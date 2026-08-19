The Money Behind the Molecules – How Structured Finance Powers the Energy Economy [Podcast]
Wednesday, August 19, 2026
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In the latest episode of Energized by Foley, Deanna Reitman sits down with Rod Hutchinson for an inside look at one of the most essential — and least understood — forces behind the energy industry: structured commodity finance. From crude and LNG to refined products, Rod explains how these financing structures help move energy from the wellhead to the end user, making global supply chains possible.

This episode pulls back the curtain on the financial frameworks that keep energy markets functioning and shows how lenders balance opportunity with risk in a constantly shifting landscape. If you want a smarter understanding of what really keeps the energy economy moving beyond production and infrastructure, this is a conversation worth listening to.

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