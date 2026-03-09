Missouri Attorney General Files Suit Against Pharmacy Benefit Managers and Drug Manufacturers for Alleged Insulin Pricing Scheme
Monday, March 9, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Key Takeaways

  • The Missouri AG filed suit in St. Louis County Circuit Court against several PBMs and drug manufacturers, alleging they conspired to manipulate Missouri’s health care market and unlawfully drive up insulin prices.
  • The AG’s office seeks restitution and damages for affected consumers, injunctive relief to halt the alleged practices and a finding of unjust enrichment by the Defendants.

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway recently filed suit against a number of Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) companies and drug manufacturers (collectively, the Defendants) doing business in Missouri. According to the Missouri Attorney General's (AG) office, the Defendants have allegedly manipulated Missouri's health care markets, resulting in a significant increase in the price of insulin medication.

The Missouri AG's lawsuit, filed in St. Louis County Circuit Court, alleges that the Defendants named in the lawsuit engaged in a conspiracy and violated Section 301.210 RSMo and the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act (MMPA), which prohibits deceptive and unfair business practices in Missouri.

The Missouri AG's lawsuit requests that the Court take the following actions to protect Missouri consumers:

  • Require the Defendants to pay all restitution, damages and other relief that may be owed to Missouri consumers affected by the Defendants' alleged unlawful acts and practices.
  • Grant injunctive relief and permanently enjoin the Defendants from engaging in the alleged unfair and deceptive acts and practices.
  • Issue an order determining the Defendants have been unjustly enriched by violating the MMPA and Missouri common law by allegedly conspiring to commit unlawful acts and deceptive and unfair practices against Missouri consumers.
© Polsinelli PC, Polsinelli LLP in California

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Polsinelli PC

New GSA Guidance on Protecting CUI in Contractor Systems, Plus a Look Ahead at Pending FAR Changes
by: James W. Kim , Erin L. Felix
CMS Announces Temporary Nationwide DMEPOS Medical Supply Company Medicare Enrollment Moratorium
by: Stephen M. Angelette , Ross E. Sallade
Executive Branch Targets Anthropic as Supply Chain Risk: Key Considerations for Federal Contractors
by: Daniel H. Petkoff , Erin L. Felix
Off and Running: The U.S. House of Representatives Kicks Off the Fiscal Year 2027 Appropriations Cycle
by: Julius W. Hobson, Jr. , Mark W. Weller
CIT Orders Refund of IEEPA Duties on “Any and All” Unliquidated Entries
by: Deanna Tanner Okun , Dominic L. Bianchi
DOJ Pays First $1 Million Award Under New Antitrust Whistleblower Program
by: Arindam Kar , Matthew C. Hans
California Wage-and-Hour Compliance in 2026: Core Labor Code Risks and the Continuing Impact of PAGA
by: Tina Tellado , Mary T. Vu
Navigating California’s New Venture Capital Reporting Framework Beginning March 1, 2026
by: Bert Stemmler , Daniel L. McAvoy
Court Rules on How Client Use of AI for Legal Strategy is Not Protected
by: Romaine C. Marshall , Matt A. Todd
Post-SCOTUS Tariff Reset: Trump Replaces IEEPA Duties with Temporary Section 122 10% Import Surcharge, Likely to Increase to 15%
by: Deanna Tanner Okun , Dominic L. Bianchi
D.C. Download- S1 E 12: A Conversation with Chris Klomp — Inside CMS, HHS, and the Road Ahead [Podcast]
by: Marisa Campbell , Harry Sporidis
District Court Rejects FTC’s Expanded HSR Rule, Leaving Merger Filings Uncertain
by: Matthew C. Hans , Arindam Kar
A Win on Fraud, a Warning on Valuation: Takeaways from North Donald
by: Lauren P. DeSantis-Then , William J. Sanders

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 