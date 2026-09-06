Mintz On Air: Practical Policies — The Risks of AI Prompt Injections in the Workplace [Podcast]

Sometimes the biggest workplace risks can hide in plain sight. AI prompt injections are a prime example of how an ordinary document can become a tool for manipulation that is easy to deploy and hard to detect.

In this episode of the Mintz On Air: Practical Policies podcast, host Jen Rubin is joined by Mintz Associate and employment attorney Kevin Kim to discuss:

How AI prompt injections can manipulate AI systems used for hiring, recruiting, and decision-making

The difference between prompt injections and data injections, and how candidates can use both to influence AI-driven screening tools

Workplace security and confidentiality risks posed by unauthorized AI tools

Practical steps employers can take to mitigate risk

Whether you’re a board member, in-house counsel, HR professional, or business leader, this conversation offers practical tips for identifying vulnerabilities, strengthening safeguards, and keeping humans firmly in the loop.