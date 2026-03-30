Mitigation of Damages in Construction Defect Claims: Applying Florida’s Avoidable Consequences Doctrine

Background

A roofer for a sixty-five-townhome community is notified that the homeowners association of the townhome community has filed a claim alleging construction defects and resulting property damage related to the roofer’s scope of work. In the period between completion of the roofing work and the commencement of litigation, evidence surfaced that the homeowners association failed to reasonably maintain the roofs or take appropriate steps to mitigate alleged losses.

This scenario reflects a recurring issue in construction defect litigation: claimants often seek to recover for damage that was exacerbated – if not caused – by their own failure to maintain the property. Roofing systems require periodic maintenance to remain watertight. When homeowners associations neglect necessary repairs, ignore active leaks, or fail to conduct routine inspections, they allow conditions to worsen – sometimes significantly.

These failures complicate the allocation of liability and can materially inflate claimed damages. This article examines the doctrine of avoidable consequences and how it can be used to limit liability and reduce a claimant’s recoverable damages in construction defect cases.

Overview of the Avoidable Consequences Doctrine

In Florida construction disputes, the doctrine of “avoidable consequences,” most commonly referred to as the “mitigation of damages,” plays a pivotal role in determining the scope of a claimant’s recovery. This doctrine imposes an obligation to take reasonable and prudent actions to reduce the damages incurred by an injured party as a result of breach of contract, negligence, or other legal harm.

Parties harmed by defective construction, delay, or breach of contract are generally entitled to be made whole, but there is a limit to damage awards when the claimant has failed to take reasonable steps to minimize their losses. The doctrine is intended to limit recoverable damages from the breaching party and is applied after a legal wrong has occurred. Florida courts have traditionally applied the doctrine as a limitation on recoverable damages rather than as an independent duty.

The duty to mitigate and the claimant’s responsibility to partake in “damage control” is an affirmative defense in construction cases focused on preventing a party from recovering damages that the injured party could have reasonably avoided. The claimant “is not compelled to undertake any ameliorative efforts” but is rather tasked with taking reasonable measures to avoid damages. Sys. Components Corp. v. Fla. Dep't of Transp., 14 So. 3d 967, 982 (Fla. 2009) (quoting The Florida Bar, Florida Civil Practice Damages § 2.43, at 2-30 (6th ed. 2005)); see also Penton Bus. Media Holdings, LLC v. Orange County, 236 So. 3d 495, 496 (Fla. 5th DCA 2018).

What Constitutes “Reasonable” Mitigation in Construction Defect Cases?

The main focus under this doctrine is determining what is “reasonable.” As noted in Sys. Components, “the doctrine of avoidable consequences does not allow a trial court to reduce damages ‘based on what could have been avoided through Herculean efforts.’” 14 So. 3d at 982. It applies only where an injured party failed to take available measures that did not cause undue effort or expense. The Florida Standard Jury Instructions (Contract & Business) reflect the principle of focusing on what was reasonably possible under the circumstances.

In construction defect disputes, courts hold that an owner cannot allow problems, such as leaks, structural deterioration, or defective work to worsen after being discovered and then seek full repair costs. Reasonable efforts include resealing windows according to the manufacturer’s guidelines to ensure minimal water intrusion, or placing tarps over active roof leaks to prevent further interior and exterior damage to the property. Additional reasonable measures include repainting, installing gutters, or correcting drainage conditions. Owners, claimants, and associations have a responsibility to care for their property by conducting ordinary maintenance.

How Courts Evaluate Mitigation Evidence

Florida courts shift the burden to the defendant to prove the injured party failed to mitigate. The defendant must raise the “failure to mitigate” or similar argument as an affirmative defense. Evidence used to show a lack of mitigation efforts includes deposition testimony, expert reports, property inspections, timing of notice, and whether there were intervening causes, such as weather events that occurred at the property.

Policy Implications

The duty to mitigate demonstrates the policy concerns in construction law related to fairness and efficiency. It further demonstrates the idea that the claimant, whether that be the homeowner or the homeowners association, is in the best position to prevent further damages to their property. Allowing claimants to recover losses that could have easily been avoided would increase construction litigation and promote inefficiency. Under this doctrine, Florida courts ensure damages remain proportionate. While the wrongdoing is punished, it is not beyond the scope of the actual damage caused. This ensures that construction litigation does not overwhelm the courthouse.

Key Takeaways

As a property owner or homeowners association, the duty to mitigate can significantly reduce damages related to construction defect matters. It is important to report leaks and instructions in a timely manner, complete reasonable maintenance and repairs, and document all such efforts.

As a contractor, it is key to maintain close-out documentation and scope of work materials. During construction, written warnings are used when owners fail to act or cause disruption to the construction efforts. Further, it is useful to request annual maintenance records in disputes and conduct extensive discovery to limit possible liability.

The duty to mitigate prevents windfalls to claimants by ensuring fairness and efficiency. The goal is to incentivize timely maintenance and reasonable, ordinary care. The doctrine reflects the idea that construction claims should reflect actual damages.