Mintz On Air: Practical Policies — Trust, Tone, and Trade-Offs: Negotiating Contracts in the AI Age [Podcast]
Thursday, September 17, 2026
What role should AI play in commercial contract negotiations, where is human judgment still essential, and how can you continue to build trust?
For in-house counsel, contract managers, and legal operations professionals navigating those questions, the latest episode of Mintz On Air: Practical Policies offers guidance on using AI effectively while recognizing its limitations.
Host Jen Rubin is joined by Tali Tuchin to discuss:
- How AI is impacting contract negotiations
- Where AI might miss important nuance, the assessment of legal and business risk, and critical marketplace experience and assessment
- Why human judgment and skill remain critical to building trust in negotiations
- How best to leverage AI in commercial contract negotiations
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