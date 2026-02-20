Mississippi Gaming Commission Meeting Report-February 2026

The Mississippi Gaming Commission held its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. at the Jackson office. Executive Director Jay McDaniel, Chairman Franc Lee and Commissioners Kent Nicaud and Jeremy Felder were all in attendance. The following matters were considered:

LICENSING

The Commission approved the issuance of a license to the following:

Bluberi Gaming USA, Inc., as a Manufacturer and Distributor

Gaming Partners International USA, Inc., as a Manufacturer and Distributor

FINDINGS OF SUITABILITY

The Commission approved findings of suitability for the following persons or entities:

Steven Andrew Kohon – Bluberi Gaming USA, Inc.

William Ryder Register, Jr. – Bluberi Gaming USA, Inc.

Andrew James Burke – Bluberi Gaming USA, Inc.

Newton Gershon Zev Glassman – Bluberi Gaming USA, Inc.

Gabriel Ander De Alba – Bluberi Gaming USA, Inc.

Hiroshi Matsumoto – Gaming Partners International USA, Inc.

LuAnn Pappas – Land Holdings I, LLC d/b/a Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort

John William Randolph Payne – VICI Properties, Inc.

OTHER APPROVALS

The Commission approved the following additional items: