Mississippi Gaming Commission Meeting Report- January 2026
Friday, January 16, 2026
The Mississippi Gaming Commission held its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. at the Jackson office. Executive Director Jay McDaniel, Chairman Franc Lee, and Commissioners Jeremy Felder (via Zoom) and Kent Nicaud were all in attendance. The following matters were considered:
LICENSING
The Commission approved the issuance of a license to the following:
- Table Trac, Inc., as a Manufacturer and Distributor
FINDINGS OF SUITABILITY
The Commission approved findings of suitability for the following persons or entities:
- Marcia Ann Dall – Harlow’s Casino Resort & Spa and Riverwalk Casino & Hotel
- Robertson Morrow Leatherman – Hollywood Casino Tunica
- Hug Michael Magevney III – Hollywood Casino Tunica
- Randall James Peterson – Ameristar Casino Vicksburg
- Angelika Truebner-Webb – Silver Slipper Casino
- Chukudi Melvin Ike – BMM Testlabs
OTHER APPROVALS
The Commission approved the following additional items:
- Gaming Laboratories – Independent Testing Lab
