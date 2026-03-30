Moratorium on New DME Medicaid Provider Enrollment in Florida
Monday, March 30, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Key Takeaways:

  • Florida’s Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) has implemented a six-month moratorium on the enrollment of new Durable Medical Equipment (DME) providers, effective March 20, 2026.
  • The moratorium applies statewide and affects all new DME provider applications submitted after the effective date. Applications submitted prior to March 20 will continue to be processed.
  • Pharmacies, hospitals and providers furnishing DME as a secondary service are not subject to the moratorium and may continue with enrollment.
  • This action follows a similar federal moratorium from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) aimed at curbing fraud and protecting taxpayer resources, as Florida has been identified as a high-risk area for DME-related fraud.

Effective March 20, 2026, Florida’s AHCA has implemented a statewide moratorium on the enrollment of new DME providers.

This six-month moratorium applies to all 67 Florida counties and only affects new DME provider enrollment applications filed after March 20, 2026. Applications received before this date will continue to be reviewed.

The moratorium does not impact existing DME providers, pharmacies, hospitals or entities that supply DME as a secondary function; these organizations may continue enrollment or operations as usual. For purposes of the moratorium, DME providers are entities whose primary function is furnishing medical equipment or supplies directly to patients or other providers, including via mail order.

Florida’s moratorium follows a similar federal CMS moratorium and reflects ongoing efforts to prevent fraud and ensure program integrity in Florida, a state that has seen heightened enforcement in this area.

© Polsinelli PC, Polsinelli LLP in California

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Arc Burger, LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ILFM LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ARC Burger, LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY MEZZ LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Nu Style Landscape & Development, LLC
Published: 20 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: KDW REALTY, LLC
Published: 19 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Simpler Postage, Inc. aka EasyPost
Published: 17 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Pilgrim House, LLC
Published: 16 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: ONYX SWNG TIC 1 LLC
Published: 9 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CCBC West, LLC –Certain Craft Brewery and Taproom Assets
Published: 3 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Polsinelli PC

Washington State Joins Growing List of States Banning Noncompetes
by: Ross T. Weimer , Earl R. Gilbert
No Papers, No Excuse: New Jersey Supreme Court Safeguards Wage Protections for Undocumented Workers
by: Robert J. Hingula , Mona E. Abboud
Clock Beats Commissioner: IRS Concedes $48M Easement Case
by: Lauren P. DeSantis-Then , William J. Sanders
Trump Administration Intensifies Federal Benefits Fraud Enforcement with New Task Force
by: Kurt R. Erskine , T. Jeffrey Fitzgerald
North Carolina Federal Court Lets ESOP Fiduciary Claims Proceed, Underscoring Active Oversight Duties
by: Cory Thomas , Sean Power
To Exclude or Not To Exclude: Illinois Supreme Court Expands Employer Wage Liability for Off-the-Clock Work
by: Robert J. Hingula , Mona E. Abboud
USTR Initiates New Multi-Country Section 301 Investigations
by: Deanna Tanner Okun , Lydia C. Pardini
Hospitals and Health Care Providers Brought before Congress to Testify on Health Care Costs
by: Michael M. Gaba
USPTO Expands PTAB Discretion to U.S. Manufacturing and Small Business
by: Suni Sukduang , Patrick T. Muffo
Florida Passes Sweeping Modernization of State Nonprofit Law, Effective July 1
by: Michael Kuczynski , Lisa M. Schultes
Settlement Dominoes: The FTC’s PBM Playbook Is Going Industrywide
by: Lauren P. DeSantis-Then , Tessa M. Lancaster
CIT Suspends Prior Order Requiring Immediate Refunds of IEEPA Duties
by: Deanna Tanner Okun , Lydia C. Pardini
Missouri Attorney General Files Suit Against Pharmacy Benefit Managers and Drug Manufacturers for Alleged Insulin Pricing Scheme
by: Steven L. Imber , Justin T. Liby

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 