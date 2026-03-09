Missouri Attorney General Files Suit Against Pharmacy Benefit Managers and Drug Manufacturers for Alleged Insulin Pricing Scheme

Key Takeaways

The Missouri AG filed suit in St. Louis County Circuit Court against several PBMs and drug manufacturers, alleging they conspired to manipulate Missouri’s health care market and unlawfully drive up insulin prices.

The AG’s office seeks restitution and damages for affected consumers, injunctive relief to halt the alleged practices and a finding of unjust enrichment by the Defendants.

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway recently filed suit against a number of Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) companies and drug manufacturers (collectively, the Defendants) doing business in Missouri. According to the Missouri Attorney General's (AG) office, the Defendants have allegedly manipulated Missouri's health care markets, resulting in a significant increase in the price of insulin medication.

The Missouri AG's lawsuit, filed in St. Louis County Circuit Court, alleges that the Defendants named in the lawsuit engaged in a conspiracy and violated Section 301.210 RSMo and the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act (MMPA), which prohibits deceptive and unfair business practices in Missouri.

The Missouri AG's lawsuit requests that the Court take the following actions to protect Missouri consumers: