Mississippi Gaming Commission Meeting Report- January 2026

The Mississippi Gaming Commission held its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. at the Jackson office. Executive Director Jay McDaniel, Chairman Franc Lee, and Commissioners Jeremy Felder (via Zoom) and Kent Nicaud were all in attendance. The following matters were considered:

LICENSING

The Commission approved the issuance of a license to the following:

Table Trac, Inc., as a Manufacturer and Distributor

FINDINGS OF SUITABILITY

The Commission approved findings of suitability for the following persons or entities:

Marcia Ann Dall – Harlow’s Casino Resort & Spa and Riverwalk Casino & Hotel

Robertson Morrow Leatherman – Hollywood Casino Tunica

Hug Michael Magevney III – Hollywood Casino Tunica

Randall James Peterson – Ameristar Casino Vicksburg

Angelika Truebner-Webb – Silver Slipper Casino

Chukudi Melvin Ike – BMM Testlabs

OTHER APPROVALS

The Commission approved the following additional items: