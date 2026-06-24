A Misconfigured Email Record Killed This Government Contractor’s Bid — Here’s What Every Offeror Needs to Know

A government contractor submitted an email bid on time — and still lost the contract before anyone at the agency ever saw the proposal. That is the painful reality at the center of Rick Aviation, Inc. v. United States, a June 2026 decision from the United States Court of Federal Claims that carries significant implications for any company that submits proposals electronically to federal agencies.

What Happened?

Rick Aviation, Inc. (RAI) competed for a Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) contract to supply jet fuel at Newport News Williamsburg International Airport. RAI emailed its proposal a full day before the deadline. Within a minute, RAI received an automated confirmation that its message had been “successfully delivered.” That confirmation, it turned out, was misleading. DISA — the Defense Information Systems Agency, which manages DLA’s email security — had silently quarantined RAI’s email because RAI’s domain lacked a properly configured Sender Policy Framework (SPF) record. The proposal never reached DLA’s inbox, and DLA awarded the contract to Avfuel, Inc. RAI then filed a bid protest, which the court denied.

What Is the “Late Is Late” Rule, and Why Did It Control This Case?

Under FAR 52.212-1(f)(2)(i), any offer received at the government office designated in a solicitation after the specified deadline is “late” and generally will not be considered. Courts generally apply this rule strictly. As the court explained, an untimely submission “becomes a stranger to the process, and is disqualified from the procurement.” The rule exists to ensure equal treatment of offerors and eliminate the competitive advantages that could flow from access to post-deadline market information.

There are narrow exceptions. Two of the most commonly litigated — the Government Control Exception and the Electronic Commerce Exception — allow a late offer to be considered under specific conditions. But both exceptions share a threshold requirement: The offer must have been received before the agency made its award. Because DLA awarded the contract to Avfuel on August 19, 2025, and DLA did not even learn of RAI’s proposal until September 2025, that threshold condition was never satisfied. The court held that DLA could not have received a proposal it never saw, and there was no basis to unwind the award.

Did the Automatic Delivery Confirmation Save RAI?

No. RAI argued that the automated receipt it received at 1:28 p.m. on May 22, 2025, proved its offer had entered the government’s infrastructure. The court rejected that argument on two grounds. First, the confirmation came from RAI’s own mail relay host — not from DLA or DISA — and RAI offered no evidence to the contrary. Second, and more fundamentally, delivery and receipt are not the same thing. Delivery describes a transfer of control; receipt requires actual possession. DISA’s gateway logs confirmed that RAI’s email was blocked and never relayed to DLA’s inbox. A proposal that entered DISA’s quarantine is not a proposal received by the government office designated in the solicitation.

Was RAIs SPF Failure an “Unstated Evaluation Criterion”?

RAI argued that DLA effectively penalized it for failing to meet an email-authentication standard that was never disclosed in the solicitation. The court disagreed. The unstated evaluation criteria doctrine — which prohibits agencies from awarding contracts based on factors not disclosed to offerors — applies to substantive requirements used to evaluate and compare competing proposals. SPF configuration is not a criterion for comparing bids; it is a sender-side security protocol that determines whether an email arrives in an inbox at all. Because DLA never received RAI’s proposal, it could not have evaluated it against any criterion, stated or otherwise. The court also noted that SPF is a widely understood, long-standing standard in email security, and that RAI could reasonably have anticipated its relevance.

The Bottom Line for Government Contractors

The court acknowledged that this result “may seem harsh” and observed that disputes of this kind have arisen “with disturbing frequency” as FAR provisions designed for a pre-digital era struggle to accommodate modern technology. Even so, the legal outcome was driven by a straightforward fact: RAI never confirmed with the contracting officer that its email had been received, despite the solicitation expressly encouraging offerors to do so and placing “all risk for any delay in transmission” squarely on offerors.

The practical lesson is unambiguous. Submitting a proposal electronically and receiving an automated confirmation are generally not sufficient. Contractors should verify actual receipt directly with the contracting officer before the deadline closes — particularly for high-value bids. Contractors should also consider auditing their outbound email authentication settings, including SPF, DKIM, and DMARC records, before submitting proposals to federal agencies, whose email security gateways routinely block a significant percentage of inbound messages that fail sender-verification checks. Had RAI made a single phone call to the contracting officer before 1 p.m. on May 23, 2025, the government conceded at oral argument, the outcome might well have been different.