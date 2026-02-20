Mississippi Gaming Commission Meeting Report-February 2026
Friday, February 20, 2026
The Mississippi Gaming Commission held its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. at the Jackson office. Executive Director Jay McDaniel, Chairman Franc Lee and Commissioners Kent Nicaud and Jeremy Felder were all in attendance. The following matters were considered:
LICENSING
The Commission approved the issuance of a license to the following:
- Bluberi Gaming USA, Inc., as a Manufacturer and Distributor
- Gaming Partners International USA, Inc., as a Manufacturer and Distributor
FINDINGS OF SUITABILITY
The Commission approved findings of suitability for the following persons or entities:
- Steven Andrew Kohon – Bluberi Gaming USA, Inc.
- William Ryder Register, Jr. – Bluberi Gaming USA, Inc.
- Andrew James Burke – Bluberi Gaming USA, Inc.
- Newton Gershon Zev Glassman – Bluberi Gaming USA, Inc.
- Gabriel Ander De Alba – Bluberi Gaming USA, Inc.
- Hiroshi Matsumoto – Gaming Partners International USA, Inc.
- LuAnn Pappas – Land Holdings I, LLC d/b/a Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort
- John William Randolph Payne – VICI Properties, Inc.
OTHER APPROVALS
The Commission approved the following additional items:
- Bluberi Gaming USA, Inc.
- Registration of BGT II LLC as a Holding Company of Bluberi Gaming USA, Inc.
- Registration of BGT I LLC as a Holding Company of Bluberi Gaming USA, Inc.
- Registration of Bluberi Gaming Canada Inc., as a Holding Company of Bluberi Gaming USA, Inc.
- Registration of The Catalyst Capital Group Inc., as a Holding Company of Bluberi Gaming USA, Inc.
- End of Other Approvals
Current Public Notices
Published: 9 February, 2026
Published: 2 February, 2026
Published: 2 February, 2026
Published: 13 January, 2026
Current Legal Analysis
More from Jones Walker LLP
Upcoming Events
Feb
27
2026