Mississippi Gaming Commission Meeting Report-February 2026
Friday, February 20, 2026
The Mississippi Gaming Commission held its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. at the Jackson office. Executive Director Jay McDaniel, Chairman Franc Lee and Commissioners Kent Nicaud and Jeremy Felder were all in attendance. The following matters were considered:

LICENSING

The Commission approved the issuance of a license to the following:

  • Bluberi Gaming USA, Inc., as a Manufacturer and Distributor
  • Gaming Partners International USA, Inc., as a Manufacturer and Distributor

FINDINGS OF SUITABILITY

The Commission approved findings of suitability for the following persons or entities:

  • Steven Andrew Kohon – Bluberi Gaming USA, Inc.
  • William Ryder Register, Jr. – Bluberi Gaming USA, Inc.
  • Andrew James Burke – Bluberi Gaming USA, Inc.
  • Newton Gershon Zev Glassman – Bluberi Gaming USA, Inc.
  • Gabriel Ander De Alba – Bluberi Gaming USA, Inc.
  • Hiroshi Matsumoto – Gaming Partners International USA, Inc.
  • LuAnn Pappas – Land Holdings I, LLC d/b/a Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort
  • John William Randolph Payne – VICI Properties, Inc.

OTHER APPROVALS

The Commission approved the following additional items:

  • Bluberi Gaming USA, Inc.
    • Registration of BGT II LLC as a Holding Company of Bluberi Gaming USA, Inc.
    • Registration of BGT I LLC as a Holding Company of Bluberi Gaming USA, Inc.
    • Registration of Bluberi Gaming Canada Inc., as a Holding Company of Bluberi Gaming USA, Inc.
    • Registration of The Catalyst Capital Group Inc., as a Holding Company of Bluberi Gaming USA, Inc. 
