Mintz On Air: Practical Policies — Trust, Tone, and Trade-Offs: Negotiating Contracts in the AI Age [Podcast]
Thursday, September 17, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

What role should AI play in commercial contract negotiations, where is human judgment still essential, and how can you continue to build trust?

For in-house counsel, contract managers, and legal operations professionals navigating those questions, the latest episode of Mintz On Air: Practical Policies offers guidance on using AI effectively while recognizing its limitations.

Host Jen Rubin is joined by Tali Tuchin to discuss:

  • How AI is impacting contract negotiations
  • Where AI might miss important nuance, the assessment of legal and business risk, and critical marketplace experience and assessment
  • Why human judgment and skill remain critical to building trust in negotiations
  • How best to leverage AI in commercial contract negotiations

©1994-2026 Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. All Rights Reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Fulton SCG Member LLC
Published: 11 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Recovery Ally, LLC
Published: 11 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Belen 1945 LLC & Brick House NY LLC
Published: 9 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Monroe Cinemas, LLC
Published: 9 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Westfield Steel, Inc. and Westfield Steel Express, LLC
Published: 8 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Substantial equity and convertible debt positions in Novra Technologies Inc.
Published: 24 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Metal stamping and manufacturing company
Published: 20 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF BANKRUPTCY SALE: Phillips Total Care Pharmacy, Inc.
Published: 12 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 4 August, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Mintz

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 