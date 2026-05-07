Missed Delivery- Institution Decision Statutorily Unreviewable

Addressing the scope of appellate review under the America Invents Act, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit determined that challenges grounded in 35 U.S.C. § 312(a)(2)’s real-party-in-interest requirement are unreviewable where they are closely tied to the Patent Trial & Appeal Board’s institution decision. Fed. Express Corp. v. Qualcomm Inc., Case No. 24-1236 (Fed. Cir. Apr. 29, 2026) (Hughes, Cunningham, Stark, JJ.)

FedEx owns a patent related to sensor-based logistics systems that provide shipment information and allow customized access controls. After FedEx sued Roambee for infringement in district court, Qualcomm (although not a party to that litigation) filed inter partes review (IPR) petitions challenging the FedEx patent. Qualcomm identified the Roambee litigation as a related matter but did not list Roambee as a real party in interest.

FedEx opposed institution, arguing that Qualcomm’s failure to identify all real parties in interest violated § 312(a)(2), which requires that a petition identify all such parties before it may be considered. The Board instituted review and later denied FedEx’s motion to terminate, explaining that it would not decide the real-party-in-interest issue because doing so was unnecessary to resolve the proceeding absent a time-bar or estoppel concern. In its final written decision, the Board declined to revisit the issue and held the challenged claims unpatentable as obvious. FedEx appealed.

On appeal, the Federal Circuit declined to review FedEx’s real-party-in-interest challenges. Relying on Supreme Court precedent and its own case law, the Federal Circuit explained that § 312(a)(2) is a statutory prerequisite “closely tied” to institution because a petition may be considered only if it identifies all real parties in interest. Thus, challenges asserting that the Board failed to properly apply § 312(a)(2) necessarily attack the institution decision itself and fall within § 314(d)’s bar on appellate review.

The Federal Circuit rejected FedEx’s attempt to reframe its arguments as a challenge to the Board’s post-institution conduct, including the denial of FedEx’s motion to terminate. The Court explained that even when raised later in the proceeding, such arguments “boil down” to whether the Board should have instituted IPR in the first place. Because § 312(a)(2) operates as a prerequisite to institution, those challenges remain unreviewable.

Turning to the merits, the Federal Circuit vacated the Board’s obviousness determination as to several claims. The Board had found those claims obvious based on a combination of prior art because it believed FedEx had not contested that ground. Both parties agreed on appeal that this premise was incorrect: FedEx had in fact disputed the combination. Because the Board’s analysis rested on a mistaken understanding of the record and failed to address FedEx’s arguments or fully evaluate the prior art, the Court concluded that meaningful appellate review was not possible and vacated the Board’s obviousness determination.

The Federal Circuit declined FedEx’s request for outright reversal of the Board. The Court explained that reversal is appropriate only where the record supports a single outcome, but here unresolved factual issues remained, including whether the prior art satisfied the relevant claim limitations. Accordingly, the Court vacated and remanded for further consideration in the first instance.