting Information System for Manufacturers (PRISM) are now public. MPCA publishes data on PRISM’s public search portal after reviewing a report, except for trade secrets. MPCA notes that review time varies by report complexity and fee payment processing time. MPCA states that “[i]nformation on about 62,000 products is currently published,” reflecting about 32 percent of reports received as of November 5, 2026. Manufacturers who received extensions have until December 14, 2026, to submit reports. MPCA states that more than 10,800 PFAS and over 150 functions are available to choose from in PRISM. If, after careful review, a manufacturer cannot find the PFAS chemical or function needed for completing a report, a request that the chemical or function be added to PRISM can be submitted to pfasreporting.mpca@state.mn.us. Requests should include:

The Chemicals Abstracts Service Registry Number ® (CAS RN ® ), if available;

(CAS RN ), if available; The Toxic Substance Control Act Registration Number (TSCA RN) or TSCA Accession Number, if applicable;

The European Community (EC) Number, if applicable; and

The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) chemical name, if available.

Requesters will be informed when an administrator adds a new chemical or function. Alternatively, the administrator may recommend a synonym on the existing list to use. MPCA asks reporters to begin data entry “well before due dates in case requesting a new PFAS chemical or function is necessary.”