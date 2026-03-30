Moratorium on New DME Medicaid Provider Enrollment in Florida

Key Takeaways:

Florida’s Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) has implemented a six-month moratorium on the enrollment of new Durable Medical Equipment (DME) providers, effective March 20, 2026.

The moratorium applies statewide and affects all new DME provider applications submitted after the effective date. Applications submitted prior to March 20 will continue to be processed.

Pharmacies, hospitals and providers furnishing DME as a secondary service are not subject to the moratorium and may continue with enrollment.

This action follows a similar federal moratorium from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) aimed at curbing fraud and protecting taxpayer resources, as Florida has been identified as a high-risk area for DME-related fraud.

Effective March 20, 2026, Florida’s AHCA has implemented a statewide moratorium on the enrollment of new DME providers.

This six-month moratorium applies to all 67 Florida counties and only affects new DME provider enrollment applications filed after March 20, 2026. Applications received before this date will continue to be reviewed.

The moratorium does not impact existing DME providers, pharmacies, hospitals or entities that supply DME as a secondary function; these organizations may continue enrollment or operations as usual. For purposes of the moratorium, DME providers are entities whose primary function is furnishing medical equipment or supplies directly to patients or other providers, including via mail order.

Florida’s moratorium follows a similar federal CMS moratorium and reflects ongoing efforts to prevent fraud and ensure program integrity in Florida, a state that has seen heightened enforcement in this area.