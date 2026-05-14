Moratorium on New Medicare Enrollment
Thursday, May 14, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

CMS is imposing a six-month nationwide moratorium on new Medicare enrollment for hospices and home health agencies in a sweeping effort to combat fraud.

Effective immediately, CMS will not process new Medicare enrollment applications or certain changes in majority ownership for hospices and home health agencies across the country for the next six months. This action is designed to prevent fraudulent providers from entering the Medicare program and to disrupt schemes that exploit vulnerable beneficiaries and taxpayer funds. Existing providers are not affected and may continue to serve Medicare patients as usual.

During the moratorium, CMS has announced that it will intensify investigations, use advanced data analytics, and accelerate removal of providers suspected of fraud. The moratorium also aims to close loopholes that have allowed bad actors to evade detection by shifting operations across state lines. CMS has highlighted that this is one of its most significant fraud prevention actions to date, building on recent payment suspensions and provider revocations in high-risk areas.

Hospice and home health agencies considering new Medicare enrollment or ownership changes should anticipate delays and increased scrutiny. Compliance teams should review current operations and be prepared for potential site visits or additional oversight measures.

Existing providers should also be aware that the same announcement likely signals accelerated revocations of Medicare billing privileges and an expanded use of payment suspensions. Providers facing a revocation, deactivation, or denial of enrollment or certification have appeal rights but the deadlines are short.

A request for reconsideration must generally be filed within sixty (60) days of the initial determination, followed, if necessary, by an Administrative Law Judge hearing before the HHS Departmental Appeals Board, review by the Departmental Appeals Board (DAB) Appellate Division, and ultimately federal court review. For revocations predicated on noncompliance with enrollment requirements, a Corrective Action Plan may be available in parallel. Because revocations also trigger re-enrollment bars of up to ten years with longer bars for repeat revocations, the consequences extend well beyond the current billing privileges and warrant immediate counsel involvement upon receipt of any adverse CMS or Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC) determination.

©2026 von Briesen & Roper, s.c

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: Colorado Property Management Company
Published: 13 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Scope Technologies US Inc.
Published: 12 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Jamp Stokesbury, LP
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: GSPP Bristol, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 777 Partners LLC
Published: 6 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: B2B Cloud Software Business
Published: 5 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: All American Roofing & Waterproofing, Inc
Published: 21 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from von Briesen & Roper, s.c.

New PFAS Legislation in Wisconsin
by: Logan M. Glasenapp , David P. Ruetz
Worker's Compensation Law Update: Wisconsin Act 145 Brings Significant Changes to the Worker's Compensation Act
by: Scott E. Wade
Wisconsin Supreme Court Addresses Miranda Protections in School Settings
by: Ryan P. Heiden
New Wisconsin Laws Target Grooming in Schools: What School Districts Need to Know
by: Ryan P. Heiden , Mark S. Kapocius
OIG Advisory Opinion: Labs Serving Patients of Urgent Care Centers
by: Jeffrey E. Mark , Stacy C. Gerber Ward
OIG Approves Cost-Sharing Waiver for Commercially Insured Patients
by: Stacy C. Gerber Ward , Jeffrey E. Mark
IV Hydration Therapy Business – Recent Guidance Highlights Legal Implications in this Fast-Growing Industry
by: Kristen N. Nelson
Contractors – Know Your Lien Rights
by: Devon R. Baumbach
Wisconsin DHS Issues Updated Guidance on Use of Electronic Monitoring in Assisted Living Facilities
by: Tristan A. Dollinger
Time to Turn Off the Cruise Control: Advanced Planning Considerations When Exemptions Are High
by: Megan L.W. Jerabek
The Shifting Nature of the PFAS Regulatory Landscape
by: Logan M. Glasenapp
It’s the End of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Programs as We Know It?
by: Mark S. Kapocius
Taking Stock of Trade Issues in 2025
by: Jeff Van Winkle

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 