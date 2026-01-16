Mississippi Gaming Commission Meeting Report- January 2026
Friday, January 16, 2026
The Mississippi Gaming Commission held its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. at the Jackson office. Executive Director Jay McDaniel, Chairman Franc Lee, and Commissioners Jeremy Felder (via Zoom) and Kent Nicaud were all in attendance. The following matters were considered:

LICENSING

The Commission approved the issuance of a license to the following:

  • Table Trac, Inc., as a Manufacturer and Distributor

FINDINGS OF SUITABILITY

The Commission approved findings of suitability for the following persons or entities:

  • Marcia Ann Dall – Harlow’s Casino Resort & Spa and Riverwalk Casino & Hotel
  • Robertson Morrow Leatherman – Hollywood Casino Tunica
  • Hug Michael Magevney III – Hollywood Casino Tunica
  • Randall James Peterson – Ameristar Casino Vicksburg
  • Angelika Truebner-Webb – Silver Slipper Casino
  • Chukudi Melvin Ike – BMM Testlabs

OTHER APPROVALS

The Commission approved the following additional items:

  • Gaming Laboratories – Independent Testing Lab
