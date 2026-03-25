Mixed-Use Governance: Forward Marketability

When we prepare governance documents for mixed-use projects—particularly those with meaningful commercial components intended for conveyance to an unrelated third-party or long-term lessee—we are operating in a different environment than a traditional residential regime. The delta is not merely structural; it is psychological, economic, and transactional.

At its core, the issue is forward marketability. Forward marketability is the extent to which a governance system is designed to facilitate future transactions by lowering negotiation friction and remaining sufficiently flexible to accommodate the expectations of subsequent purchasers and users.

Why Mixed-Use Governance Draws Greater Scrutiny

In a residential project, the initial “user” of the governance system is typically a homebuilder or sub-developer. That participant has a relatively short tenure within the system and a business model built around turnover. As a result, governance provisions—particularly those reserving declarant rights and control—are often accepted as part of the standard development lifecycle.

That dynamic does not usually translate to mixed-use systems with commercial components. A commercial purchaser or long-term lessee is underwriting a much longer hold period and a fundamentally different risk profile. Accordingly, governance documents are reviewed with a level of rigor that is closer to a joint venture agreement than a set of residential covenants. Provisions that would be routine in a residential declaration—broad architectural control, discretionary and unilateral declarant approval rights, contingent and flexible cost allocations—are examined, negotiated, and often resisted.

This is not simply a function of sophistication; it is a function of duration. Mid to long-term ownership and capital demands clarity, predictability, and often some constraints on unilateral declarant discretion and authority.

Design Complexity: Residential vs. Commercial

Residential architectural review can rely on standardized guidelines. The product is repeatable, deviations are limited, and the approval process is typically linear. Commercial uses are the opposite. Design criteria are frequently bespoke, driven by tenant requirements, branding, operational needs, and evolving use cases. The approval process can be multi-stage—conceptual design, schematic review, final elevations—and often iterative.

This dynamic also requires a materially higher degree of flexibility from the developer in administering the approval process. Particularly with early entrants, approvals may occur during the contract phase and prior to closing as a condition to closing. At that stage, plans are often less developed and may include options, placeholders, or a level of detail that falls below what would be required of later users once the project is more mature. In some cases, concessions are necessary to secure initial users and establish project momentum. In addition, commercial users will often introduce features that cannot be fully anticipated at the outset but are nevertheless desirable for the project—such as specialized equipment installations, phased build-outs, or other operational enhancements. A rigid approval regime premised on a fully built-out project can frustrate forward marketability.

The governance system should be structured to allow for flexibility in both timing and substance of approvals, particularly in the early phases of development, while still maintaining a coherent review framework that can tighten as the project matures. Attempting to impose a residential-style architectural control framework on commercial users—without accommodating these realities—will almost always fail in negotiation.

Recalibrating Declarant Control and the “Pioneer” Dynamic

Some controls traditionally reserved for the declarant in a residential system will need to be revisited in a mixed-use context. Some will be softened. Some will be restructured. Some will be removed entirely. These adjustments can occur at multiple levels:

System-wide modifications affecting all components; or

Targeted accommodations tied to a specific use or user.

This dynamic is most acute with project pioneers—the first commercial entrants into a mixed-use development. Even where the governance system reflects best practices, the project itself remains untested. There is no operating history, no established assessment baseline, and often incomplete common areas or amenities. The declarant may retain significant control rights, and cost allocations may still be theoretical. The pioneer is, in effect, underwriting both the real estate and the system. Not surprisingly, the pioneer will often push for accommodations—some economic, some governance-based—to bridge that uncertainty.

Where those accommodations are driven by a particular purchaser, the better practice is often to isolate them outside of the core governance documents—in a separate agreement. This preserves the integrity of the system while still closing the deal. Those accommodations are often appropriate. But they should be:

Transitory if possible, and

Non-precedential.

Embedding them into the governance system—or worse, signaling them as express exceptions—creates a template that subsequent users will expect to replicate.

Conceptual Framework: Constituency Planning, Timing, and Flexibility

Mixed-use systems, even relatively simple ones, benefit from a clear conceptual underpinning. Without it, documents tend to evolve into a single, monolithic covenant attempting to anticipate every conceivable use. The result is predictable: unwieldy, internally inconsistent, and difficult to explain.

A more effective approach is what might be described as “constituency planning.” Under this framework, each component of the governance system is designed with a primary audience—or constituency—in mind:

The master declaration functions as a power and control document, principally directed to the declarant and the community manager;

Subordinate components (condominium declarations, supplemental covenants, or use-specific declarations) are directed to the applicable use owner;

Design approval procedures and guidelines are directed to the architectural approval authority, the community at large, and the manager administering the process; and

Association rules and policies (e.g., common area use, access protocols, assessment procedures) are directed to the community manager and the community at large.

Organizing the system within a conceptual framework allows each document to do its intended work without overloading the others. It also has a practical—if somewhat psychological—benefit. By directing a user’s attention to the component most relevant to its use, the system may reduce the tendency to engage every provision across the entire governance structure. A retail user, for example, will naturally focus on the subordinate document governing its tract and use. That does not eliminate broader review—particularly with sophisticated buyers and counsel—but it can help focus negotiation where it is most warranted.

This framework also accommodates the reality that not all components should be drafted at the same time or with the same level of specificity. In commercial mixed-use projects, use-specific provisions are rarely best developed in the abstract. Not all multifamily operators are the same, and not all retail users share the same operational profile. Attempting to predict those requirements in advance is often a low-return exercise. Instead, subordinate and use-specific components are more effectively developed closer to the time when the actual use and user are known—often during the contract feasibility period for each transaction.

Finally, it is useful to view the governance system along a continuum of stability, not unlike a federal structure. The master declaration operates as a “constitution”—establishing core powers, relationships, and allocation frameworks—and should be the most stable component. Downstream documents, including use-specific covenants, design guidelines, and operational rules and policies, can be more adaptive and subject to refinement over time. Separating these elements accordingly enhances usability, facilitates administration, and preserves long-term flexibility without undermining the integrity of the overall system.

Final Thoughts

Mixed-use governance is a front-end component of deal execution and asset marketability—as critical as the underlying acquisition and disposition transactions themselves—and requires a specialized practice grounded in market expectations, best practices, and deep experience. A system that is overly rigid, overly bespoke, or overly influenced by early-user accommodations will not scale. Conversely, a system that is thoughtfully structured—grounded in a clear conceptual framework, calibrated for long-term users, and disciplined in how it handles exceptions—will enhance liquidity and reduce friction in future transactions. That is the essence of forward marketability.